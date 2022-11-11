HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - While none of us plan on getting caught outside in the cold weather, sometimes things go awry and we find ourselves in a difficult situation. If you’re caught outside in the elements, the first thing you’ll want to do is find shelter. Whether an outbuilding, cave or even the hollow of a big tree, finding shelter will help to protect you from the elements. Next, you’ll want to attempt to stay dry. Wet or damp clothing will draw heat rapidly from your body increasing the risk of hypothermia. Thirdly, you will want to be sure to cover all exposed body parts. Not only is hypothermia an issue, but also the risk of frost bite with any skin that is exposed to freezing temperatures. So, what if there is no shelter available? well, then you’ll need to build a lean-to, windbreak or your own cave. You can build a make shift shelter by using long fallen tree branches and leaning them up against a sturdy rock, tree or other object. Next, you’ll need to build a fire for heat and also to attract attention. Smoke from a fire will signal to potential rescuers your location. Next. you’ll want to place rocks around the fire. This will help absorb and reflect heat allowing you to stay warm. Lastly, you’ll need water. You can do this by melting snow. Avoid eating frozen snow as it lowers your body temperature.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO