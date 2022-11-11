Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Juvenile suffers minor injuries in 2-vehicle crash
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Police rushed to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 281 just north of Hastings Thursday evening. The crash happened just around 5:20 p.m. when two vehicles collided at the intersection of Lochland Road and Highway 281. Fortunately, only minor injuries came from the crash. A juvenile did...
KSNB Local4
Kearney Police Department honors good Samaritans
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) -Members of the Kearney Police Department gathered on Thursday to recognize the actions by three citizens and two police officers which directly impacted the lives of others during two separate emergencies. On May 14, KPD officers were sent to the Buffalo County Fairgrounds for an unresponsive man,...
KSNB Local4
One person critically injured in overnight house fire in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One person was critically injured following a house fire overnight in Grand Island. The Grand Island Fire Department responded to a house fire in east Grand Island just before 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of east 8th St. GIFD Battalion Chief Ed Carlin...
KSNB Local4
Winter weather tips: Caught in your car during a blizzard
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - You find yourself caught in your car in the middle of a blizzard. So what should you do? First, stay in your car. It is easy to become disoriented by wind-driven snow and cold. Next, run your motor for 10 minutes each hour for heat. This will conserve fuel. You don’t know how long you will be stuck. Third, open the window just a little for some fresh air and to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Make sure the exhaust pipe is not blocked to keep exhaust from backing into the interior of the vehicle. Be visible to rescuers. You can do this by turning on the dome light at night while the engine in running, tying a brightly colored cloth to your antenna or door and after the snow stops falling, raise the hood of your vehicle to indicate you need assistance. Lastly, exercise from time to time, moving your arms, fingers, legs and toes to keep blood flowing and to keep warm.
knopnews2.com
Two arrested after multi-agency pursuit in Dawson County
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Two people have been arrested after a multi-agency effort resulting from an ongoing Lexington Police Department investigation. The CODE Task Force was also assisting in the investigation. Wednesday morning, the Lexington Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Impala as part of the...
KSNB Local4
Former Hall County officer fights lung cancer
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Friends, family, and community members gathered to support a Grand Island serviceman. They all came to Platt-Duetsche in Grand Island for Pilo Casarez’s fundraiser event. Pilo worked as a corrections officer for Hall County for 13 years, and is fighting stage four-lung cancer. The...
KSNB Local4
Winter weather tips: Caught outside in the cold of winter
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - While none of us plan on getting caught outside in the cold weather, sometimes things go awry and we find ourselves in a difficult situation. If you’re caught outside in the elements, the first thing you’ll want to do is find shelter. Whether an outbuilding, cave or even the hollow of a big tree, finding shelter will help to protect you from the elements. Next, you’ll want to attempt to stay dry. Wet or damp clothing will draw heat rapidly from your body increasing the risk of hypothermia. Thirdly, you will want to be sure to cover all exposed body parts. Not only is hypothermia an issue, but also the risk of frost bite with any skin that is exposed to freezing temperatures. So, what if there is no shelter available? well, then you’ll need to build a lean-to, windbreak or your own cave. You can build a make shift shelter by using long fallen tree branches and leaning them up against a sturdy rock, tree or other object. Next, you’ll need to build a fire for heat and also to attract attention. Smoke from a fire will signal to potential rescuers your location. Next. you’ll want to place rocks around the fire. This will help absorb and reflect heat allowing you to stay warm. Lastly, you’ll need water. You can do this by melting snow. Avoid eating frozen snow as it lowers your body temperature.
klkntv.com
Driver faces $10 million fine after hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 53-year-old man from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, admits to hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska. Albert Bailey pleaded guilty this week after a wiretap investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration uncovered the crime in 2021. Agents discovered that Bailey was a driver for...
KSNB Local4
Troopers find nearly 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills in traffic stop
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a North Dakota woman after finding nearly 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. At approximately 9:05 p.m. Monday, a trooper performed a traffic stop on a Chrysler 200 that was parked on...
KSNB Local4
Two men arrested in Grand Island vape shop burglaries
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two men have been charged in burglaries at two Grand Island vape shops last month. Grand Island Police arrested 20-year-olds Malachi Jones, of Grand Island, and Layne Paczosa, of St. Paul for the burglaries at Chasing Clouds Vape Collective and Gorilla Glass on Oct. 22 and Oct. 25.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island football ends season in Class A Semifinal loss to Westside
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 4 Grand Island faced off against Class A top-seed Omaha Westside for a shot at a State Championship berth Friday. It was a rematch from earlier in the year, but unfortunately had the same result for the Islanders. The Warriors won 38-7 to end the...
KSNB Local4
TOAST Nebraska holds Second annual Holiday Wine Festival
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - TOAST Nebraska returned to Fonner Park, inside Pinnacle Bank Expo Center for its second annual Holiday Wine Festival. The event brings all flavors of Nebraska win to Central Nebraska. It is Nebraska’s premiere wine event, that featured 17 wineries, along with boutiques, and other small businesses from across the state.
KSNB Local4
Hall County honors veterans in front of courthouse
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Freezing temperatures couldn’t stop locals from showing their support for those who fought for our country on this Veteran’s Day. City officials held the Grand Island Veterans Day Program in front of the Hall County Courthouse. Locals gathered around to hear city and...
KSNB Local4
Veterans honored with free breakfast in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Veterans got up bright and early for an annual tradition in Grand Island. The United Veterans club held the 19th annual veterans appreciation breakfast. Servers started preparing the food at 3 a.m. for more than 700 veterans. The breakfast offered scrambled eggs, two kinds of...
KSNB Local4
New developments coming to Railside
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - More growth is coming to downtown Grand Island in effort to attract more people to the area. The latest upgrades will be around the local coffee shop, Daily Dose. Next door will be a newly renovated suite for Silo’s skate shop. Then above the coffee shop will be three apartments, with one of them having two bedrooms. Lastly an underground bar will come to life out of an old boiler room, giving Grand Islanders even more to do. The building housing all of these new developments is more than just a building for owner Tyler Goosic.
News Channel Nebraska
Partyline Monday 11-7
Today’s show is brought to you by: Pat’s Auto Repair & Towing, Animal Clinic, Homestead of Hastings, Harvard Rest Haven, and Pat’s Insurance Center. For sale: Dewalt Tools prices vary, Large Insulated Coveralls Regular/Tall $30, 402-462-9018. Looking for: Shower Chair, 402-469-8903. For sale: 9x7 Insulated Garage Door...
Sioux City Journal
Grand Island residents could lose license plate numbers that run in family
GRAND ISLAND -- Larry Rauert is one of those Hall County residents who’s had the same license plate number in his family for decades. One of his vehicles sports the number 8-A73. The car, a 2006 Lincoln Town Car, used to belong to his parents. His mother got the...
fox5ny.com
Dozens of children found working dangerous overnight jobs at meat plants
NEW YORK - A shocking U.S. Department of Labor investigation uncovered dozens of children as young as 13 years old working dangerous overnight shifts at meat plants. The agency asked a federal court in Nebraska to issue a nationwide temporary restraining order and injunction against Packers Sanitation Services Inc (PSSI). It is one of the nation’s leading providers of food safety sanitation at slaughtering and meat-packing factories.
KSNB Local4
Aurora football advances to third straight championship game in Class C1
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - Aurora hosted Boone Central for a Class C1 Semifinal match on Friday, winner plays at Memorial Stadium. The Huskies do what they’ve done all year and that’s rack up the points and wins. They beat the Cardinals 40-19. Aurora will now face off against...
KSNB Local4
Smile for Vets fund created for Buffalo County veterans
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A new fund, Smiles for Vets, has been created at the Kearney Area Community Foundation to help veterans in Buffalo County who cannot afford necessary dental care due to demonstrated financial need. The donor, Carla Middleswart, made this fund possible with a generous planned gift from...
