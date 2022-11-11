TSU students say their future is in limbo after scholarship issues

In one week, the semester will end for TSU's largest-ever incoming class .

But some students are worried they won't be able to return for another semester because the scholarships they were promised haven't kicked in.

As a college student, La'Niya Weatherspoon has seen some stressful days, but nothing close to the situation she said she's in now.

In March, she received an $8,000 scholarship from TSU, but she says the funds have not been processed yet.

"Just two days ago I was told that that scholarship no longer has money and it didn't have money when they sent it out to me," she said.

Now her account has a hold, meaning she can't sign up for classes in the Spring.

"With the semester ending, you want to finish off strong. We just got done with midterms and now we have finals, so I'm trying not to let that interfere with my work, but how can I not? When I have to worry about being homeless next semester and not even getting my degree next semester because of this issue with my scholarship," she said.

Williams said there are other students dealing with scholarship issues too.

"A lot of people received the full-ride scholarship, and they were told they have no record of giving them that full ride," Williams said.

As a first-generation college student from Arizona, attending TSU was a dream, but Williams said it's been a challenging semester. First, she almost didn't secure on-campus housing, and now she says students are struggling with the living conditions inside the dorms.

"Right now we don't have any air in the classrooms. The dorms, we sleep without windows open and fan and we're still hot," she said.

NewsChannel 5 heard from several students who wanted to remain anonymous about similar scholarship problems.

The university said it's an issue it's hearing of for the first time and will investigate thoroughly.

They also released this statement:

"Due to FERPA, we cannot comment on this specific case. The University works with students to resolve their issues and to make updates to their accounts on an on-going basis, including with their payments and other funding sources."