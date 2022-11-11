ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TSU students say their future is in limbo after scholarship issues

By Araceli Crescencio
 3 days ago
In one week, the semester will end for TSU's largest-ever incoming class .

But some students are worried they won't be able to return for another semester because the scholarships they were promised haven't kicked in.

As a college student, La'Niya Weatherspoon has seen some stressful days, but nothing close to the situation she said she's in now.

In March, she received an $8,000 scholarship from TSU, but she says the funds have not been processed yet.

"Just two days ago I was told that that scholarship no longer has money and it didn't have money when they sent it out to me," she said.

Now her account has a hold, meaning she can't sign up for classes in the Spring.

"With the semester ending, you want to finish off strong. We just got done with midterms and now we have finals, so I'm trying not to let that interfere with my work, but how can I not? When I have to worry about being homeless next semester and not even getting my degree next semester because of this issue with my scholarship," she said.

Williams said there are other students dealing with scholarship issues too.

"A lot of people received the full-ride scholarship, and they were told they have no record of giving them that full ride," Williams said.

As a first-generation college student from Arizona, attending TSU was a dream, but Williams said it's been a challenging semester. First, she almost didn't secure on-campus housing, and now she says students are struggling with the living conditions inside the dorms.

"Right now we don't have any air in the classrooms. The dorms, we sleep without windows open and fan and we're still hot," she said.

NewsChannel 5 heard from several students who wanted to remain anonymous about similar scholarship problems.

The university said it's an issue it's hearing of for the first time and will investigate thoroughly.

They also released this statement:

"Due to FERPA, we cannot comment on this specific case. The University works with students to resolve their issues and to make updates to their accounts on an on-going basis, including with their payments and other funding sources."

Tennessee Tribune

Is the State Trying to Take Over TSU?

You would think that everyone associated with Tennessee State University would be ecstatic at the unprecedented enrollment of students this year but that doesn’t seem to be the case. It appears as if some Tennessee lawmakers in our legislature are questioning the influx of proud and anxious students excited about attending TSU which is considered a premier starship HBCU in our nation. Maybe unbeknown to some of TSU critics that TSU is a well respected starship university recognized and respected throughout the country for its prolific and stellar alumni making significant gains in all areas of achievement throughout the country and the world. TSU is unapologetically a force to be reckoned with despite what many feel is a movement by many of our very own Tennessee lawmakers to bring it down.
NASHVILLE, TN
Advocate Andy

Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification Program

Residents with a bachelor's degree are eligible for free certification in certain fields. Officials with Sumner County Schools have announced that area residents who possess a bachelor's degree could be eligible for a free master's degree and teacher certification. The program is offered as a way to address a growing shortage of qualified teacher candidates. It is a part of the State of Tennessee's "Grow Your Own" initiative, designed to allow local school districts flexibility in identifying and certifying teacher candidates.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
Pride Publishing

Nashville Electric Service Power Board adds new member

Nashville Electric Service (NES) has announced the appointment of new board member Clifton Harris, President/CEO of the Urban League of Middle Tennessee. Since 2016, Clifton Harris has led the Urban League of Middle Tennessee, a historic civil rights and urban advocacy organization that provides direct services to improve the lives of thousands in underserved Middle Tennessee communities. Harris, a North Carolina native and graduate of St. Augustine’s College, specializes in nonprofit management, economic and workforce development.
NASHVILLE, TN
J.R. Heimbigner

New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each month

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) I don't have to tell you that prices are skyrocketing in Tennessee. Inflation is currently at 8.2% but even more on many items you'll find in stores. Thankfully, here is some good news that you might find encouraging: three senators created a proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, the government would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child each month. While this has not passed through congress, just the fact it is a serious plan looking at tackling one of the biggest struggles families face is very important.
TENNESSEE STATE
High School Football PRO

Carthage, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Fairview High School football team will have a game with Smith County High School on November 11, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
FAIRVIEW, TN
WSMV

First Kurdish QB in Middle Tennessee sees huge community support

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Shivan Abdullah is not only the starting quarterback, kicker, and punter for Cane Ridge High School. He’s also believed to be the first Kurdish player in the role of starting quarterback in Middle Tennessee history. “I’ve never seen this ever, and I’ve been asking guys...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Flu activity in Tennessee among highest in nation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is among two other states in the country and Washington, DC, with the highest amount of flu activity, according to the CDC. “We are kind of the first wave of this before the rest of the country,” Vanderbilt University Medical Center Dr. Todd Rice said.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Antioch neighborhood terrorized by students skipping school

Johnny Thompson is tired of students who have slowly taken over his Antioch neighborhood. Antioch neighborhood terrorized by students skipping …. Johnny Thompson is tired of students who have slowly taken over his Antioch neighborhood. TDOT warns road maintenance will suffer if new funding …. The rise of electric and...
NASHVILLE, TN
Pride Publishing

NAACP holds 103 annual Freedom Fund Banquet

On November 5, the Nashville Branch of the NAACP held their annual Freedom Fund Banquet at the Music City Center. The annual event is one of the major fundraising events held each year, allowing them to operate their office and keep the community informed so the community can hold the school board, the legislature, judicial districts, and the Metro Mayor’s Office accountable for what is happening to the people in our city.
NASHVILLE, TN
