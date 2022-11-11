Read full article on original website
Related
Biden, Xi seek to 'manage our differences' in meeting
President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are holding their first in-person meeting since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago
G20 news – live: Xi says he’s prepared for ‘candid exchange’ as talks with Biden begin
Chinese president Xi Jinping has said he is prepared to have a “candid and in-depth” conversation with his American counterpart Joe Biden during their first in-person meeting in over a decade.The world’s two most powerful leaders smiled and shook hands in front of a row of Chinese and US flags at a luxury hotel on Bali’s Nusa Dua bay.Mr Xi said the leaders should “chart the right course” and find the right direction for bilateral ties and “elevate their relationship”.Both presidents will discuss issues ranging from Beijing’s stance towards Taiwan to Russia’s war on Ukraine.“We spent a lot of...
Hong Kong ‘strongly deplores’ pro-democracy song played instead of Chinese anthem at rugby tournament
Hong Kong has demanded an investigation after a rugby tournament in South Korea played a pro-democracy protest song instead of China’s national anthem.At the Asia Rugby Sevens tournament match in Incheon, South Korea, on Sunday the instrumental version of “Glory to Hong Kong” rang out through the stadium’s speakers as the team lined up for the men’s finals match.The song, whose lyrics refer to “tears on our land” and call for “democracy and liberty”, has been associated with the former British colony’s large-scale pro-democracy protests, particularly during the 2019 agitations. The Hong Kong government issued a strongly worded rebuke of...
Family says Egyptian hunger-striking activist drinking water
CAIRO — (AP) — Egypt’s imprisoned hunger-striking activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah has started drinking water again, his family said Monday, in the first communication from the prominent dissident in over a week amid fears for his life. The announcement came in a letter the family received from Abdel-Fattah...
Climate confab heads into final week, warming goal uncertain
Global climate talks in Egypt are headed into their second half with plenty of uncertainty left over whether there'll be a substantial deal to combat climate change
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Zelenskiy visits Kherson as Ukraine races to restore power and water in liberated city
Kherson’s mayor says humanitarian situation is ‘severe’; Zelenskiy accuses Russian soldiers of more than 400 war crimes
Comments / 0