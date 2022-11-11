Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
Related
Tennessee football channels history, excitement on Senior Day
The best Senior Days are the ones in which you know you have unfinished business. Tennessee football hasn’t had a Senior Day like that since 2007, when the Vols came back from 24-9 to beat the Vanderbilt Commodores 25-24 and win the SEC East. Since then, the only Senior...
buffzone.com
Tough challenge for CU Buffs men’s basketball to bounce back against No. 11 Tennessee
NASHVILLE — In November of 2020, there was absolutely no plan for the Colorado men’s basketball team to play Tennessee in the near future. On Sunday, the Buffaloes and Volunteers will meet for the third time since then in a series assembled quickly, and on the fly, during the hectic pandemic-spurred schedule juggling of the 2020-21 season. For CU, coming off a ragged and disjointed loss at Grambling State on Friday in the first game of a five-game road trip, the Buffs will have to get much better in a hurry to put up a fight against the 11th-ranked Volunteers.
rockytopinsider.com
Lady Vols Star ‘Day-To-Day’ With Injury
Tennessee guard Jordan Horston exited Tennessee’s, 74-65, victory over UMass Thursday night with an injury and didn’t return. The Lady Vols released a statement on Horston’s status Friday as they prepare to face Indiana Monday. “Senior guard Jordan Horston suffered a left lower extremity injury in Thursday...
atozsports.com
A Josh Heupel quote from this past summer is making the rounds again after the way Tennessee beat Missouri
There’s a great Josh Heupel quote from back in the summer that’s making the rounds again after the Tennessee Vols‘ 66-24 win against the Missouri Tigers. With the game already decided, and less than a minute remaining on the clock, Heupel chose to continue running his offense. And the Vols put 7 more points on the board via a two-yard touchdown run from running back Dylan Sampson.
mutigers.com
Football Drops Game At No. 5 Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – After the Missouri Tigers (4-6, 2-5 SEC) closed to within 28-24 on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Brady Cook to Dominic Lovett early in the second half, the fifth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (9-1, 5-1) hit the Tigers with three quick touchdown drives and cruised to a 66-24 victory before a sellout crowd of 101,915 at Neyland Stadium.
Tennessee football: Who is the biggest threat to Vols’ playoff chances?
Despite its first loss last weekend, Tennessee football has been blazing hot all season and currently sits only one spot away from making it into the College Football Playoff. With still three more games remaining, the Vols, who are 8-1 and 4-1 in the SEC, are going to be looking to make one final push to secure their spot on New Year’s Eve.
Winter Weather Outlook: Here's how much snow East Tennessee might see this winter
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The days are getting shorter and the temperatures are getting cooler, so it's time to get ready for the cold months ahead. We see all kinds of weather during the winter season in East Tennessee, from severe weather, to rain, to sleet, to snow...and sometimes we do all of that in the same day! Sometimes, winter decides to give us an unexpected preview -- like the snow we saw in mid-October in the upper elevations.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Buddy’s bar-b-q Holiday Meals
Buddy’s bar-b-q is offering hickory smoked whole turkeys, turkey breasts and spiral glazed hams for Thanksgiving and Christmas. With growing concerns about turkeys being harder to find, call Buddy’s bar-b-q and reserve yours today. “Don’t stress this holiday season, let us do the cooking for you. Plan ahead...
brianhornback.com
Loudon County Commissioner Passes Away
In the third month of his reelected term Loudon County Commissioner Harold Duff has died. I believe that leaves it up to a majority of Loudon County Commissioners to appoint a replacement until the next election. That is how Knox County Commission has had to do it, in the past.
FanSided
295K+
Followers
566K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0