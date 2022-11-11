ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

13News Now

Rising RSV and flu cases keeping Hampton Roads hospitals busy

NORFOLK, Va. — New data from the Virginia Department of Health shows flu-like illness activity is "very high" right now. That has snowballed from the beginning of October when health experts reported minimal activity. Katie Halterman told 13News Now her 2-year-old son Brandon came down with RSV in mid-October....
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Navy veteran spreading awareness after cancer caught during routine physical

NORFOLK, VA. (WAVY) — Have you ever skipped a routine trip to the doctor? If you have, then a Hampton man’s story may make you think twice about doing it again. Tony Martin is a Navy veteran who served for over 20 years and retired as a Chief Petty Officer. He deployed on the USS George Washington and Harry S. Truman working on computers and data collection.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

School in Norfolk is getting 50-foot 'bioswale' to combat flooding

NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation worked with volunteers to combat flooding at a Norfolk elementary school Saturday, a spokesperson for CBF said. Volunteers and CBF staff planted more than 300 native plants in a 50-foot-long bioswale aimed at soaking up floodwaters that disrupt students as they try to walk about the school, the spokesperson said.
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Auto dealer in Chesapeake donates car to be raffled for charity

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman who friends and coworkers say is always looking out for others got a big surprise Saturday. Veneeca Jeffries works with ForKids in Chesapeake. She does a lot for the organization, and recently decided she would purchase a car to use as a raffle prize in a fund raiser.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Do you smell that? Norfolk officials investigating natural gas scent

NORFOLK, Va. — If you live in Norfolk and it smells like natural gas outside, don't worry. You aren't the only one who has noticed. According to a tweet from Norfolk Fire and Rescue at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, there had been multiple reports of the smell, which allegedly extends from Norfolk State University to Old Dominion University.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Police warn of scammers impersonating city employees in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is warning the community of a scam, where people are impersonating city employees. According to PPD, the scammers are visiting residents and asking for personal information and money. As a reminder, PPD said all city employees wear a badge and never ask for personal information when visiting a residence.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Blog: Cooler air arrives and sticks around for awhile

As a strong cool front moves through our area, we’ll see a shift in our wind direction and a big change in our temperatures. Highs on Saturday climbed into the 70s across much of the region. We hit 77 at the Norfolk airport, which wasn’t a record but it was close. The record was 80°F. It certainly was warm!
NORFOLK, VA
