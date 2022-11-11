Read full article on original website
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Rising RSV and flu cases keeping Hampton Roads hospitals busy
NORFOLK, Va. — New data from the Virginia Department of Health shows flu-like illness activity is "very high" right now. That has snowballed from the beginning of October when health experts reported minimal activity. Katie Halterman told 13News Now her 2-year-old son Brandon came down with RSV in mid-October....
Local man still suffering long COVID after more than 2 years
Cotton is one of more than 450 patients seen at Sentara's Post-COVID clinic, which was started by Dr. Xian Qiao.
Norfolk to announce future plans with Carnival Cruise Line
The City of Norfolk and Carnival cruise lines are preparing to make a big announcement Monday. It's expected to have a huge economic impact.
Navy veteran spreading awareness after cancer caught during routine physical
NORFOLK, VA. (WAVY) — Have you ever skipped a routine trip to the doctor? If you have, then a Hampton man’s story may make you think twice about doing it again. Tony Martin is a Navy veteran who served for over 20 years and retired as a Chief Petty Officer. He deployed on the USS George Washington and Harry S. Truman working on computers and data collection.
The cost to fix Thanksgiving dinner is sure to be steep, but there are workarounds
NORFOLK, Va. — Not only are the ingredients for a traditional Thanksgiving meal going to cost more this year, but prices for supermarket staples are also on the rise as well. "This has got to be one of the greatest percentage increases in decades for Thanksgiving," said retired Tidewater...
What’s that smell? Strange odor across parts of Norfolk leaves officials scratching their heads
Virginia Natural Gas and Norfolk Fire & Rescue say they investigating an odor that has left residents and businesses in parts of Norfolk covering their noses.
School in Norfolk is getting 50-foot 'bioswale' to combat flooding
NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation worked with volunteers to combat flooding at a Norfolk elementary school Saturday, a spokesperson for CBF said. Volunteers and CBF staff planted more than 300 native plants in a 50-foot-long bioswale aimed at soaking up floodwaters that disrupt students as they try to walk about the school, the spokesperson said.
Peninsula SPCA offers 50% off adoption fees for animals over 7-years-old
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It's Adopt A Senior Pet Month at the Peninsula SPCA in Newport News. That means the shelter will take half off of adoption fees for any animal over the age of seven adopted in the month of November. According to How I Met My Dog,...
Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern shore receives over 13,000 pounds of food at Franklin location
FRANKLIN, Va. — With the holidays just around the corner, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern shore received a large donation at one of their newest branches. In September, the Foodbank opened to provide assistance in Franklin. On Friday, International Paper's Franklin Mill team completely stocked its...
Portsmouth social media campaign encourages nightly check-in routine with children
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Indefinitely every night, administrators of the Portsmouth Police Department (PPD) Facebook page will post "9 o'clock check-in" reminders. Part of the goal is to help parents build a routine with their children. "Get people to communicate. Get kids accountable, get their parents accountable, get the community...
City officials warn of impersonators in Portsmouth
Portsmouth city officials are warning citizens of some fraudulent activity. The city said people claiming to be city employees are visiting residents and asking them for money and personal information
She kept the family tradition going. Now they share their craft nationwide.
A Surry County woman who long remembered her family's smokehouse decided she needed to make sure her family's smoked hams didn't become lost in history.
Portsmouth launches '9 O’clock Check-in' campaign
The Portsmouth Police Department has partnered with the Matriarch Foundation to begin a 9 O’clock Check-in social media campaign.
Hundreds of Jeep drivers cruise on the beach for inaugural ‘Jeep Fest’
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For the first time, members of the public got to drive their cars on the sand at the Virginia Beach oceanfront for the city’s inaugural Jeep Festival. Event organizer William Younce said they had a big showing of Jeep enthusiasts. “Virginia Beach does not...
Auto dealer in Chesapeake donates car to be raffled for charity
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman who friends and coworkers say is always looking out for others got a big surprise Saturday. Veneeca Jeffries works with ForKids in Chesapeake. She does a lot for the organization, and recently decided she would purchase a car to use as a raffle prize in a fund raiser.
Do you smell that? Norfolk officials investigating natural gas scent
NORFOLK, Va. — If you live in Norfolk and it smells like natural gas outside, don't worry. You aren't the only one who has noticed. According to a tweet from Norfolk Fire and Rescue at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, there had been multiple reports of the smell, which allegedly extends from Norfolk State University to Old Dominion University.
Police warn of scammers impersonating city employees in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is warning the community of a scam, where people are impersonating city employees. According to PPD, the scammers are visiting residents and asking for personal information and money. As a reminder, PPD said all city employees wear a badge and never ask for personal information when visiting a residence.
Crash in Portsmouth leaves one dead Sunday night
Portsmouth Police said a crash left one person dead Sunday night. On Twitter, the police department said it happened just after 7:35 p.m. in the 2200 block of High Street.
Blog: Cooler air arrives and sticks around for awhile
As a strong cool front moves through our area, we’ll see a shift in our wind direction and a big change in our temperatures. Highs on Saturday climbed into the 70s across much of the region. We hit 77 at the Norfolk airport, which wasn’t a record but it was close. The record was 80°F. It certainly was warm!
