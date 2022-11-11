Read full article on original website
siouxlandnews.com
West Sioux leaves no doubt in 1A semifinals
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — In a rematch of the 2021 state quarterfinals, the 10-1 West Sioux Falcons met with the 11-0 Underwood Eagles for the right to play Van Meter in the 1A state championship. And the Falcons made a statement early, and by early, we mean their first...
cbs2iowa.com
State football championship games to air locally on DABL
WACO (13-0) takes on St. Mary's, Remsen (12-0). Thursday 9:30 a.m. WACO vs. St. Mary's, Remsen. Grundy Center (12-0) beat Woodbury Central (11-1) Thursday 49-20. The Spartans take on West Hancock (12-0) in a rematch of last season's Class A title game. West Hancock won the 2021 matchup 19-14. Thursday...
unipanthers.com
UNI women's basketball welcomes St. Louis to Cedar Falls
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- After a hard-fought win to begin the season, the Panthers enter week two with a game against the St. Louis Billikens. The St. Louis Billikens come to Iowa for the first time in almost a decade to face UNI on Sunday afternoon. The last time St. Louis played the Panthers in the McLeod Center was on Dec. 7, 2013, where UNI won 74-65. The Panthers have won their past six games against the Billikens with their lone loss coming in 1988.
COMMIT: Iowa lands three-star wide receiver Jarriett Buie in the 2023 class
News: On Saturday, Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit three-star wide receiver Jarriett Buie announced his commitment to Iowa. Buie officially visited Iowa a few weekends ago and is the second wide receiver commit in the class along with Marion three-star wide receiver Alex Mota. Buie picked the Hawkeyes over Boston College and...
KELOLAND TV
Game delayed after school bus breaks down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a big weekend at the DakotaDome as the high school football championships are underway. But some excitement came early for one team on the way to Vermillion. A West Central School bus broke down driving to Friday night’s game. Our news...
KCCI.com
State wrestling champion pleads not guilty to felony assault
ROLAND, Iowa — A Roland-Story High School student charged with felony assault pleaded not guilty to the crime. Story County investigators say earlier this year, 17-year-old Kade Blume stripped the clothes off of the victim. He then allegedly assaulted the victim with a pencil. Blume is a two-time state...
Men from Woodbine and Ida Grove injured in Highway 175 crash
(Onawa) The Iowa State Patrol reports a head on collision in Monona County that resulted in injuries to both drivers. The accident happened at 12:22 p.m. on Wednesday. 82-year-old Larry Davis, of Woodbine, was traveling east on Highway 175 just east of Mango Avenue when his 2003 Ford F-250 crossed the center line and entered the west bound lane. The pickup struck a west bound 2022 Ford EC4 driven by 52-year-old Brady Bakker, of Ida Grove.
nwestiowa.com
Day care deserts cause crisis in N'West Iowa
SIOUX CENTER—When Rock Valley resident Carrie Vande Kamp couldn’t find adequate child care for her two young children, she took an unprecedented step — she opened her own day care. Vande Kamp and her husband, who are both 29, have two young children, 3-year-old Adeline and 1-year-old...
siouxlandnews.com
Crews respond to house fire in Winnebago
WINNEBAGO, Neb. — Several fire departments are on the scene of a house fire in Winnebago, Nebraska. The fire started about 7: 15 a.m Friday morning on the 300 block of Bluff Street in Winnebago. Home and Winnebago fire departments responded and the home is a total loss.
siouxcountyradio.com
Jeri Schelhaas & Josie Salazar
Sioux Center Arts is presenting Steel Magnolias November 17th-19th. Jeri Schelhaas & Josie Salazar provide a preview in this episode of The Daily Grind. You can purchase tickets here.
Beloved Waterloo Restaurant Bids Goodbye…For Now
One of Waterloo's oldest restaurants has had a rough couple of weeks. We reported in late October that on the last Sunday of the month, the eatery D+K Hickory House went up in flames. The building located on 315 Park Rd in Waterloo was set on fire and officials are still trying to make sense of what happened.
Ballot recounts for Des Moines, Warren, Linn counties completed
Technical difficulties led to several counties recounting ballots all across the state and as of Thursday three of the recounts have been completed.
KCRG.com
Police find vehicle of missing New Hampton man
NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are still asking for public help after a 30-year-old man went missing several weeks ago. Police say Jonathan Henry Esparza was last seen leaving his residence on the way to visit a friend’s house on October 20th, 2022. On November 11th, New Hampton...
Did You Catch This Little Bit of Iowa At The CMA Awards?
The Country Music Awards show aired on ABC last night and it's one of the most exciting days in country music. The event is full of the biggest stars in country music and it's where the lights shine the brightest on country music. Between the award winners and performances, it...
kscj.com
SCHMILLEN HIRED AS IA NATIONAL GUARD PUBLIC AFFAIRS DIRECTOR
A FORMER SIOUX CITY TV PERSONALITY IS THE NEW DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS FOR THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD. JACKIE SCHMILLEN WAS FORMERLY ON FOX 44 IN SIOUX CITY AND IN RECENT YEARS WAS AN ANCHOR FOR TWO DIFFERENT DES MOINES TV STATIONS. SCHMILLEN IS FROM CHEROKEE AND HAD WORKED IN...
kqradio.com
Ross to resign from Webster City Community School District as superintendent at this Monday’s school board meeting
The Webster City Community School Board meets Monday evening at 6:00 at the school board meeting room at 820 Des Moines Street. The Monday agenda will include the first reading of board policy stock prescription medication supply and on director districts. There will be action taken on the debt service general obligation bond interest payment, consider a contract for a roof replacement plan,approve fundraising requests and education contracts. The Webster City school board will accept resignations from superintendent Dr. Mandy Ross and paraeducator Christina Romp. The resignation of school technology specialist Matt Matteson will be acceepted by the board. Matteson will be the new Hamilton County Treasurer on January 1,2023. The board will approve the recommendations of Jaime Davis as head 7th grade girls basketball coach and Samantha Rouse as assistant 7th grade boys basketball coach.There will be updates from superintendent Ross and from the board at Monday’s meeting.
Iowa Driver Survives Dangerous Crash With Farm Equipment[PHOTOS]
Iowa is so close to finishing up harvest 2022. As of this week’s Crop Progress and Condition Report, only 3 percent of the state’s soybean and 11 percent of the state’s corn crop have left the harvest. As farmers stride towards the finish lines in their fields,...
kscj.com
B-17 BOMBER THAT FLEW IN SIOUX CITY CRASHES IN TEXAS
AUTHORITIES IN TEXAS SAY SIX PEOPLE WERE KILLED AFTER TWO HISTORIC MILITARY PLANES OF THE COMMEMORATIVE AIR FORCE COLLIDED AND CRASHED TO THE GROUND SATURDAY AFTERNOON DURING A DALLAS AIR SHOW. ONE OF THE PLANES WAS A B-17 BOMBER KNOWN AS “TEXAS RAIDERS” THAT FLEW IN SIOUX CITY IN MID-JULY...
KCRG.com
Iowa Sec. of State: Linn County Auditor’s Office did not follow basic election review process
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced that the administrative recounts his office requested have been completed following county issues with reporting on election night. According to the Secretary of State, there were approximately 2,000 uncounted ballots in Warren County and approximately 800 in Des...
siouxlandnews.com
"Forever chemicals" presentation to Sioux City City Council on Monday
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Drinking water is a topic of conversation tomorrow night at Sioux City City Council as a presentation will be made on the health advisory levels of forever chemicals in Sioux City. "Forever chemicals" are man-made chemical compounds that do not break down easily in the...
