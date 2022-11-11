FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Head of Louisiana's child welfare agency resigns after multiple children died on DCFS watch
I-TEAM: Lawmaker believes more change may be necessary at DCFS to right the ship
ITEAM: Nearly 85 cases untouched in Capital Area as DCFS ‘strike team’ works on caseload
Baton Rouge's prison will get a $1.2 million upgrade, thanks to federal money. Here's how.
University Medical Center plans to end dialysis program for undocumented patients
Group looking to encourage blood donations
Grandmother exposes check, invoices scams in capital area
Family of Baker infant killed during police pursuit on I-10 files lawsuit against Miss. law enforcement officials
Man dies in three-vehicle crash, stopped at red light, in East Baton Rouge Parish, officials say
Another fatal shooting strikes one of Baton Rouge's hotels under scrutiny for violence, drugs
Decades old tree may have helped save children after a car came flying towards their home
West Feliciana Parish Schools: Rumor about improper student-teacher relationship ‘completely untrue’
Man working on car shot in the leg Sunday morning
EBR council passes ordinance to ‘improve quality of life’ at rental properties
City-Parish officials looking to crackdown on ‘slumlords’ with new enforcement mechanism in BR
Lafayette Police identify woman caught on camera posing as nurse at local hospital
Drug trafficker sentenced to 360 months; group used stash houses in Prairieville, Baton Rouge
Livingston Parish Councilman Bubba Harris stepping away from position
24-year-old shot and killed at hotel identified, police say
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
