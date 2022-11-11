ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Fight at Fantasy's sends one to hospital

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A fight at Fantasy's Night Club left several people injured. At approximately 3 a.m. a fight occurred that sent one person to the Hospital, another was arrested and transported to the Mesa County Detention Facility. Others who were injured were treated on scene by...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Accident Friday night leads to drunk driver arrest

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An accident between a mini van and a truck resulted in a DUI arrest on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday night, a mini van and another vehicle collided at the intersection of Orchard Ave. between Court Road. The driver of...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Intoxicated driver attempts to evade police near Loma

MACK, Colo. (KJCT) - An intoxicated driver drove off in the middle of a traffic stop on Friday night. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, a Colorado State Trooper stopped a truck after reports were made that the driver was drunk. While the trooper and driver were...
MACK, CO
Man Arrested for Attempted Murder in Fruita

On August 26th, 2022 a man was arrested for attempted murder in Fruita Colorado. Nathan D. Brach, 41, was arrested for 8 different charges these past weeks. According to online Mesa County Jail Records these charges includes attempted second degree murder, assault with strangulation, false imprisonment, menacing and more. The...
FRUITA, CO
1st Round Of Motion Hearings Underway In Case Against Brian Cohee

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Murder trial of Brian Cohee II drew another step closer Thursday. Motion Hearings took place in Judge Richard Gurley's court. The big topic in the morning's session was body camera footage. In fact, the Mesa County Sheriff's deputy who's footage was submitted to the court, only was given his […]
MESA COUNTY, CO
Unexpected: Grand Junction Wants More of These 13 Things

Do you find yourself wishing from day to that somehow you could just have more?. It's pretty normal to want more. We always want more ice cream, more French fries, more room, more time with family, and more years on Earth. More, more, more. There are some things we want more of and there are some things we need more of. Differentiating between the two is sometimes difficult.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mesa County Early Morning Shooting Leaves One Dead

A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting. It's all unfolding in the 1100 block of 22 Road. Mesa County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to a call about a shooting at 5:47 am on Wednesday, November 9th. Upon arrival, the deputies discovered a 29 year old male had been shot. The victim was still breathing when police arrived at the scene, but was pronounced dead this morning.
MESA COUNTY, CO
Colorado Sure Has Some Strange Street Names

Where I grew up, navigating the streets was pretty easy. From the middle of town, the streets going East, and West were numerical. You could live on East 21st, or on West 21st. The streets that ran North and South were alphabetical, and to make it easier, the names went from A to Z, and then started over with A.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Grand Junction travel alert

Motorist alert! If you plan to drive US 6/North Avenue this weekend be prepared for delays. Construction workers will start paving the road at 10 a.m. Sunday. You can expect longer travel times and head-to-head traffic with just one lane each going east and westbound. You may want to consider...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Loma community benefit November 12, 2022 for a mom with cancer

Loma community members are gathering for a benefit Saturday from 4-8 p.m at the Absolute Prestige Ranch. There will be a dinner catered by the Cattlemen's Bar and Grille with live performances from Peggy Malone and Joey Rowland. Additionally, 67 auction items will be raffled off via a live and silent auction. Auction items include trips to Mexico, Las Vegas, VIP Country Jam tickets, a firepit, and plenty more.
LOMA, CO
What Local Gifts Belong in a Holiday Package from Grand Junction?

The holidays are coming up fast and before you know it, you'll be up against shipping deadlines for getting your packages to their destination on time. It's time to get going. When it comes to sending out care packages for the holidays, what local gift ideas do you send to others outside the Grand Valley? Maybe a friend or family member no longer lives here. Is there something special you send them from here in Grand Junction?
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
The Story of Big Foot Mary: Last of the Western Colorado Grizzly Bears

I just happened to be looking at some old newspaper headlines hosted by the Mesa County Public Library over the weekend when I stumbled upon the legend of Big Foot Mary. We've seen some smaller brown bears in Fruita and Palisade this fall but none of them have been anywhere near as large as Big Foot Mary was reported to be. The story of this gigantic bear that used to roam the Uncompahgre Plateau came to an end on October 22, 1925.
COLORADO STATE
