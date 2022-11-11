Read full article on original website
Related
Seven Illegal Homeless Camps Get Cleaned Up By Mesa County Authorities
The problem of homeless in Grand Junction goes beyond what you see inside the city limits. It's hard to look at the photos in this post and not be disturbed by what you see. The question I have to ask is this. Which is the bigger problem - the homeless or homelessness itself? I'm afraid there is no easy answer.
Grand Junction Carries These Bizarre Items In Their Wallet
When was the last time you embarked on a fantastic voyage into that black hole known as a wallet or purse? People in Grand Junction, Colorado carry bizarre stuff with them wherever they go. I asked on Facebook, "What is something you have in your wallet/purse that you think no...
nbc11news.com
Fight at Fantasy’s sends one to hospital
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A fight at Fantasy’s Night Club left several people injured. At approximately 3 a.m. a fight occurred that sent one person to the Hospital, another was arrested and transported to the Mesa County Detention Facility. Others who were injured were treated on scene by...
nbc11news.com
Accident Friday night leads to drunk driver arrest
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An accident between a mini van and a truck resulted in a DUI arrest on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday night, a mini van and another vehicle collided at the intersection of Orchard Ave. between Court Road. The driver of...
KJCT8
Intoxicated driver attempts to evade police near Loma
MACK, Colo. (KJCT) - An intoxicated driver drove off in the middle of a traffic stop on Friday night. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, a Colorado State Trooper stopped a truck after reports were made that the driver was drunk. While the trooper and driver were...
Grand Junction Homicide: Shooting Leaves One Dead, Suspect In Custody
A Grand Junction man is in police custody following an early morning shooting death on 22 Road. Homicides aren't all that common in Grand Junction. Based on annual statistics, on any given year, we can expect there will be between three and five homicides in Grand Junction. Mark another one down for 2022.
fruitanews.org
Man Arrested for Attempted Murder in Fruita
On August 26th, 2022 a man was arrested for attempted murder in Fruita Colorado. Nathan D. Brach, 41, was arrested for 8 different charges these past weeks. According to online Mesa County Jail Records these charges includes attempted second degree murder, assault with strangulation, false imprisonment, menacing and more. The...
1st Round Of Motion Hearings Underway In Case Against Brian Cohee
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Murder trial of Brian Cohee II drew another step closer Thursday. Motion Hearings took place in Judge Richard Gurley’s court. The big topic in the morning’s session was body camera footage. In fact, the Mesa County Sheriff’s deputy who’s footage was submitted to the court, only was given his […]
Canyoneering guide dies in climbing accident in Moab
A 21 year-old woman from Salt Lake City is dead after a climbing accident at the Morning Glory Arch Saturday afternoon.
Unexpected: Grand Junction Wants More of These 13 Things
Do you find yourself wishing from day to that somehow you could just have more?. It's pretty normal to want more. We always want more ice cream, more French fries, more room, more time with family, and more years on Earth. More, more, more. There are some things we want more of and there are some things we need more of. Differentiating between the two is sometimes difficult.
westernslopenow.com
Mesa County Early Morning Shooting Leaves One Dead
A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting. It’s all unfolding in the 1100 block of 22 Road. Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call about a shooting at 5:47 am on Wednesday, November 9th. Upon arrival, the deputies discovered a 29 year old male had been shot. The victim was still breathing when police arrived at the scene, but was pronounced dead this morning.
Colorado Sure Has Some Strange Street Names
Where I grew up, navigating the streets was pretty easy. From the middle of town, the streets going East, and West were numerical. You could live on East 21st, or on West 21st. The streets that ran North and South were alphabetical, and to make it easier, the names went from A to Z, and then started over with A.
westernslopenow.com
Grand Junction travel alert
Motorist alert! If you plan to drive US 6/North Avenue this weekend be prepared for delays. Construction workers will start paving the road at 10 a.m. Sunday. You can expect longer travel times and head-to-head traffic with just one lane each going east and westbound. You may want to consider...
westernslopenow.com
Grand Junction Woman Sentenced for Stealing More Than $250,000 from Her Customers
Grand Junction woman, Debra Campbell, is facing 37 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution fees of $410,889 for wire fraud and filing false tax returns by the United States Attorney’s office for the District of Colorado. At age 66, Debra will be behind bars until 2025 and will be on supervised release for another 3 years.
Is It Illegal to Let Your Dog Poop On Someone’s Yard in Colorado?
Colorado is a great state for dogs. I love seeing friendly dogs out on the hiking trails with their owners enjoying the day. Did you know in Colorado almost 30% of residents have a dog?. What does the law say about dogs going to the bathroom on someone else's lawn?...
Off-Grid Colorado Property Has a 138 Foot Tunnel in the Mountain
If you are looking to get off-grid in Colorado, search no further. This home in Whitewater, Colorado is listed for less than $550k and has nearly 39 acres of land for you to build as you would like. One of the most remarkable features of the home is the tunnel....
westernslopenow.com
Loma community benefit November 12, 2022 for a mom with cancer
Loma community members are gathering for a benefit Saturday from 4-8 p.m at the Absolute Prestige Ranch. There will be a dinner catered by the Cattlemen’s Bar and Grille with live performances from Peggy Malone and Joey Rowland. Additionally, 67 auction items will be raffled off via a live and silent auction. Auction items include trips to Mexico, Las Vegas, VIP Country Jam tickets, a firepit, and plenty more.
Settlement reached after Palisade winery refuses to let service dog into tasting room
A discrimination complaint was recently submitted to the U.S. Attorney’s Office by a person who had been prohibited from entering a Colorado winery tasting room while accompanied by her service dog.
What Local Gifts Belong in a Holiday Package from Grand Junction?
The holidays are coming up fast and before you know it, you'll be up against shipping deadlines for getting your packages to their destination on time. It's time to get going. When it comes to sending out care packages for the holidays, what local gift ideas do you send to others outside the Grand Valley? Maybe a friend or family member no longer lives here. Is there something special you send them from here in Grand Junction?
The Story of Big Foot Mary: Last of the Western Colorado Grizzly Bears
I just happened to be looking at some old newspaper headlines hosted by the Mesa County Public Library over the weekend when I stumbled upon the legend of Big Foot Mary. We've seen some smaller brown bears in Fruita and Palisade this fall but none of them have been anywhere near as large as Big Foot Mary was reported to be. The story of this gigantic bear that used to roam the Uncompahgre Plateau came to an end on October 22, 1925.
ESPN Western Colorado
Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnwesterncolorado.com/
Comments / 2