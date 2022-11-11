Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
nittanysportsnow.com
No. 2 PSU Women’s Soccer Wins NCAA Tournament Opener, 4-1
Penn State women’s soccer had to wait a little longer than it wanted, but the wait was worth it. After winning the Big Ten tournament as the sixth seed and earning an automatic bid, the team beat Quinnipiac, 4-1, at Jeffery Field to move on in the NCAA tournament.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State-Rutgers to Kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on BTN
After Penn State’s dominant performance against Maryland on Saturday, it was announced that its penultimate regular season game against Rutgers on Saturday will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. Rutgers comes into the game with a record of 4-6, most recently suffering its third consecutive...
VOTE: Penn State Player of the Maryland Game
Saturday saw Maryland's ongoing attempts to make the series with Penn State a rivalry take several steps back. The Nittany Lions (8-2, 4-2 B1G) demolished Maryland (6-4, 3-4 B1G) with a 30-0 shutout at Beaver Stadium. This was the first shutout of the season for Penn State and was the first time Maryland has been shutout since the Lions did it to the Terrapins in 2019 with a 59-0 win. The series between the border state programs now stands at 42-3-1.
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU Men’s Hockey Drops Series Finale at Minnesota, 3-1
The second of two games at Minnesota didn’t go as well for Penn State men’s hockey. The eight-ranked Nittany Lions beat the top-ranked Gophers, 4-2, Thursday night, making it the second time in less than a week Penn State beat a No. 1 team. It also beat No. 1 Michigan in Pegula Ice Arena the previous Friday.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Opens -19 at Rutgers
Penn State is an early 19-point favorite at Rutgers, according to Circa Sports. Coach James Franklin’s team is coming off two straight wins by a combined 61 points. After bouncing back from its loss to Ohio State with a 45-14 win at Indiana Nov. 5, Penn State destroyed Maryland, 30-0, this past weekend.
nittanysportsnow.com
Prugar’s 3-and-out: A little respect never hurt anybody
With Saturday’s win over Maryland, Penn State sits at 8-2 on the season with two games left to play and just outside the top-10 in all three of the major rankings. Both of those losses came to teams currently within the top-three in the country in Michigan and Ohio State.
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU HC James Franklin, Players Talk Pushups
Over nearly 12 seasons as a college football head coach, James Franklin has done many things. Franklin— who was at Vanderbilt from the 2011 season until he took the Penn State job after 2013– has won and lost games, made believers and skeptics out of fans and had many happy and angry moments.
nittanysportsnow.com
Glass Shatters: PSU’s Chase McLane Delivers big Hit
No. 8 Penn State lost to Minnesota No. 1 Minnesota, 3-1, on the ice Friday night. But Penn State’s Chase McLane had the highlight of the night. With a little less than eight minutes left in the game, McLane hit Minnesota’s Logan Cooley. The hit was strong enough...
Pierce’s 2nd-place finish leads way for Penn State wrestling at Binghamton Bearcat Open
Eight of 12 Nittany Lions wrestlers placed.
nittanysportsnow.com
Twitter Reacts to Penn State’s Domination of Maryland
Chop Robinson had two sacks against his former team. James Franklin did push-ups. All of this happened over a glorious few hours for Penn State football, and here are some of the best Twitter reactions from Penn State’s win over Maryland.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Game Day Notebook: Nov. 12
Update (9:42 AM)- **Michael Scott will be at Beaver Stadium today. Scott (2025) is a 5-foot-10, 155-pound receiver from Dallastown High School. **Caleb Cunningham has been offered by Penn State. Cunningham (2025) is a five-star receiver from Choctaw County High School in Ackerman, Mississippi. The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder also has offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Memphis, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.
Penn State Coach Serves Self-Imposed Punishment for Unsportsmanlike Penalty
James Franklin decided to teach himself a lesson during Saturday’s game against Maryland.
nittanysportsnow.com
WATCH: Penn State’s Isaac, Clifford, Johnson Speak After Maryland win
Penn State was supposed to beat Maryland, but it wasn’t supposed to dominate the way it did. It was 27-0 at the half and 30-0 at the end of the game, and it didn’t look like Maryland ever had a chance. “I feel like, this game, we did...
Pair of new Penn State wrestlers shine in debuts as Nittany Lions roll over Lock Haven
Shayne Van Ness and Alex Facundo had impressive debuts
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Dominates Lock Haven in Season Opener
Opening night in State College showed that Penn State was ready, willing and able to repeat as national champions as they steamrolled the Lock Haven Bald Eagles, 44-3, in Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions got pins from Shayne Van Ness (157), Max Dean (197) and Greg Kerkvliet (285). They also...
nittanysportsnow.com
How to Watch: PSU Football vs. Maryland
Penn State took care of business last Saturday in Bloomington, stomping Indiana, 45-14, and now has to deal with Maryland. Coach James Franklin’s team has three games left, and all three— against Maryland at home, at Rutgers and against Michigan State on Senior Day at Beaver Stadium— are games it will likely be favored in.
nittanysportsnow.com
Staff Predictions for PSU-Maryland
Here are our staff’s predictions for Saturday’s game between PSU and Maryland. Alan Saunders: Taulia Tagovailoa and Sean Clifford are basically the same players they were when PSU thrashed Maryland last year. They’re also basically he same players they were when the Terps upset the Lions in 2020. The difference will be this year’s PSU rushing attack. Clifford was the leading rusher in that 2020 game. Not this year.
Penn State staff checking in with Top247 commit Ta'Mere Robinson
Penn State is less than 24 hours away from hosting Maryland inside Beaver Stadium, but that is not keeping James Franklin and his coaching staff from doing some recruiting on Friday night. Franklin and cornerbacks coach/defensive recruiting coordinator Terry Smith will spend time with Top247 linebacker commit Ta'Mere Robinson during...
Digital Collegian
Freshman Shay Ciezki gets 1st career start for Penn State’s women's basketball in win against Fairfield
Trial by fire is nothing new in collegiate sports and such was the case on Friday night. After seeing success with the original starting lineup on Wednesday night, coach Carolyn Kieger decided to make a major adjustment for the Lady Lions, sliding freshman guard Shay Ciezki into the starting point guard position.
nittanysportsnow.com
Class of 2023 Commit Robinson Hosting Franklin for Home Visit Friday Night
Penn State Class of 2023 commit Ta’Mere Robinson will have some special guests at his home Friday night. Head coach James Franklin and assistant head coach Terry Smith are taking the coaches version of an official visit this weekend and meeting Robinson at his home. College coaches are permitted...
Comments / 0