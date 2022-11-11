Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
The Oakland Press
No. 5 Goodrich uses wind-aided defense, big third quarter to sail past OLSM for first-ever regional title
GOODRICH — Goodrich’s defense is good enough that it doesn’t need a helping hand, but it got one on Friday, anyway. With a stiff, 15-mph wind at its back in the third quarter, Goodrich’s defense looked like a brick wall for Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, allowing the Martians to score 19 straight points, and all but put the Division 4 regional title game on ice.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 1 football regional final between Detroit Catholic Central and Belleville
Defending Division 1 champion Belleville hosted Novi Detroit Catholic Central for a D1 regional final on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, with the Tigers looking to win their fifth straight regional title, and the Shamrocks looking to win their first since 2017. Belleville won, 33-10, and will move on to the semifinals to face Detroit Cass Tech.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 4 regional final between Orchard Lake St. Mary’s and Goodrich
Goodrich scored three times in the third quarter with the wind at its back, rolling on to a 40-20 win over Orchard Lake St. Mary’s in the Division 4 regional final on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 1 football regional final between Clarkston and Rochester Adams
The Clarkston Wolves defeated the Rochester Adams Highlanders, 36-33, to win the Division 1 regional title in the game played on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at Clarkston.
The Oakland Press
Country Day wins regional title; Flat Rock wraps up incredible season w/ PHOTO GALLERY
After securing the school’s first-ever district title in football a week ago, Flat Rock continued its playoff run on Friday, marking off another ‘first’ by hosting a Division 5 regional title game. The Rams welcomed perennial state power Detroit Country Day to Mittlestat Field on Friday. The...
Belleville football dominates Detroit Catholic Central, advances to Division 1 semifinal
BELLEVILLE, Mich. – The Belleville Tigers (12-0) defeated The Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks (8-3) 33-10 in the regional final of the Division 1 playoffs. This matchup featured intense physicality from both teams. However, The Tigers won by consistently finding the end zone while stopping the ...
The Oakland Press
Desman Stephens’ TD catch gives Clarkston regional title with last-second win over Rochester Adams
CLARKSTON — Ethan Clark has been the MVP of the Clarkston football team throughout the 2022 season, but Friday night was Desman Stephens’ time to shine. The junior receiver had a kick return for a touchdown, threw for a touchdown, and caught the game-winning touchdown pass with 1.8 seconds on the clock to lift the Wolves to a 36-33 win over Rochester Adams in a Division 1 regional championship.
The Oakland Press
Shamrocks can’t capitalize on Belleville miscues, falling 33-10 in D1 regional final
BELLEVILLE — With their coach suspended amid an investigation, the No. 1-ranked Belleville Tigers decided to let only their play do the talking for them. What their play said for a lot of Saturday’s Division 1 regional championship game was that the Tigers didn’t mind if Detroit Catholic Central hung around a bit.
The Oakland Press
Country Day at Flat Rock regional football photo gallery
Country Day and host Flat Rock squared off on Friday, Nov. 11 with a Division 5 regional title on the line. The visiting Yellowjackets came away with 44-7 victory over the Rams and moved on to the D5 state semifinals.
The Oakland Press
Everest Collegiate roars back from early deficit to beat Parkway Christian for D8 regional title
CLARKSTON — The Clarkston Everest Mountaineers fell behind early then roared back to claim a 30-6 win over the Sterling Heights Parkway Christian Eagles and the regional title. Everest received the opening kickoff but went three-and-out on their first possession. Parkway’s Hunter Nysen knifed through the line to block...
Mike Miller lived out his dreams en route to Greater Flint Area Sports Hall of Fame
(Another in a series profiling members of the Greater Flint Area Sports Hall of Fame’s class of 2022. Submitted by the GFASHOF) Nobody had any idea how fast Mike Miller could run, least of all his father.
detroitsportsnation.com
Emoni Bates torches Michigan, Hunter Dickinson gets last flex [Video]
How did Emoni Bates torch Michigan?Hunter Dickinson gets the final flex. If you happened to tune in for Friday night’s game between Michigan and Eastern Michigan, you got quite the treat to start off your weekend, as Hunter Dickinson and Emoni Bates put on a show. The Wolverines and Eagles went back and forth for 40 minutes, but Michigan had just a little more firepower down the stretch, and they were able to walk away with an 88-83 win at Little Caesars Arena. During the game, Bates torched the Wolverines repeatedly, but it was Dickinson who got the last flex.
4 Michigan Cities Have Same Names, Including 1 In Genesee County
When Michigan was initially settled, people had free reign to make city names however they wanted. Keep in mind, the Internet didn't exist, of course. People couldn't tell if another city or village had the same name. And that's how Michigan has so many "twin name" cities & villages. Here, you'll see five of them, including one right here in Genesee County and another just to our north in Tuscola County.
The Oakland Press
Historic learning setbacks show COVID’s sweeping toll on Oakland County students
The COVID-19 pandemic caused historic learning setbacks for Oakland County children, erasing decades of academic progress and widening racial disparities, according to national research that provides the first, detailed look by school district. Through the Education Recovery Scorecard collaborative, researchers at Stanford and Harvard universities have produced a map of...
The Oakland Press
How bond proposals fared in Oakland County on Tuesday
Seven of 10 school bond or millage proposals that appeared on the Nov. 8 ballot around Oakland County were approved by voters. Measures passed in the Clarkston, Farmington, Royal Oak, Southfield, Troy, Walled Lake and Waterford districts. Proposals failed in the Brandon and the Oakland portions of the Fenton and Goodrich districts.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter oral surgeon killed in rollover crash
The Dexter business community lost one of its own on November 12 with the passing of Dr. Omar Salamen, of Dexter Oral Surgery and Implant Center. He and his wife died in a tragic auto accident near Northville. The Northville Township Police issued a press release about the accident, which...
Kickoff time for Saturday’s Michigan-Illinois game set
Kickoff time for Michigan’s next-to-last regular season game is set, and the team will return to its early-afternoon spot. The Wolverines’ regular-season home finale next Saturday, Nov. 19, against Illinois will kick off at Noon Eastern time and air on ABC, it was revealed early Sunday. The kickoff...
Detroit News
Northville couple killed in rollover crash
Northville Township, Mich. — A Northville couple were killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The...
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Contemporary house in Franklin has indoor pool, nearly 2 acres
By design, a contemporary-style house in Franklin with an indoor pool and nearly 2 acres of land has a lot going for it. And the four-bedroom, four-bathroom 4,055 square-foot home, which was also designed by a renowned Metro Detroit architect, is up for sale. Built in 1970, the house is...
Comments / 0