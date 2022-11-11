ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison Heights, MI

The Oakland Press

No. 5 Goodrich uses wind-aided defense, big third quarter to sail past OLSM for first-ever regional title

GOODRICH — Goodrich’s defense is good enough that it doesn’t need a helping hand, but it got one on Friday, anyway. With a stiff, 15-mph wind at its back in the third quarter, Goodrich’s defense looked like a brick wall for Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, allowing the Martians to score 19 straight points, and all but put the Division 4 regional title game on ice.
GOODRICH, MI
The Oakland Press

Photo gallery from the Division 1 football regional final between Detroit Catholic Central and Belleville

Defending Division 1 champion Belleville hosted Novi Detroit Catholic Central for a D1 regional final on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, with the Tigers looking to win their fifth straight regional title, and the Shamrocks looking to win their first since 2017. Belleville won, 33-10, and will move on to the semifinals to face Detroit Cass Tech.
BELLEVILLE, MI
The Oakland Press

Desman Stephens’ TD catch gives Clarkston regional title with last-second win over Rochester Adams

CLARKSTON — Ethan Clark has been the MVP of the Clarkston football team throughout the 2022 season, but Friday night was Desman Stephens’ time to shine. The junior receiver had a kick return for a touchdown, threw for a touchdown, and caught the game-winning touchdown pass with 1.8 seconds on the clock to lift the Wolves to a 36-33 win over Rochester Adams in a Division 1 regional championship.
CLARKSTON, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Emoni Bates torches Michigan, Hunter Dickinson gets last flex [Video]

How did Emoni Bates torch Michigan?Hunter Dickinson gets the final flex. If you happened to tune in for Friday night’s game between Michigan and Eastern Michigan, you got quite the treat to start off your weekend, as Hunter Dickinson and Emoni Bates put on a show. The Wolverines and Eagles went back and forth for 40 minutes, but Michigan had just a little more firepower down the stretch, and they were able to walk away with an 88-83 win at Little Caesars Arena. During the game, Bates torched the Wolverines repeatedly, but it was Dickinson who got the last flex.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Banana 101.5

4 Michigan Cities Have Same Names, Including 1 In Genesee County

When Michigan was initially settled, people had free reign to make city names however they wanted. Keep in mind, the Internet didn't exist, of course. People couldn't tell if another city or village had the same name. And that's how Michigan has so many "twin name" cities & villages. Here, you'll see five of them, including one right here in Genesee County and another just to our north in Tuscola County.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Historic learning setbacks show COVID’s sweeping toll on Oakland County students

The COVID-19 pandemic caused historic learning setbacks for Oakland County children, erasing decades of academic progress and widening racial disparities, according to national research that provides the first, detailed look by school district. Through the Education Recovery Scorecard collaborative, researchers at Stanford and Harvard universities have produced a map of...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

How bond proposals fared in Oakland County on Tuesday

Seven of 10 school bond or millage proposals that appeared on the Nov. 8 ballot around Oakland County were approved by voters. Measures passed in the Clarkston, Farmington, Royal Oak, Southfield, Troy, Walled Lake and Waterford districts. Proposals failed in the Brandon and the Oakland portions of the Fenton and Goodrich districts.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter oral surgeon killed in rollover crash

The Dexter business community lost one of its own on November 12 with the passing of Dr. Omar Salamen, of Dexter Oral Surgery and Implant Center. He and his wife died in a tragic auto accident near Northville. The Northville Township Police issued a press release about the accident, which...
DEXTER, MI
Detroit News

Northville couple killed in rollover crash

Northville Township, Mich. — A Northville couple were killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The...
NORTHVILLE, MI

