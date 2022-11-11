Read full article on original website
Ukraine, China-US frictions dominate at G-20 summit in Bali
Discord over Russia's war on Ukraine and festering tensions between the U.S. and China are ominous backdrops for world leaders gathering in Indonesia's tropical Bali island for a summit of the Group of 20 biggest economies
WKRG
Computer chip ban signals new era as Biden and Xi meet
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s move to block exports of advanced computer chips to China is signaling a new phase in relations between the globe’s two largest economies — one in which trade matters less than an increasingly heated competition to be the world’s leading technological and military power.
Biden, Xi seek to 'manage our differences' in meeting
President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are holding their first in-person meeting since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago
WKRG
Brazil will be climate leader, says ex-minister Marina Silva
SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Marina Silva, a former environmental minister and potential candidate for the job again, on Saturday brought a message to the U.N. climate summit: Brazil is back when it comes to protecting the Amazon rainforest, the largest in the world and crucial to limiting global warming.
WKRG
EXPLAINER: How important is a Russian retreat from Kherson?
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials said Friday that Ukrainian flags were appearing “en masse and all over the place,” in the wake of Russia’s retreat from the southern region of Kherson, one of the four regions in Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed in September.
This Tour Across India and Nepal Is Equal Parts Chaos and Serenity
Hidden away in Old Delhi’s tangled web of alleys, and far removed from the glitzy five-star hotels tucked into their private walled compounds in New Delhi, properties kept quiet and pristine behind layers of walls and security, is Haveli Dharampura. The hotel is a renovated, multi-story Indian manor house, transformed into an extravagant escape from the city surrounding it.
WKRG
Israel rushes to protect marine life as Mediterranean warms
ROSH HANIKRA MARINE RESERVE, Israel (AP) — Between the cliffs and crags of Israel’s submerged prehistoric coastline, a Mediterranean ecosystem is surging back to life. Giant groupers flourish among the rocks, a psychedelic purple nudibranch sea slug clings to an outcrop, and a pair of rays skate along the undisturbed sandy bottom.
WKRG
Bomb rocks avenue in heart of Istanbul; 6 dead, dozens hurt
ISTANBUL (AP) — A bomb rocked a bustling pedestrian avenue in the heart of Istanbul on Sunday, killing six people, wounding several dozen and leaving panicked people to flee the fiery blast or huddle in cafes and shops. Emergency vehicles rushed to the scene on Istiklal Avenue, a popular...
