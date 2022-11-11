Read full article on original website
Related
Doing it the Dean way: Paul Dean and his daughters have helped put Nashville on the Arkansas girls basketball map
By Kyle Sutherland | Feature photos by Tommy Land NASHVILLE - Paul Dean knew there was a sleeping giant ready to be awaken when he accepted the position as head girls basketball coach at Nashville in the spring of 2019. Ron Alexander had just stepped down after leading the teams for almost ...
No. 11 Indiana Women Visit to No. 5 Tennessee 'A Great Barometer to See Where We Are'
Indiana's No. 11-ranked women's basketball team has its first true test of the season Monday when it hits the road to play No. 5 Tennessee in Knoxville. Two Hoosiers will face former teammates, and the entire squad will see how it matches up against a top-5 team predicted to make the Final Four.
Comments / 0