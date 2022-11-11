Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Biden-Xi summit: What Biden wants, what Xi wants
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — There won’t be concessions from the U.S. side. No real deliverables, which is government-speak for specific achievements. Don’t expect a cheery joint statement, either. During President Joe Biden’s highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, the leaders will be...
Biden, Xi seek to 'manage our differences' in meeting
President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are holding their first in-person meeting since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago
Climate confab heads into final week, warming goal uncertain
Global climate talks in Egypt are headed into their second half with plenty of uncertainty left over whether there'll be a substantial deal to combat climate change
James Cleverly refuses to say how UK-France deal on asylum seekers will affect numbers crossing Channel – UK politics live
Latest updates: foreign secretary avoids giving exact numbers on how increasing cooperation with France will affect small boat crossings
Protest song played for Hong Kong rugby team in South Korea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The South Korean organizers of a regional rugby tournament have apologized for mistakenly playing a song embraced by Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters as China’s national anthem, an incident that sparked strong reaction from the city’s government. “Glory to Hong Kong” — whose...
Alaa Abd el-Fattah: family of activist jailed in Egypt say he is alive
The family of the jailed British-Egyptian writer and pro-democracy activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah say they have received confirmation that he is still alive. Concerns had been growing after he stepped up a hunger strike and stopped taking water in protest at his treatment by the Egyptian authorities. Prison officials last...
Iran issues first death sentence over protests
Iran has issued its first death sentence over the protests that have shaken the country’s clerical leadership, as a rights group warned other convicts could be “hastily” executed. Almost two months of demonstrations triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini have prompted authorities to unleash a crackdown...
Turkey blames Kurdish group for Istanbul bombing
Turkish authorities blamed a Kurdish group active in Syria. Turkey views the group as the Syrian affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers Party, which it has been battling for decades.
CGD and Neways Sign GaN-based Clean Energy Deal at Electronica 2022
CAMBRIDGE, England & EINDHOVEN, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), the fabless, clean-tech semiconductor company that develops a range of energy-efficient GaN-based power devices to make greener electronics possible, and Neways Electronics (Neways), the international innovator in electronics for smart mobility, semiconductor and connectivity solutions, will sign an agreement to develop high efficiency, photovoltaic solar inverter products based on gallium nitride technology at Electronica 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005576/en/ CGD Board (Photo: Business Wire)
Mexican super fan is ready for another World Cup
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Of the thousands of Mexican fans expected to travel to Qatar for the biggest soccer tournament in the world, only one of them can boast of having attended 10 World Cups and more than 450 matches for the country’s national team: Héctor Chávez, better known as “Caramelo.”
