KELOLAND TV

Biden-Xi summit: What Biden wants, what Xi wants

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — There won’t be concessions from the U.S. side. No real deliverables, which is government-speak for specific achievements. Don’t expect a cheery joint statement, either. During President Joe Biden’s highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, the leaders will be...
Protest song played for Hong Kong rugby team in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The South Korean organizers of a regional rugby tournament have apologized for mistakenly playing a song embraced by Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters as China’s national anthem, an incident that sparked strong reaction from the city’s government. “Glory to Hong Kong” — whose...
Alaa Abd el-Fattah: family of activist jailed in Egypt say he is alive

The family of the jailed British-Egyptian writer and pro-democracy activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah say they have received confirmation that he is still alive. Concerns had been growing after he stepped up a hunger strike and stopped taking water in protest at his treatment by the Egyptian authorities. Prison officials last...
Iran issues first death sentence over protests

Iran has issued its first death sentence over the protests that have shaken the country’s clerical leadership, as a rights group warned other convicts could be “hastily” executed. Almost two months of demonstrations triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini have prompted authorities to unleash a crackdown...
CGD and Neways Sign GaN-based Clean Energy Deal at Electronica 2022

CAMBRIDGE, England & EINDHOVEN, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), the fabless, clean-tech semiconductor company that develops a range of energy-efficient GaN-based power devices to make greener electronics possible, and Neways Electronics (Neways), the international innovator in electronics for smart mobility, semiconductor and connectivity solutions, will sign an agreement to develop high efficiency, photovoltaic solar inverter products based on gallium nitride technology at Electronica 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005576/en/ CGD Board (Photo: Business Wire)
Mexican super fan is ready for another World Cup

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Of the thousands of Mexican fans expected to travel to Qatar for the biggest soccer tournament in the world, only one of them can boast of having attended 10 World Cups and more than 450 matches for the country’s national team: Héctor Chávez, better known as “Caramelo.”

