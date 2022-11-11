Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
EMCC wins the MACCC Championship over Northwest
SENATOBIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The 12th-ranked Lions of East Mississippi Community College claimed their eighth conference football championship in 14 years by upsetting No. 2 Northwest Mississippi, 36-28, during Saturday afternoon’s 2022 MACCC Football Championship Game played at Ranger Stadium at Bobby Franklin Field. Having never trailed in the...
Meridian, November 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Louisville High School soccer team will have a game with Northeast Lauderdale High School on November 14, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WTOK-TV
Rockets defense shuts down the Falcons in round one of the MHSAA 5A playoffs
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba Central dominated the field against Columbus getting a 27-2 victory over the Falcons to open up the 5A playoffs. The Falcon’s only win on the night would come from the coin toss where they would elect to defer to the second half. Offensively the...
Byron Young 'went crazy' in Alabama's win over his home state Rebels
OXFORD, Miss. – Byron Young is now 10-0 against teams from his home state of Mississippi. The Laurel, Miss., native saved his best performance for last, too, as he led Alabama in tackles and made several crucial plays in the Crimson Tide’s 30-24 win over Ole Miss on Saturday.
WTOK-TV
Jane H. Weems
Funeral services for Jane H. Weems will be held Monday, November 14, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with The Reverend A. Austin McGehee officiating. Committal service to follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Ms. Jane...
Neshoba Democrat
Twins presented at EMCC Homecoming
Twin sisters Ayanna and Jayanna Coleman of Philadelphia, the daughters of Justin and Chrissy Coleman, are members of East Mississippi Community College’s 2022 Homecoming Court and were recognized Oct. 22 during halftime of EMCC’s Homecoming football game. Ayanna is a sophomore Criminal Justice Major and was escorted by...
WTOK-TV
Waynesboro Youth Roundtable focuses on family loss, careers
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro City Auditorium hosted an anti-violence event just for young people Saturday. A first-ever youth roundtable gave young students a chance to interact with a panel of community leaders. Speakers talked about how to deal with the loss of a loved one and career choices...
WTOK-TV
First Alert: Another freeze for Monday morning
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have to brace ourselves for another freeze Monday morning. We’ll start the day with temps ranging from the upper 20s - lower 30s, so plan to dress warmly as you start the day and the overall work week. However, a southeasterly wind will return to the area by Monday afternoon, and it’ll help warm us up a bit. Highs will hover near 60 degrees, and lows (leading into Tuesday morning) will stay well above freezing...into the mid 40s.
WTOK-TV
Philadelphia businesses host Holiday Open House
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The holiday shopping season has begun in one Neshoba County city. Philadelphia hosted its Holiday Open House where several businesses came together to hold special discounts and sales to get more customers out to shop. Misty Robinson was one shopper that traveled from De Kalb to...
WTOK-TV
Poplar Springs Elemenatry School hosts Veterans Day program
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local elementary school in Meridian honored veterans in a very special way Friday morning. Students at Popular Springs Elementary School hosted a Veterans Day program to honor those men and women who have served in the United States military. The students sang patriotic songs and...
Mississippi man turns $20 into $100,000 lottery win
A Mississippi man turned $20 into $100,000 with a purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the lottery player from Louisville won $100,000 on a $20 Mega Money ticket. The man identified as “Harvey L.” purchased the winning ticket from Fair Oil-Louisville on S. Church...
WTOK-TV
First Alert: There is a Freeze Warning in place until 9am Sunday morning
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Cold air will continue to dominate the area as we head into next week. Sunday morning until 9am there is a Freeze Warning in place. Be sure to cover or bring in any plants or pets that you have outdoors. Give yourself a free extra minutes if you are headed out early morning. The very cold temperatures can cause your tire pressure to drop. Check your dashboards for the low tire pressure light you may need to add air to your tires.
WTOK-TV
First Alert: Freezing temps this weekend
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We get behind a cold front this weekend, and you’ll notice the chill! Highs for both Saturday & Sunday will not make it out of the 50s, and those nights will be freezing (literally). Saturday night into Sunday morning, freeze alerts are in effect as temps are expected to drop into the upper 20s - low 30s across the WTOK area. Similar conditions are expected for Sunday night into Monday morning. So, make sure to remember the 4 P’s: People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants.
WTOK-TV
Meridian honors veterans with a special Veterans Day celebration
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - ”Our veterans, active duty service members, guardsmen, and reservists, your service and sacrifice have kept this country safe and free, and I salute you.”. People from all over the community gathered around the doughboy memorial to honor our nation’s veterans and all they have done...
WTOK-TV
Frontline Responders: Sheriff Billy Sollie
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - After nearly 50 years in law enforcement Sheriff Billy Sollie is retiring. “I’ve got mixed emotions. I still truly love being part of the team that goes out and catches bad guys and girls,” Sollie explained. He’s been the Lauderdale County sheriff for...
WTOK-TV
First Alert: Sunday there is a low potential for frost with overnight lows near freezing
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY and Happy Veterans Day! We have made it to the end of the week! High temperatures today are in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the upper 40s. A cold front system is on the way bringing very, very cold air along with it. High temperatures starting Saturday will drop nearly 20 degrees into the upper 50s. Overnight lows will be near or below freezing (32 degrees). Jacket and sweater weather remains in the forecast all of next week.
wcbi.com
Jury selection opening statements begin in Louisville murder trial
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection opening statements begin today in a Louisville murder trial. Marquis Davis and Jamari Walker are charged with murder. The men were arrested in May 2021 in Kemper County. They are being tried at the same time. The deadly shooting happened on Alice Circle...
WTOK-TV
York man dies in wreck on interstate
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man died in a car crash early Friday in Lauderdale County. The 1-car wreck happened about 4:30 a.m. on Interstate 20/59 at mile marker 163. The car rolled over and the person was ejected. The man was identified as 43-year-old Jonathan Ormond of York,...
wtva.com
Murder trial dismissed in Louisville after eyewitness admits to lying
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The district attorney dismissed charges against two murder suspects in Louisville. Marquis Davis and Jamari Walker were on trial for the murders of Sam Jones and Roman Mosely. The two men were shot to death in Louisville in May 2021. District Attorney Doug Evans said the...
WSFA
2 killed in head-on crash near Sweet Water
MARENGO COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said two Dixon Mills men were killed in a head-on crash Friday night. According to ALEA, a 2015 Toyota Corolla driven by Brodney Hudson, 32, crossed the centerline on Alabama 10 and collied with a 1996 Nissan pickup truck driven by Wendall Hosea, 59. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments / 0