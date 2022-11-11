Read full article on original website
linknky.com
Voters experience over 2-hour wait times to vote at Northern Kentucky polling places
During Kentucky’s Nov. 8 elections, multiple Kenton County polling places experienced long lines and wait times resulting in an outcry from voters. Voter Cynthia Waldenmaier told LINK nky that she showed up to St. Barbara Roman Catholic Church in Erlanger at 10 a.m. eager to vote. She traditionally allots one hour of time from her schedule early in the morning on Election Day.
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night sky
A Kentucky witness at Erlanger reported watching a huge, slow-moving, triangle-shaped object crossing the night sky at about 2:28 a.m. on March 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
miamistudent.net
Sam Lawrence loses to incumbent Sara Carruthers
Miami University sophomore Sam Lawrence lost his bid for Ohio House District 47 during the Nov. 8 midterm elections. His opponent, Republican Sara Carruthers, won 65.2% of the votes. Over the past couple of months, the campaigns of both Carruthers and her opponent, Lawrence, a political science major, were closely...
linknky.com
2 of 3 NKY counties shot down abortion amendment
Kentucky voters shot down Constitutional Amendment 2, which would have denied abortion access in the Commonwealth by enshrining the measure in the state’s constitution. The move has puzzled political analysts, as the issue of blocking abortion access has been a mainstay in the Republican platform for decades. Now, it appears to be the one issue voters from both parties are united.
Kentucky lawmakers vote to end UK literacy center contract
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A panel of Kentucky lawmakers voted to end a $1.2 million contract with a literacy center based at the University of Kentucky, saying it has failed to meet its statutory duties. The unanimous vote on Wednesday follows an investigation into the literacy center by The Courier...
Fox 19
Boone County deputies issue Golden-D alert for missing man
BOONE COUNTY, KY (WXIX) -The Boone County Sheriff’s Office issued a Golden-D alert Saturday for a 31-year-old man who has been reported missing. Deputies say, Joshua M. Lively of Florence, KY, was last seen by his parents at their home Friday evening. He left the house in a 2014...
fox56news.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Madison County collision
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a single-vehicle collision with possible entrapment that occurred around 10 p.m. Friday on Old Richmond Road near the Clays Ferry Bridge. Initial investigations showed a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old from Lexington was driving north on KY...
WTVQ
Search and rescue efforts continue after car goes into Kentucky River
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Crews resumed their search efforts for a missing woman early Saturday after a car went into the Kentucky River the night before. The Lexington Fire Department confirmed two people were hurt and another missing following the Friday night incident. They say a car was driving on Old Richmond Road and went into the river near the area of Proud Mary’s BBQ. The incident happened just after 9:30 pm.
Fox 19
New sculptures installed in Northern Kentucky park
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. (WXIX) - At Centre View Park in Crestview Hills, there are three new metal sculptures for people to enjoy. A recent Northern Kentucky University grad, Peyton Harshfield, is responsible for the project that aims to bring a smile to park visitors. The park is nestled between medical...
fox56news.com
Pedestrian shoots at car that hit him in Lexington
Two pedestrians are facing charges after they shot at a car that hit them in Lexington. Pedestrian shoots at car that hit him in Lexington. Two pedestrians are facing charges after they shot at a car that hit them in Lexington. Nov. 10, Seasonal jobs, tobacco use up, and toad...
WKYT 27
Harassing phone call made to Boyd Hall
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky Police are investigating a harassing call made to Boyd Hall. The call comes just days after a video of now-former UK student Sophia Rosing using racial slurs against a Boyd Hall desk attendant. UK police say that number has since been blocked and...
Fox 19
Green Twp home invasion for pot escalated into 15-hour teen crime spree in 2 states
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Green Township home invasion robbery for pot quickly escalated into a 15-hour teen crime spree in two states. This spree lasted from midnight until about 3 p.m. with a high-speed police chase, shots fired from the fleeing vehicle, a crash, shots fired at a deputy and a SWAT call before all of the suspects were finally apprehended hours later in another state, according to court records.
wdrb.com
Free Christmas activities begin Nov. 25 at Kentucky's Ark Encounter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You'll be able to celebrate Christmas this year on the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Kentucky. ChristmasTime at the Ark and ChristmasTown at the Creation Museum will display hundreds of thousands of lights. The museum will feature a live nativity, while the ark will offer an animated show on a big screen, special concerts and live animal encounters.
bccolonels.com
BCHS Marching Band Placed First In State
The Bourbon County marching band won first place in the state when they performed on Saturday night, October 29th at EKU. They started working on their performance last spring and after a long process and hard work, they got it perfect. Some people might not know this, but most people start the band in sixth grade, so most have played for many years.
WCPO
Feel at Home with 7 Hills Church
No matter what you're looking for, 7 Hills Church has something for you. Their non-denominational church is focused on serving the community and offers several different ways to get connected! Jake Fraiture, 7 Hills Church Pastor at the Cincinnati Campus, joined Cincy Lifestyle to share more about the church and the impact they are having on the community.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with entrapment on North Bend and Petersburg roads in Hebron
HEBRON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with entrapment on North Bend and Petersburg roads in Hebron. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
Friday Football Playoffs Report: Three local teams advance to region finals with wins by wide margins
Beechwood, Newport Central Catholic and Lloyd are the Northern Kentucky high school football teams that will play for region championship trophies in the third round of the state playoffs next week. All three teams won second-round playoff games by wide margins on Friday, but the season ended for seven other...
WKRC
Plans for $75 million development in Greater Cincinnati include housing, restaurants
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Kean Ventures LLC is planning a massive, $75 million mixed-use development on the site of the former Swifton Commons Mall in Bond Hill, which will include several phases. The project will include multifamily housing, ground-floor commercial and office and restaurant developments in future phases. Kean...
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Goodridge Drive in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Downed wires reported on Goodridge Drive in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
