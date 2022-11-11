ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Memphis gets to .500 with 26-10 win over Tulsa in front of 24K

92.9 FM Sports Radio
92.9 FM Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tC4Sz_0j6qHAyI00

With a presumed win coming up next weekend over North Alabama to make the Memphis Tigers bowl eligible for 2022, the Tigers started the road back with a much needed win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on ESPN Thursday night (11/10). Final: Memphis 26 Tulsa 10 Full coverage at 9AM with Geoff Calkins Friday morning on 92.9 FM ESPN:

MEMPHIS (AP) — Seth Henigan threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Javon Ivory and Chris Howard kicked four field goals to carry Memphis to a 26-10 win over Tulsa on Thursday night.

The victory was Memphis' 50th home win since 2014, joining Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State.

Howard booted a 49-yard field goal in the first quarter to stake the Tigers to a 10-3 lead and added a 31-yarder as time expired in the first half. He connected from 44-yards out in the final minute of the third quarter and added a 32-yard kick with 32 seconds left in the game.

Memphis fumbled on its first possession and Tulsa turned it into a 24-yard field goal from Zack Long to take a 3-0 lead, but the Tigers rolled to 23 straight points and took a 23-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Braylon Braxton got Tulsa in the end zone with a 13-yard pass to Keylon Stokes with under six minutes left in the game.

Henigan was 20 for 34 for 262 yards passing and a touchdown to lead Memphis (5-5, 3-4 American Athletic Association), which managed just 79 yards on 39 carries.

Two quarterbacks were a combined 17-of-37 passing for 176 yards and Tulsa (3-7, 1-5) had just 31 yards rushing on 23 carries.

The game was stopped numerous times because on-field fights and Memphis had a player ejected with 1:16 left in the game after throwing punches at a Tulsa player after a play was blown dead.

__

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localmemphis.com

Tigers dominate Howard, 101-54

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis women’s basketball got their first win of the year 101-54 over Howard University and they did so thanks to a hot shooting day. After dropping their home opener to Columbia last week, Coach Katrina Merriweather said her team came into Saturday locked in and with something to prove.
MEMPHIS, TN
hubison.com

Women’s Basketball Loses at Memphis

Memphis, Tenn. (November 12, 2022) - Howard University women's basketball team got 12 points from senior forward Brooklynn Fort-Davis (Chicago), but no one else reached double figures as the Bison fell, 101-54, to Memphis in a nonconference game at the Elma Roane Fieldhouse before 1,734. The Tigers (1-1) jumped out...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Friday Football Fever Week 13

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Week 13 of Friday Football Fever brought us to round 2 of the playoffs in Tennessee, and the opening round in Mississippi. Our Game of the Week featured a neighborhood rivalry. Germantown gets revenge on Houston for a loss in the regular season, as the Red Devils go on the road and end the Mustangs’ year with a 24-14 victory.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Small-town dreamer beats odds, finds big success in Memphis

For the past few months, Cortez Chase has walked the halls of the Memphis-Shelby County Schools human resources department. It’s a new role in a new city and what Chase calls a dream come true. “I always thought about leaving after I got my degree and I had to pick a city to come to. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Friday sports: County teams fall in football playoffs

The DeSoto County high school football season ended in a resounding thud Friday night with three teams falling in MHSAA 6A first round postseason action. Southaven, DeSoto Central and Lewisburg all were turned aside in their attempt to advance into next Friday’s second round of the playoffs. Likely the...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Third Whataburger in Memphis area to open this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger is set to open next week in the Memphis area. On Monday, the Texas-based burger chain will open for drive-thru service only at 1040 North Germantown Parkway in Cordova. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. This will be the third Whataburger restaurant in the area. The first two […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

COGIC Convocation brings thousands to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 114th COGIC convention is preparing to come to a close in the coming days after returning to Memphis for the first time in more than 10 years. A familiar sound of praise and worship has returned to the halls of the Renasant Convention Center, marking the return of the Church of God […]
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Challenges & opportunities: A conversation with COGIC’s Presiding Bishop Sheard

Bishop J. Drew Sheard, the presiding bishop of the Church of God in Christ, has been described as “a difference-maker” in his base city of Detroit and beyond. In Memphis for the international denomination’s 114th Holy Convocation, the presiding bishop fielded a question about that description during a conversation with The New Tri-State Defender’s Associate Publisher/Executive Editor Karanja A. Ajanaku.
MEMPHIS, TN
Pitchfork

MEMPHIS MASSACRE III

Ever since his 2019 breakout “Crunk Ain’t Dead,” Memphis rapper Duke Deuce has been leading seminars in Southern rap history, laying claim to the mystic styles developed in his city and bringing its history into the present. He’s not resentful that so many people have dipped into his hometown’s creative well, but he wants credit where it’s due: “Shout out to Migos for bringing it back, but the triplet flow comes from Memphis,” as he puts it bluntly on the opening track of his new tape, MEMPHIS MASSACRE III, a return to the mixtape series that started his career.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Multivehicle crash cleared on I-40 bridge

UPDATE, 7:30 p.m.: The scene has been cleared and traffic is moving normally. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Sunday night when a multivehicle wreck on Interstate 40 blocked westbound lanes. Crews are on the scene. The wreck was reported at 5:41 p.m. and it is unclear how long it will take officials […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

West Memphis celebrates veterans with parade

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — In the past few years, the COVID pandemic forced the cancellation of many Veterans Day events, but this year parades and other activities are back. Friday morning, West Memphis Arkansas’ Veterans Day parade rolled down Broadway Street. It was a proud day for veterans and their families. “My dad served in […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

North Memphis shooting sends man to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call shortly after midnight in North Memphis and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. When police arrived on the scene at Vollintine and Bellevue, they found a man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Nearly 100 cars broken into in Arlington, Lakeland, Cordova areas within 2 days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 100 car theft and vandalism incidents were reported within two days in the Arlington, Lakeland, and Cordova areas earlier this month. Shelby County deputies have arrested 19-year-old Keshawn Ayers and two 17-year-old juveniles in connection with the crimes. Deputies say 94 vandalism and theft incidents were reported on the nights of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

The Rock feeds healthcare workers at Saint Francis-Bartlett

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Healthcare workers at Saint Francis-Bartlett received a surprise from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Mana Mobile, a food truck founded by “The Rock,” served up french toast sticks to employees on Nov. 11. Saint Francis was selected to be one of the...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot several times in North Memphis, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was hurt in a shooting in North Memphis early Saturday morning. At approximately 12:15 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Vollintine Avenue and North Bellevue Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with several gunshot wounds, police said.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Southeast Memphis shooting leaves man dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was shot Thursday afternoon in southeast Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said officers responded to a man-down call in the 5700 block of Julann Drive around 5:20 p.m. A man was pronounced dead at the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN
92.9 FM Sports Radio

92.9 FM Sports Radio

450
Followers
1K+
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering all sports news from Memphis, including the Grizzlies, Tigers and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929espn

Comments / 0

Community Policy