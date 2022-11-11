LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A house is believed to be a total loss after it caught fire Sunday morning, according to Bay County officials. Authorities said the call about the fire at 816 E. Pierson Drive came in around 11:40 a.m. They said no one was home at the time of the fire.

