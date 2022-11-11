Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
House destroyed after it caught fire in Lynn Haven
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A house is believed to be a total loss after it caught fire Sunday morning, according to Bay County officials. Authorities said the call about the fire at 816 E. Pierson Drive came in around 11:40 a.m. They said no one was home at the time of the fire.
mypanhandle.com
Fire hydrant leak causes flooding for a Panama City resident
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City resident said the city is to blame for her property being flooded. Alex Adams and her neighbors said they have been trying to get Panama City workers to respond to a serious problem for several weeks. An unknown vehicle struck a...
Panama City settles ‘Christmas lights’ lawsuit
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City has settled with a former employee who said he was fired for being a whistleblower. John Paul Jones, the city’s former logistics manager, said he was fired after he discovered the city bought more than $50,000 worth of Christmas decorations using Community Redevelopment Agency money. CRA money is […]
niceville.com
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for Nov. 13-19
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. The week of...
mypanhandle.com
Emerald Coast Cruizin’ showcases unique cars in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Aaron Bessant Park looked more like a parking lot these past couple of days as many unique cars made their way to Panama City Beach for the annual Emerald Coast Cruizin’ car show. People walked around the park enjoying the variety of...
WJHG-TV
Panama City woman killed in Jackson County crash
JACKSON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead after a car crash in Jackson County Saturday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers report a Panama City woman was driving north on County Road 167 in Jackson County at around 12:30 p.m. They said she made a left turn onto State Road 276, into the path of a truck that was traveling eastbound on roadway.
A new bypass has opened near Highway 390
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)— The Extension project of Titus Road has officially been opened for drivers to use. Bay County officials said the new road should help alleviate morning and afternoon school traffic around North Bay Haven Academy. The Bay County Officials have been working on on-road connector projects. The Titus Rd. extension project extends […]
Fort Walton Beach restaurant catches fire overnight
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach Fire Department responded to a fire at Combo Latino on Miracle Strip parkway overnight on Nov. 9. The damage was contained to the restaurant and bar area without spreading to other nearby businesses. Photos released Thursday morning show the burnt building and crews on the scene. […]
mypanhandle.com
News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Pork Chop
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Pork Chop, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week!. This sweet brindle hound mix is four to five years old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay...
mypanhandle.com
Members of the Sealab reunite in downtown Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s only fitting on Veterans Day that a special group of veterans had a reunion. Friday night, divers from Sealab gathered to share stories about their experimental journey from the 60s. For the first time in almost 20 years, the forefathers of the...
WEAR
Deputies: Crestview man arrested for fatal shooting at Fort Walton Beach home
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for a fatal shooting at a residence in Fort Walton Beach early Saturday morning. 27-year-old Richard Scott Holovak, of Crestview, is charged with second degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. According to the...
WJHG-TV
Victim identified in fatal car accident in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police have identified an individual that was killed in a car accident on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the scene of the vehicle accident on U.S. 231, just south of Cherokee Heights Road early Thursday morning. On arrival, investigators learned a pickup truck had been traveling north on 231 and at some point, left the roadway on the south shoulder.
54-year-old killed crossing HWY 98 in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department shut down parts of HWY 98 near Memorial Parkway Thursday afternoon for a fatal car crash. Police Chief Robert Bage said the accident happened at 2:47 p.m. in the Westbound lanes. According to the press release, a white Dodge Ram Pickup truck pulling […]
Blountstown gives nursing home veterans a special lunch
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Calhoun County Veterans Office partnered with Blountstown Health and Rehabilitation Center to celebrate their veterans in nursing homes. The service members were served steaks while swapping stories of their time serving. Calhoun County Veterans Service Officer Eric Daniels said veterans in nursing homes are out of the spotlight, so the […]
WJHG-TV
Honoring veterans in annual Bay County parade
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A sea of red, white, and blue filled the streets of Panama City Friday morning to honor area veterans. Local organizations, high school students, and ROTC programs walked in the Annual Bay County Veterans Day Parade. Hundreds lined the roads waving American flags in support...
WJHG-TV
The Holly Fair is back
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Junior League of Panama City welcomes the 2022 Holly Fair to the Edgewater Beach & Golf Resort in Panama City Beach. The event kicked off Thursday with a preview party and continues all weekend until Sunday. This fair is a ticketed event and...
mypanhandle.com
Temperature crash overnight Saturday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Temperatures will plummet overnight as a cold front continues to push east. Early morning lows for Sunday are expected to range through the lower 40s for much of the area, but inland spots could note readings in the upper to mid-30s. Sunday afternoon temperatures...
BCSO is holding their 15th annual Rodeo
YOUNGSTOWN, Fla.(WMBB)– The Bay County Sheriffs’ Office said to get out your belt buckles and boots, the rodeo is here. The show will be on Friday and Saturday nights at Youngstown Ball Park on Highway 231. The rodeo gates will open at five and the rodeo events will start at seven. The riders come from […]
PCB restaurant honors veterans
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Veterans Day may not be until Friday but some local restaurants began honoring service members Thursday. American Charlie Grill & Tavern will have live music Thursday beginning at 6 p.m. beginning with the national anthem. Veterans and their families can buy draft beer for just a dollar. Veterans Day […]
Thousands of classic cars will be in Panama City Beach this weekend
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — You might notice an increase of unique cars on Panama City Beach roadways this week. The three-day ‘Emerald Coast Cruizin’ car show is taking place at Aaron Bessant Park. There is expected to be several thousand hot rods, classic cars, and trucks to see at the event. Kickoff celebrations […]
