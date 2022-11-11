Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in ArkansasTravel MavenBenton, AR
Little Rock's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLittle Rock, AR
Related
According to North Little Rock Police, eight victims of a homicide this year have been juveniles
An investigation is underway for authorities in North Little Rock after a shooting Friday night that left two teenagers dead.
fox16.com
North Little Rock police investigating double homicide on McCain Blvd.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are investigating a Friday night double homicide on McCain Boulevard. According to investigators, officers responded to the 3900 block of McCain Blvd. at 6:30 p.m. in response to a report of shots fired. Investigators said two victims were located inside...
Little Rock Police Department investigating body found in submerged car
A man has been found dead after his car plunged into a small pond at a West Little Rock apartment complex.
Two dead after shooting near McCain Mall in North Little Rock
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: The names of the victims are not being released at this time, however, detectives learned that both were 17 years old. Update: Officers located two victims, both suffering from at least one gunshot wound, in a vehicle. One victim was pronounced dead at...
LRPD: Teen driver injured in shooting while exiting I-630 near John Barrow Road
Little Rock police said that a woman was injured in a Tuesday night shooting near John Barrow Road.
KATV
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office announces arrest in Conoco robbery
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that they have arrested a man in connection to a robbery at a Conoco gas station in Little Rock on Nov.1. Authorities arrested 21-year-old Dallas Heiman, of Paris, Arkansas and he is currently being held at the Logan...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Teenager wanted by police for homicide that took place last month turns himself in
Arkansas – A shooting incident that took place at 607 School Street in Hot Springs early last month was fatal for one person, while two others were injured. Since then, the Hot Springs Police Department has been looking for a teenager who was named the main suspect in the incident.
Little Rock police ID victim in deadly Grand Avenue shooting
Little Rock police are continuing to investigate a deadly shooting on Grand Avenue Tuesday night and have identified the man killed in the incident.
KATV
Police Identify victim in 33rd and MLK homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock police have identified the victim of the homicide that happened at 33rd and MLK. Police identified 36-year-old Derrick Mack of Little Rock as the victim. Police originally responded to the intersection of West 33rd Street and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive...
North Little Rock vehicle chase ends in downtown Little Rock
Police in North Little Rock said that a car chase that began at the foot of the Broadway bridge ended with a crash in downtown Little Rock.
Little Rock police investigate overnight homicide on Grand Avenue
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating an overnight homicide that happened on Grand Avenue. According to reports, the incident happened on the 4600 block of the road. There is no current information on the victim, potential suspects, or a motive behind the crime. We will update...
Officials searching for missing Pope Co. veteran
POPE COUNTY, Ark. — The Pope County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a missing Batesville veteran. 50-year-old Shannon Lee Collins was last seen on the morning of March 12, 2021, after he allegedly walked away from his home in Pottsville. Shannon was reported missing nine months later by...
Teen being charged as adult for homicide of Hot Springs 16-year-old
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — A 16-year-old is being charged as an adult for his involvement in a homicide that happened last month. The Hot Springs Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of School Street shortly after 6:00 p.m. on October 5. According to...
KATV
Sherwood police looking for shoplifter who stole more than $100 of merchandise at Walmart
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Sherwood Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing more than $100 of merchandise from an area retail store. Police said the incident involving the male shoplifter occured on Oct. 26 where he stole $173 worth of...
Kait 8
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence County woman died when her SUV slammed into a highway barrier wall. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 7:23 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, on Highway 67/167 near Jacksonville in Pulaski County. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 71-year-old Jackie Lovell...
KATV
Garland County Sheriff's Office respond to unidentified female body found in Lake Hamilton
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Garland County Sheriff's Office announced that a body was found in Lake Hamilton Tuesday morning. The patrol division said at around 7:00 a.m. a resident of the Hamilton Point Condos located in the 5000 block of Central Avenue located a body in the lake.
Garland County deputies find body in Lake Hamilton
Garland County deputies are investigating after a body was found in Lake Hamilton on Tuesday morning.
KATV
Woman charged with 2 counts of capital murder after death of Arkansas pregnant mother
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Missouri woman accused of killing an Arkansas mother, who was 31 weeks pregnant, has been charged with two counts of capital murder, our content partner 40/29 News reported. Amber Waterman, 42, is accused of kidnapping and murdering 33-year-old Ashley Bush, a mother of three.
All lanes of EB I-40 reopen following fiery tractor-trailer crash east of Hazen
Eastbound traffic is again flowing on Interstate 40 after a midday tractor-trailer fire just east of Hazen stopped all drivers in all lanes Friday.
Comments / 0