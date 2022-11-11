ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Watch: Baker Mayfield celebrates Panthers' victory by headbutting teammates without a helmet on

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34wLum_0j6qEnfE00
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Mayfield didn't see the field in the Panthers' win, but you wouldn't know it by the aggressiveness with which he voluntarily swung his unprotected skull into the helmets of his stunned teammates.

No word yet if Mayfield has entered concussion protocols or not.

As for the game itself, the Panthers improved to 3-7, powered by a solid running attack and some timely defensive plays.

D'Onta Foreman led the charge on the ground, finishing with 130 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries. Meanwhile, Laviska Shenault Jr. made his two carries count, rushing for 42 yards and a score.

On the other side of the ball, the Panthers sacked Falcons' quarterback Marcus Mariota five times. Frankie Luvu was the standout, recording 12 tackles and two sacks.

The struggles continue for the Falcons. With the loss, Atlanta has dropped two in a row and three of their last four games, falling to 4-6.

Read this on the web

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Astros' Yuli Gurriel had emotional reaction to being taken off WS roster following Game 5 injury

On Saturday, the Houston Astros announced that first baseman Yuli Gurriel would miss the remainder of the World Series after suffering a knee injury in Game 5. It's a devastating break for Gurriel, who, according to manager Dusty Baker, "tried everything" to play. Baker said Gurriel had treatment on Friday and again on Saturday, but the injury didn't respond well enough for him to be ready for action in Game 6 or a possible Game 7.
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday

The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
ClutchPoints

Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa joins Dan Marino with latest offensive explosion vs. Browns

The Miami Dolphins’ offense fired on all cylinders in their Week 10 showdown with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The eruption of scoring from the Dolphins is not only impressive and entertaining as hell to watch but also historic. According to Jake Trotter of ESPN, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa joins Dan Marino as the only signal-callers in Dolphins history with three or more passing TDs in three straight games.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Steph makes ridiculous half-court shot after buzzer vs. Cavs

It might not have counted, but Steph Curry ended the first quarter of the Warriors' matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at Chase Center in style. As the first quarter ended, a pass heading out of bounds was deflected to Curry. He then picked up the ball and shot it from beyond half-court as the buzzer sounded, swishing it through the net.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Cowboys Worked Out Veteran Quarterback On Friday

The Dallas Cowboys worked out a potential quarterback option on Friday. Former fourth-round pick Jacob Eason was at Cowboys facilities this afternoon for a workout with the team. Eason, a 2020 draft pick, spent the first year and a half of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts before making...
FanSided

NASCAR: Legitimate threat emerging to Chase Elliott?

Chase Elliott has won the NASCAR Most Popular Driver Award after each of the last four Cup Series seasons. Could that streak come to an end this year?. Voting for the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA) Most Popular Driver Award presented by Hooters for the 2022 NASCAR season opened up at 12:00 p.m. ET this past Tuesday, November 8, and it is set to conclude at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 30.
TENNESSEE STATE
Sporting News

What time is the NFL Germany game? TV schedule, channel for Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Week 10

The NFL on Sunday will take a historic first step into Germany, playing its first regular-season game in the country at Munich's Allianz Arena. Aside from the historic nature of the game, the teams chosen for the Week 10 matchup also have plenty of storylines to entice fans from all over the world. Seattle, designated as the "away" team, has experienced unexpected success with quarterback Geno Smith, one of the best storylines halfway through the 2022 NFL season.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

44K+
Followers
40K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy