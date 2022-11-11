Watch: Baker Mayfield celebrates Panthers' victory by headbutting teammates without a helmet on

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Mayfield didn't see the field in the Panthers' win, but you wouldn't know it by the aggressiveness with which he voluntarily swung his unprotected skull into the helmets of his stunned teammates.

No word yet if Mayfield has entered concussion protocols or not.

As for the game itself, the Panthers improved to 3-7, powered by a solid running attack and some timely defensive plays.

D'Onta Foreman led the charge on the ground, finishing with 130 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries. Meanwhile, Laviska Shenault Jr. made his two carries count, rushing for 42 yards and a score.

On the other side of the ball, the Panthers sacked Falcons' quarterback Marcus Mariota five times. Frankie Luvu was the standout, recording 12 tackles and two sacks.

The struggles continue for the Falcons. With the loss, Atlanta has dropped two in a row and three of their last four games, falling to 4-6.