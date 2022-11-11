Read full article on original website
8newsnow.com
Police: 3 people stabbed at skate park in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– North Las Vegas police are investigating the stabbing of three people at Craig Ranch Park. Police said officers responded to the skate park area of the park just after 2 p.m. on Saturday. Arriving officers found 3 people suffering from apparent stab wounds. All 3 were...
news3lv.com
Fatal crash involving motorcyclist in southwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in the southwest valley. On Sunday, at about 11:25 a.m., police received reports of a crash involving a motorcyclist on West Russell Road at the intersection of South Torrey Pines Drive. Investigators said the...
KTNV
LVMPD: 28-year-old woman dead after crash in Spring Valley area
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported one woman dead from a crash that occurred on Russell Road and Torrey Pines Drive Sunday afternoon. Around 11:25 p.m. a 2009 Porsche was traveling westbound on Russell Road in the center turn lane approaching the intersection of Torrey Pines Drive. A Suzuki was traveling eastbound on Russell in the right-most travel lane approaching the intersection of Torrey Pines Drive.
Pregnant Juvenile Critically Injured In A Pedestrian Crash In North Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
North Las Vegas Police responded to a pedestrian crash that critically injured a pregnant juvenile in North Las Vegas. The crash happened on Friday at Winder Avenue and Losee Road around 6:15 p.m. According to the police, the unidentified juvenile was jaywalking crossing Losee when she was hit by a...
KTNV
Police: Pregnant juvenile hit by car in North Las Vegas, critically injured
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pregnant juvenile was hit by a car and seriously injured in North Las Vegas on Friday night, the city's police department says. Officers responded to the area of Losee Road and Winder Avenue at approximately 6:15 p.m., near Shadow Creek Golf Course. A...
Las Vegas police: Man, 18, arrested for deadly shooting during argument over money
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 18-year-old young man was arrested earlier this week for an October shooting that resulted from a money dispute, Las Vegas police said. Yobani Fierro was arrested on several charges, including murder with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, and assault […]
2 killed in separate homicides in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas police said two people died in two separate homicides in the city within the past 24 hours.
North Las Vegas police investigate two homicides that left two dead
North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating two different homicides that occurred on Wednesday night and Thursday morning respectively.
8newsnow.com
Her Las Vegas home has been struck 8 times, and she’s afraid next time will be deadly
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rose Mary Romero says she has lived at her residence in the northeast valley for more than 30 years. However, she says in the last seven years she has noted cars speeding by her property, some even crashing into her home. “This is the eighth...
Cell phone video captures driver of stolen van on rampage
SAN DIEGO — A Nevada man suspected of going on a crime rampage over the past week in a stolen van was arrested Thursday, November 11 in Kearny Mesa. Christopher Mitchell Howard, 55, could be facing an assault with a deadly weapon charge at his arraignment Tuesday in court -- the deadly weapon being the stolen van.
‘This isn’t the end, we’re going to find you,’ Family of Las Vegas motorcyclist killed in unsolved hit-and-run speak out
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A hit-and-run in the north valley that left a well-known motorcyclist dead remains unsolved over three weeks later. The crash happened on Oct. 19 at 9 p.m. along the westbound Durango Drive exit of the 215 in Centennial Hills. At the time, Nevada State Police (NSP) said Tony Tomas, 27, died […]
Man arrested for deadly January 2021 shooting in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was arrested last week for the January 2021 killing of a 35-year-old man that had escalated from a car crash. Marquis White, 29, was arrested on Nov. 2 on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon. Around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, Henderson police and fire departments responded […]
Las Vegas police: DUI driver was going 81 mph before killing son, injuring father in crash
A suspected drunk driver who killed a man and injured his father on Tuesday was driving nearly double the speed limit moments before impact, Las Vegas Metro police said.
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson police announce arrest in homicide from Jan. 1, 2021
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department has announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that had marked the department’s first for the year 2021. According to a news release, at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021, police responded to the area of Sunset Road and Valle Verde Drive in reference to a vehicle crash where gunshots had been reported.
Thieves steal dozens of cars from Las Vegas airport as some security measures fail
Thieves have stolen dozens of cars parked at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport as records the 8 News Now Investigators obtained show the garages’ surveillance and security systems do not always work.
LVMPD asking for public's help in identifying people involved in shooting
Las Vegas police are asking for assistance in identifying suspects involved in a shooting in the 1900 block of Simmons Street on Wednesday.
Las Vegas police: Ex-McDonald’s employee fired for fighting customer returned to shoot other employee in head
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man who was fired from a restaurant for fighting a customer is accused of carrying out a “targeted” plan to return and shoot an employee in the head. Victor Villanueva, 28, was arrested on a charge of attempted murder for the October shooting. On Oct. 28 just before […]
Two juveniles hospitalized after shooting in North Las Vegas
According to the North Las Vegas Police Department two juveniles were taken to UMC trauma with gunshot wounds.
Man robs Resorts World casino on Las Vegas Strip, leaves in taxi, sources say
A man took a taxi to Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip, robbed the casino and then left in the cab with an undisclosed amount of money, sources confirmed to the 8 News Now Investigators on Thursday.
Las Vegas driver accused of killing pregnant woman in hit-and-run had 5 prior DUIs
The Las Vegas driver who police said killed a pregnant woman in a hit-and-run crash last week had five prior DUI arrests, did not have a valid license and was previously ordered not to drink and drive pending an ongoing criminal case, records the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed indicate.
