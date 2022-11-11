ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Police: 3 people stabbed at skate park in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– North Las Vegas police are investigating the stabbing of three people at Craig Ranch Park. Police said officers responded to the skate park area of the park just after 2 p.m. on Saturday. Arriving officers found 3 people suffering from apparent stab wounds. All 3 were...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fatal crash involving motorcyclist in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in the southwest valley. On Sunday, at about 11:25 a.m., police received reports of a crash involving a motorcyclist on West Russell Road at the intersection of South Torrey Pines Drive. Investigators said the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

LVMPD: 28-year-old woman dead after crash in Spring Valley area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported one woman dead from a crash that occurred on Russell Road and Torrey Pines Drive Sunday afternoon. Around 11:25 p.m. a 2009 Porsche was traveling westbound on Russell Road in the center turn lane approaching the intersection of Torrey Pines Drive. A Suzuki was traveling eastbound on Russell in the right-most travel lane approaching the intersection of Torrey Pines Drive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS 8

Cell phone video captures driver of stolen van on rampage

SAN DIEGO — A Nevada man suspected of going on a crime rampage over the past week in a stolen van was arrested Thursday, November 11 in Kearny Mesa. Christopher Mitchell Howard, 55, could be facing an assault with a deadly weapon charge at his arraignment Tuesday in court -- the deadly weapon being the stolen van.
SAN DIEGO, CA
8 News Now

Man arrested for deadly January 2021 shooting in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was arrested last week for the January 2021 killing of a 35-year-old man that had escalated from a car crash. Marquis White, 29, was arrested on Nov. 2 on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon. Around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, Henderson police and fire departments responded […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson police announce arrest in homicide from Jan. 1, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department has announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that had marked the department’s first for the year 2021. According to a news release, at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021, police responded to the area of Sunset Road and Valle Verde Drive in reference to a vehicle crash where gunshots had been reported.
LAS VEGAS, NV

