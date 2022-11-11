The number of Interrail tickets sold this year has hit a record high, new figures have shown.Around 600,000 tickets were sold in Europe over the last year, which is almost double the number of tickets sold in 2019, according to Deutsche Bahn.Germany saw the highest number Interrail tickets purchased, selling around 142,000, followed by Switzerland at 94,000 tickets and Great Britain with 63,000.Founded in 1972, Interrail passes give unlimited train travel on scheduled trains across Europe. Originally the pass was designed for young people to travel, but it now extends to adults, children and seniors.Anyone who is a citizen of...

