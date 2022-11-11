Read full article on original website
G20 news – live: Xi says he’s prepared for ‘candid exchange’ as talks with Biden begin
Chinese president Xi Jinping has said he is prepared to have a “candid and in-depth” conversation with his American counterpart Joe Biden during their first in-person meeting in over a decade.The world’s two most powerful leaders smiled and shook hands in front of a row of Chinese and US flags at a luxury hotel on Bali’s Nusa Dua bay.Mr Xi said the leaders should “chart the right course” and find the right direction for bilateral ties and “elevate their relationship”.Both presidents will discuss issues ranging from Beijing’s stance towards Taiwan to Russia’s war on Ukraine.“We spent a lot of...
Hong Kong ‘strongly deplores’ pro-democracy song played instead of Chinese anthem at rugby tournament
Hong Kong has demanded an investigation after a rugby tournament in South Korea played a pro-democracy protest song instead of China’s national anthem.At the Asia Rugby Sevens tournament match in Incheon, South Korea, on Sunday the instrumental version of “Glory to Hong Kong” rang out through the stadium’s speakers as the team lined up for the men’s finals match.The song, whose lyrics refer to “tears on our land” and call for “democracy and liberty”, has been associated with the former British colony’s large-scale pro-democracy protests, particularly during the 2019 agitations. The Hong Kong government issued a strongly worded rebuke of...
Slovenia elects first woman president in a runoff vote
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Liberal rights advocate Natasa Pirc Musar won a runoff Sunday to become Slovenia’s first female head of state, and said she will seek to bridge the deep left-right divide in the Alpine nation of 2 million. With nearly all of the votes counted in...
Number of Interrail tickets sold hits record high this year as train travel surges in popularity
The number of Interrail tickets sold this year has hit a record high, new figures have shown.Around 600,000 tickets were sold in Europe over the last year, which is almost double the number of tickets sold in 2019, according to Deutsche Bahn.Germany saw the highest number Interrail tickets purchased, selling around 142,000, followed by Switzerland at 94,000 tickets and Great Britain with 63,000.Founded in 1972, Interrail passes give unlimited train travel on scheduled trains across Europe. Originally the pass was designed for young people to travel, but it now extends to adults, children and seniors.Anyone who is a citizen of...
Renewed Iranian attacks in northern Iraq kill at least 1
Kurdish officials in northern Iraq say at least one person was killed in renewed Iranian attacks in the region
