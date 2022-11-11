ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Applications open for Las Vegas Stadium Board of Directors

By Linsey Lewis
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j5d7K_0j6qD1XW00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Are you interested in serving on the Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board of Directors? Clark County is now accepting applications for anyone interested in serving.

The Clark County commissioners will be filling one seat on the nine-member stadium board in December. Prospective applicants are encouraged to review the residency and experience requirements and recommendations for the position before applying.

Applicants must reside within 25 miles of the Clark County Government Center in Downtown Las Vegas in order to serve on the board.

All applications must be received by Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. to be considered.

The County Commission will consider the applications and make an appointment during its meeting on Dec. 20.

This position has a four-year term that runs from Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2026. Stadium board members are not paid.

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority is responsible for the ownership and oversight of Allegiant Stadium. Responsibilities include:

  • Owning and overseeing the stadium and land
  • Overseeing the distribution of stadium-related room tax revenue as required by law
  • Managing the Stadium Capital Improvement Fund and related expenditures.

Applications and supporting documents for the position can be emailed to Staci.Sorenson@ClarkCountyNV.gov or mailed to Stacie Sorenson in the County Manager’s Office on the 6th floor of the Clark County Government Center at 500 South Grand Central Parkway in downtown Las Vegas.

For more information about the board, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

8 News Now

8 News Now

