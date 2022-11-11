ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WacoTrib.com

Drew goes for No. 400 at Baylor against nephew

Scott Drew will shoot for his 400th win in 20 seasons at Baylor against Northern Colorado on Monday night. Trying to stop him will be a player he knows very well. Drew’s nephew, Caleb Shaw, is a freshman guard who is averaging 13 points and 5.5 rebounds. He’s a dead-eye shooter who has hit six of 10 3-pointers in Northern Colorado’s 1-1 start heading into Monday’s 7 p.m. game against No. 5 Baylor at the Ferrell Center.
WACO, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Waco, TX

Waco is a city in McLennan County, Texas. Add it to your travel list if you want an enjoyable vacation with many activities and natural beauty. Waco is a great place to visit for its friendly atmosphere and variety of things to do. You'll enjoy the moderate weather whether you're...
WACO, TX
247Sports

TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is at Baylor commit Austin Novosads game tonight

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS— This summer Baylor pulled off an impressive recruiting win by keeping elite quarterback Austin Novosad committed, beating out several national powers including Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas A&M for what the elite quarterback called his "second recruitment". While things seemed to be slowing down in Novosad's recruitment, they're heating up once again.
FORT WORTH, TX
KWTX

Good News Friday: November 11, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - More than a dozen City of Killeen employees spent Monday cleaning up the historic downtown area. Volunteers from 13 departments picked up trash, pressure washing side walks and sanitizing benches. The city says it helps shows that they care about its businesses and residents. We want...
KILLEEN, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Matthews and Sartor exchange vows

It’s happily ever after for Mason Kyle Matthews and Tiffany Louise Sartor, both of Gatesville. The grandfather of the bride officiated the ceremony on October 29, 2022, on the beautiful 50-acre Knoxville Ranch Wedding Venue in West, Texas in the presence of family and close friends. The bride is...
GATESVILLE, TX
THATLUCKYDOGMEDIA

The Bettge family treasure of West, Texas

Life is better in West, Texas, with Kayla Bettge. Devoted wife and mother, Kayla has so many talents that she can't keep her eggs all in one basket. She is what we call a "mompetreneur". Yes, you read that right. Kayla married into a founding Czech family in West, she runs a cake business with her mother, a pet Frenchie business, she's a silent partner of Ferris Wheelers of Dallas, and she spends what little free time she has working at the nursing home on weekends and visiting home health pediatrics during the week. Kayla has a Masters in Occupational Therapy and is waiting for her state board review. She has dreams of working in NICU at a children's hospital. Her family is why she does it all.
WEST, TX
KWTX

Baylor University names research lab after a late student

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University honors one of its late students by naming a research lab after him and his family. Former student, Brendon Mooney, died from a car crash in 2009 which left the community devastated. Mooney’s father, Richard Mooney, said his son was a great role model...
WACO, TX
US105

New Plant Coming To Killeen, Texas From South Korean Business

Recently, it seems like businesses around the world have noticed that the growth of Central Texas could be beneficial to them. Most recently, a distillery in Waco was just purchased by London company, which you can read about here. But what about companies that bring business into the state?. Recently,...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.10.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
myfoxzone.com

Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana

TYLER, Texas — By the end of Election Day, five Texas cities have voted to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession. After Austin voters overwhelmingly approved the proposition to decriminalize carrying small amounts of marijuana in May, Ground Game Texas — the progressive group behind that effort — successfully worked with local organizations and pushed for similar measures to appear on the ballots of Denton, San Marcos, Killeen, Elgin and Harker Heights for the midterms cycle.
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Thunderstorm in Lampasas

Video from Ross Oliver in Lampasas shows heavy rain from a line of thunderstorms moving through Central Texas. Credit: Ross Oliver.
LAMPASAS, TX
KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Waco local news

 https://www.kcentv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy