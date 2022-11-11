Read full article on original website
Cowgirls Advance To ASC Soccer ChampionshipHardin-Simmons UniversityBelton, TX
Texas witness reports shape-shifting UFO 50 feet over rooftopRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
WacoTrib.com
Drew goes for No. 400 at Baylor against nephew
Scott Drew will shoot for his 400th win in 20 seasons at Baylor against Northern Colorado on Monday night. Trying to stop him will be a player he knows very well. Drew’s nephew, Caleb Shaw, is a freshman guard who is averaging 13 points and 5.5 rebounds. He’s a dead-eye shooter who has hit six of 10 3-pointers in Northern Colorado’s 1-1 start heading into Monday’s 7 p.m. game against No. 5 Baylor at the Ferrell Center.
Top 2024 QB DJ Lagway Visiting Waco vs. Kansas State
Baylor Bears Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Bear news as Baylor looks to improve on an already impressive class.
Temple, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Temple. The Waxahachie High School football team will have a game with Temple High School on November 11, 2022, 17:30:00. The Temple High School football team will have a game with Waxahachie High School on November 11, 2022, 17:30:00.
KWTX
Oldest, largest Scottish clan gathering hits Central Texas for its 61st year
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - The sites and sounds of bagpipes, men in kilts, and Celtic food transported Central Texans to Scotland this weekend at the 61st annual Scottish Gathering and Highland Games in Salado. The event was hosted by the Salado Museum and College Park, taking place at Thomas Arnold...
Baylor gets Blasted by Deuce Vaughn, No. 19 Kansas State in Waco
Kansas State dominated Baylor in quite literally every facet of the game, tanking the Bears' Big 12 title hopes.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Waco, TX
Waco is a city in McLennan County, Texas. Add it to your travel list if you want an enjoyable vacation with many activities and natural beauty. Waco is a great place to visit for its friendly atmosphere and variety of things to do. You'll enjoy the moderate weather whether you're...
TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is at Baylor commit Austin Novosads game tonight
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS— This summer Baylor pulled off an impressive recruiting win by keeping elite quarterback Austin Novosad committed, beating out several national powers including Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas A&M for what the elite quarterback called his "second recruitment". While things seemed to be slowing down in Novosad's recruitment, they're heating up once again.
WacoTrib.com
Lorena's quest for state championship repeat thwarted in bi-district, 24-21
PFLUGERVILLE — It’s been about 11 months since the Lorena Leopards celebrated in the happiest place on earth for a Texas high school football team — the field at AT&T Stadium after a state championship victory. The Leopards experienced the other end of the spectrum in bi-district...
KWTX
Good News Friday: November 11, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - More than a dozen City of Killeen employees spent Monday cleaning up the historic downtown area. Volunteers from 13 departments picked up trash, pressure washing side walks and sanitizing benches. The city says it helps shows that they care about its businesses and residents. We want...
The 43rd Annual Central Texas Art Competition & Exhibition begins this weekend
TEMPLE, Texas — The Central Texas Art Competition & Exhibition will begin with an opening reception at the Temple College Visual Arts Complex Gallery on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. This competition and exhibition will showcase original artwork from over 40 central Texas high schools and colleges. The...
Gatesville Messenger
Matthews and Sartor exchange vows
It’s happily ever after for Mason Kyle Matthews and Tiffany Louise Sartor, both of Gatesville. The grandfather of the bride officiated the ceremony on October 29, 2022, on the beautiful 50-acre Knoxville Ranch Wedding Venue in West, Texas in the presence of family and close friends. The bride is...
The Bettge family treasure of West, Texas
Life is better in West, Texas, with Kayla Bettge. Devoted wife and mother, Kayla has so many talents that she can't keep her eggs all in one basket. She is what we call a "mompetreneur". Yes, you read that right. Kayla married into a founding Czech family in West, she runs a cake business with her mother, a pet Frenchie business, she's a silent partner of Ferris Wheelers of Dallas, and she spends what little free time she has working at the nursing home on weekends and visiting home health pediatrics during the week. Kayla has a Masters in Occupational Therapy and is waiting for her state board review. She has dreams of working in NICU at a children's hospital. Her family is why she does it all.
KWTX
Baylor University names research lab after a late student
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University honors one of its late students by naming a research lab after him and his family. Former student, Brendon Mooney, died from a car crash in 2009 which left the community devastated. Mooney’s father, Richard Mooney, said his son was a great role model...
CBS Sports
Baylor vs. Kansas State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
After two games on the road, the Baylor Bears are heading back home. The Bears and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at McLane Stadium. Baylor should still be riding high after a victory, while K-State will be looking to get back in the win column.
New Plant Coming To Killeen, Texas From South Korean Business
Recently, it seems like businesses around the world have noticed that the growth of Central Texas could be beneficial to them. Most recently, a distillery in Waco was just purchased by London company, which you can read about here. But what about companies that bring business into the state?. Recently,...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.10.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
myfoxzone.com
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
TYLER, Texas — By the end of Election Day, five Texas cities have voted to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession. After Austin voters overwhelmingly approved the proposition to decriminalize carrying small amounts of marijuana in May, Ground Game Texas — the progressive group behind that effort — successfully worked with local organizations and pushed for similar measures to appear on the ballots of Denton, San Marcos, Killeen, Elgin and Harker Heights for the midterms cycle.
VIDEO: Hail, rain fall in the Hill Country, on Lake Travis
Strong to severe storms moved through Central Texas Friday, bringing windy and cooler weather.
KWTX
Veterans in Central Texas look forward to the Veterans Day Parade in Waco every year, not letting the chance of rain stop them today
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Many Central Texas Veterans look forward to the annual Veterans Day Parade in Waco every year, and, despite the high rain chances and cold weather, many veterans will be parading down Austin Avenue come rain or shine. “The parade is not about us being in a...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Thunderstorm in Lampasas
Video from Ross Oliver in Lampasas shows heavy rain from a line of thunderstorms moving through Central Texas. Credit: Ross Oliver.
