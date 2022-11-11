Read full article on original website
Ukraine, China-US frictions dominate at G-20 summit in Bali
Discord over Russia's war on Ukraine and festering tensions between the U.S. and China are ominous backdrops for world leaders gathering in Indonesia's tropical Bali island for a summit of the Group of 20 biggest economies
Biden, Xi seek to 'manage our differences' in meeting
President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are holding their first in-person meeting since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago
This Tour Across India and Nepal Is Equal Parts Chaos and Serenity
Hidden away in Old Delhi’s tangled web of alleys, and far removed from the glitzy five-star hotels tucked into their private walled compounds in New Delhi, properties kept quiet and pristine behind layers of walls and security, is Haveli Dharampura. The hotel is a renovated, multi-story Indian manor house, transformed into an extravagant escape from the city surrounding it.
Renewed Iranian attacks in northern Iraq kill at least 1
Kurdish officials in northern Iraq say at least one person was killed in renewed Iranian attacks in the region
