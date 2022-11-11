ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Yassmin goes from Down Under to touchdowns

By Dana Greene
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CmJZx_0j6qCnRy00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utes football team started the season with two of the best tight ends in the country in Brant Kuithe and Dalton Kincaid.

But because of injuries to both players, unheralded junior Thomas Yassmin has been thrust into the limelight, and he has come through.

Growing up in Australia, Thomas Yassmin learned about American football through the Madden NFL video game.

“I didn’t know too much” Yassmin admits. “Probably my first introduction was playing Madden ’11 and Madden ’12 a couple times. But I couldn’t tell you anything more than that. That was really my first and only introduction. I was horrible. I got destroyed every single time.”

Now, Yassmin is destroying defenses. A former rugby player, Yassmin loves the physicality of the game.

Utes dominate Arizona for third straight win, 45-20

“I think running with the ball in my hands has been my biggest edge and what I feel most comfortable with,” he said. “The coaches put me in good position for that. But other than once the ball was in my hands, it was all brand new concepts.”

While he’s thankful for the helmets and pads, Yassmin lets his teammates know that in rugby, they don’t have that luxury.

“They always ask me what it’s like playing without pads,” he said. “They watch the highlights of rugby’s biggest hits. I’m not going to lie, taking a hit in football doesn’t hurt as much.

Coming into the season, Yassmin primarily played on special teams and has one career catch. This season, Yassmin has eight catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns, including one against Arizona last week.

He says he is lucky to have guys like Kuithe and Kincaid to learn from.

“They’ve been unreal,” Yassmin said. “When Brant went down, he would call me the day before games or send me a text message. Now with Dalton, same thing. They’ve been unreal role models. To be behind arguably two of the best tight ends in all of college football, I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Yassmin says his family often wakes up early in Australia to watch him play. But this past weekend, his brother flew to Utah and surprised him before the Arizona game, and Yassmin made it worth the trip by scoring a touchdown.

Bryson Barnes leads Utah to 21-17 win over Washington State

“I had no idea until the day before,” he said. “Cam (Rising), Brant and Dalton surprised me with it. That was probably one of the coolest experiences to score a touchdown. He hadn’t seen me play sports since high school.”

The only thing Yassmin enjoys more than playing football, is listening to his teammates try to do an Australian accent. Yassmin says linebacker Mo Diabate is the worst.

“It’s pretty funny,” Yassmin said. “He just sounds like an Englishman. Anyone who tries to do an Aussie accent ends up doing an English accent. So, it’s pretty funny.”

Yassmin and the Utes take on Stanford Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium at 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

Tavion Thomas leads Utah past Stanford, 42-7

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The #13 Utah football team took care of business Saturday night against Stanford. Now it’s time for the biggest game of the year. Tavion Thomas, whose role was greatly reduced the last several weeks, returned to his starting running back job and rushed for a career-high 180 yards and […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Weber State rolls past Idaho State, 45-7

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The #10 Weber State football team forced three Idaho State turnovers and got back on the winning track with a 45-7 win over the Bengals Saturday afternoon in their home finale at Stewart Stadium.  The Wildcats improved to 8-2 overall and 5-2 in Big Sky play with one regular season […]
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Lehi, Timpview advance to 5A state championship

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Just like in 6A, the top two seeds in the 5A high school football playoffs will play for the state championship. Lehi and Timpview both won their semifinal games at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Friday and will play for the title next week. The undefeated Pioneers handed Stansbury its only […]
LEHI, UT
ABC4

Jazz 4-game winning streak ends against Wizards

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz spectacular start to the season hit a road bump Saturday night against the Washington Wizards. Kristaps Porzingis had 31 points and 10 rebounds, former University of Utah star Kyle Kuzma added 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and the Washington Wizards beat the Utah Jazz 121-112 on Saturday night, ending Utah’s four-game winning […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Desert Hills, Morgan, San Juan, Layton Christian win state titles

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Desert Hills High football team capped a busy day of state championship game, winning the 4A title over Crimson Cliffs, 30-14. Leading 9-0 at the half, the Thunder scored 21 second half points, highlighted by a 90-yard kickoff return by Cyrus Polu. Beau Wall and Tydon Morris added […]
MORGAN, UT
ABC4

Corner Canyon, Skyridge to play for 6A title

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The top two 6A high school football teams in 6A are going to play for the 6A championship. Corner Canyon and Skyridge each pulled away for semifinal wins Thursday afternoon at Rice-Eccles Stadium. In the first game of the day, Corner Canyon used two special teams touchdowns to beat […]
DRAPER, UT
ksl.com

Salt Lake canyoneering guide dies in Moab climbing accident

MOAB, Grand County — A 21-year-old woman died in a climbing accident at Morning Glory Arch on Saturday. About 1:45 p.m., Grand County Dispatch received a call reporting a climbing accident at Morning Glory Arch. Grand County Sheriff Office deputies, search and rescue members, National Park Service Rangers and...
MOAB, UT
kjzz.com

GALLERY: $17 million Provo home will be auctioned to highest bidder

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — If you’ve ever wanted to own a Versailles-inspired estate in Utah, here’s your chance. A home in Provo’s Riverbottoms neighborhood is set to go to the highest bidder as part of a worldwide auction conducted by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. The asking...
PROVO, UT
ABC 4

Special Report: The Final Return

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A decades long search for answers is coming to a close for a family who just wanted to know what happend to their loved one lost during World War II. ABC4 Photojournalist, Tracy Smith, follows the emotional journey to find Corporal Merle “Mose” Pickup and bring him home once and for all. Watch “The Final Return” Monday, November 14 on ABC4 News at 6 p.m.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy