ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah snowpack may help in relieving drought conditions

By Chin Tung Tan
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xfCSZ_0j6qCknn00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) — Utah Division of Water Resources reported that strong snowfall this time of the year has contributed to around 95% of the state’s water supply. However, the division said this trend will need to persist before being able to make a dent in the drought.

“People tend to think one good storm will pull us out of drought, but it actually takes many storms over the entire winter to reach average,” said Candice Hasenyager, director of the Division of Water Resources. “With several years of drought behind us, it will likely take several years to recover.”

New e-bike rule prohibits riding off-road in Utah winter range areas for wildlife

High temperatures experienced last month have caused the soil moisture to become “below normal” for this time of the year. An effective spring runoff, the division stated, is contingent on a good amount of moisture in the soil. Even so, there isn’t a cause to worry now as the division is not seeing record dry soils Utah experienced during runoff two years ago.

“Currently, the state has received 145% of normal precipitation. This is good news as the state battles drought,” Hasenyager said. “It’s still early in the season, and once the snow melts in spring, we will have a better idea of how much water the state will receive.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

The U.S. Drought Monitor Conditions for Utah currently shows that 92.3% of Utah is in “severe drought” condition, which indicates poor air quality and inadequate water resources for farming.

The division stated that 62 of the 99 measured streams in Utah currently have below-normal water levels, and 37 reservoirs contain almost less than half of the water they can hold.

This report came a week after Gov. Spencer Cox issued a proclamation to close the Great Salt Lake Basin to new water appropriations in the wake of declining water levels. The state engineer will evaluate the conditions of the lake before November 1, 2023, and place a recommendation with state leaders on whether the proclamation should remain in effect.

“Extreme drought, climate change and increased demand continue to threaten the Great Salt Lake,” said Gov. Cox. “We are united in our efforts to protect this critical resource and are taking action to ensure existing flows continue to benefit the lake. When conditions improve, the suspension can be lifted.”

This suspension allowed some of the conservation measures proposed during the 2022 legislative session to be implemented. Lawmakers passed a bill to invest $40 million to restore the Great Salt Lake by developing strategies to deal with a fluctuating lake level. Another bill required the Division of Water Resources to assess and predict the current and future water supply of the Great Salt Lake available for agricultural and economic development.

Thankfully, with the temperatures dropping and storms moving in, the Great Salt Lake water levels are expected to slowly rise and peak with spring runoff.

“By protecting the lake, we help our economy, environment, wildlife and future,” Cox said.

Residents can find tips to save water on Slow The Flow .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 2

Related
ABC4

Sun, clouds and cold air for your weekend

Happy weekend, Utah! We start things off with another morning of very frigid temperatures in the teens and 20s along the Wasatch Front and St. George dipping close to the freezing point for the second night in a row.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Blue skies into the weekend with chilly temperatures hanging on

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — What a cold start to the day! Many spots faced the coldest temperatures of the season this morning with lows hitting the single digits, teens and 20s throughout the state. Salt Lake City dropped to 26°, the coldest in 245 days, which is roughly 10° colder than normal.  Temperatures will […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Stuck with the cold after the storm

The moisture is nearly out of the state, and sunshine is slowly returning to northern Utah this morning. This is after we had additional heavy mountain snowfall overnight with some minor accumulation along the Wasatch Front.
UTAH STATE
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide

ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
KANAB, UT
KUTV

Opportunities exist for potential homebuyers in Utah despite market lag

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Many potential homebuyers feel like they’ve been priced out of the Utah market, especially with interest rates over 7 percent. But here in the Beehive State, 2News has found there are actually opportunities for deals that homebuyers weren’t seeing over the summer and fall.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

'It never went away': Utah tribal elders share boarding school experiences

SALT LAKE CITY — At 5 years old, Mark Maryboy left his home on the Navajo Nation Reservation to attend a boarding school about 150 miles away. He would attend a total of three boarding schools over the next few years. He described the dormitory in which he lived was ripe with sexual and physical abuse, harassment and bullying — something his principal did nothing to stop after Maryboy alerted him to what was happening. At one school, Maryboy remembers seeing another student drown after an instructional aide told students to cross a river, despite the fact that some students did not know how to swim.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

New State Flag for Utah Is Chosen

(Salt Lake City, UT) -- A new design for Utah's state flag will go before the state legislature in January. Yesterday, members of the Utah State Flag Task Force voted unanimously to send the design to state lawmakers. With a few minor changes, the current state flag design has remained untouched since 19-13. The new design features white mountains on a blue backdrop displayed over red rock canyons, which denotes Southern Utah. Besides the red-white-and-blue connection to the American flag, designers say the Utah flag's new colors represent symbols connected to the state. These include the color blue that represents Utah's rivers and lakes, and white that represents Utah's mountain landscapes.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah sees booked appointments, uptick in respiratory viruses

SALT LAKE CITY — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the country is experiencing a resurgence of respiratory viruses that aren't COVID-19, and hospitals and doctors say they're seeing it every day in Utah. Intermountain Healthcare told KSL-TV Friday that they first started seeing early signs of...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Videos capture meteor fireball lighting up Utah skies

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — People across Utah are sharing video of a meteor fireball over the state. Video captured a large flash in the sky just after 10:40 p.m. on Thursday. Footage sent to KUTV was taken from all around Utah, including Ogden in the north to Parowan in the south.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy