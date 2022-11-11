Read full article on original website
Pitt men’s basketball falls in Backyard Brawl 81-56
Despite a competitive first half, Pitt men’s basketball fell to the West Virginia Mountaineers 81-56 on Friday. The two new-look programs met at the Petersen Events Center for the out-of-conference game. Pitt Athletics reported an attendance of 10,827 for the game. Graduate-student guard Greg Elliot scored 12 points in...
Opinion | My experience as a poll worker
The most recent midterm election is a shining example of youth participation in democracy with the second-highest turnout for young voters in the last 30 years. Not only did I vote, but I also decided to sign up and be a poll worker in Scott Township — a suburb of Pittsburgh — on election day.
