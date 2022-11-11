Read full article on original website
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeownersJ.R. HeimbignerChicago, IL
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Now you can fill your home with the aroma of candles that smell like a jar of Vlasic picklesJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Kidnapping In Chicago, The Safe-T Act, And Crime Being DownJason Morton's WorldChicago, IL
Sewa Diwali food donation and recognition at NapervilleStealthy2009Naperville, IL
Which hurricane has had the biggest effect on Chicago?
Chicago is so far inland that hurricanes rarely have a significant effect on us. But I seem to recall that in 2008 Hurricane Ike dropped considerable rainfall. Which hurricane has had the biggest effect on Chicago?. Melinda, Glenview. Dear Melinda,. Chicago has been affected the remnants of hurricanes on at...
Continental U.S. Snow Cover reached 24% Saturday
Saturday was the first day this fall that snow was reported at Midway Airport. Flurries had occurred at O’Hare Airport on Oct. 17. A chance for the first accumulating snow of the season for Chicago arrives Monday night and continues during the day Tuesday. Snow accumulation is possible, especially on grass and elevated surfaces. Pavement temperatures may remain warm enough to melt the snow.
Randolph Street Market makes a festive return to West Loop
CHICAGO — In West Loop, a chilly Saturday marked an appropriate change in weather to match the opening of a seasonal shopping favorite. Starting this weekend, The Randolph Street Market is back for two weekends-worth of holiday shopping. For nearly 20 years, the market has been a festive staple of the area. This year, 125 […]
Saturday Forecast: Cloudy skies and chance of flurries
Saturday: Cloudy skies & cold with 30% chance of flurries. NW 10-15 G20 mph. Some accumulating snow is possible in SW Michigan and parts of NE Indiana around Laporte County. High 37, a bit warmer by the lake. Saturday Night: Chance of early evening flurries. Decreasing clouds overnight. NW 10-15...
Chicago police lay out holiday shopping safety plan
CHICAGO — The holiday season is right around the corner and Chicago police said they are working to ensure business owners and shoppers are safe. Compared to this time last year, burglaries are up nearly 20 percent across Chicago. But on Thursday, CPD laid out their plans to try to deter crime this holiday season.
Woman shot in chin, 6 shot in overnight violence
CHICAGO — Two men, 22 and 19, were standing outside in the Lower West Side neighborhood around 2:00 a.m. when they both were shot. According to police, the 22-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the hip and the 19-year-old was shot in the leg and hip. They were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and are […]
Semi-truck driver in custody for DUI-related crash involving Chicago school bus in Warsaw, Ind., 16 injured, 3 teens critical
WARSAW, Ind. — Sixteen people are injured, and three teens are in critical condition after a DUI crash involving a semi-truck and a Chicago-based St. Ignatius College Prep School bus Saturday night. After the St. Ignatus JV hockey team finished a tournament in Culver, Indiana, they left in a school bus and headed back to […]
Kalyn Kahler talks Bears, NFL on ‘9 Good Minutes’
The Athletic NFL reporter discusses the Bears' strong offense over the last three games, Ryan Poles' building of the team, along with other NFL topics with Larry Hawley on this WGN News Now segment and "The 9-Yard Line" show.
Justin Fields continues to ascend, but the Bears continue to lose, drop game to Lions, 31-30
CHICAGO — For a few minutes in the fourth quarter, it looked like the Bears had reclaimed momentum after Justin Fields decided it was turbo time at Soldier Field. A 67-yard scamper, where Fields outran his former Ohio State teammate Jeff Okudah with ease, delivered a touchdown lead for Chicago with 9:11 remaining in the […]
4 wanted after Red Line pepper spray robbery
CHICAGO — An alert was issued after a Red Line stop robbery early Friday morning involving pepper spray. The robbery took place at around 2:10 a.m. on the Roosevelt stop platform, according to police. A man was pepper sprayed twice after being approached by three women and a man....
Construction halted after noose discovered at Obama Presidential Center worksite; $100K reward
CHICAGO (WGNTV) — Construction has been halted at the Obama Presidential Center worksite after a noose was discovered. Lakeside Alliance, the construction company behind the center, said they were informed Thursday morning and police were called. The company is suspending operations onsite “in order to provide another series of...
City officials sound off following WGN Investigates report on deficiencies within CPD’s mental health program
The veteran cop sought therapy outside of the department to deal with her mental health ordeal.
Crime Spree: 2-month-old caught in the middle of car crashes, carjacking
CHICAGO — A 2-month-old was caught in the middle of a chaotic, bizarre crime spree involving car crashes and a carjacking near Ravenswood Sunday. It all began in the 4700 block of North Clark Street where a car crash between at least five vehicles, including an unmarked police car, took place. Amir Rouzati was one […]
Nikola Vucevic fined $15,000 for gesture vs Pelicans
CHICAGO – Thanks to a moment early on in the game against the Pelicans on Wednesday night, the Bulls’ center is going to have to pay the NBA a little money. Nikola Vucevic was fined $15,000 by the league on Friday for an obscene gesture with 4:32 to go in the first quarter in the Bulls’ 115-111 loss to the Pelicans.
Monster’s Mash: The optimism around Bears QB Justin Fields
WGN News Now has more on that story along with the Bears offense's improved play, Chase Claypool's adjustment to the team after the deadline trade, and the first NFL start for Lake Zurich native Jack Sanborn in this video notebook before the game against the Lions.
CPD: Attempted robbery suspect shot, killed in South Shore supermarket; witness killed, ID’d
CHICAGO — An attempted robbery suspect who was shot and killed inside a South Shore supermarket Friday evening — along with a witness who attempted to stop the robbery and was also killed in the shooting — have both been identified by a medical examiner. At around 6:20 p.m., Chicago police said 24-year-old Nicholas Williams […]
Jack Sanborn’s nerves didn’t last before his first NFL start with the Bears
Chicago Bears rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn, a native of Lake Zurich, made his first NFL start on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field.
