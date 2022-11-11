ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN TV

Which hurricane has had the biggest effect on Chicago?

Chicago is so far inland that hurricanes rarely have a significant effect on us. But I seem to recall that in 2008 Hurricane Ike dropped considerable rainfall. Which hurricane has had the biggest effect on Chicago?. Melinda, Glenview. Dear Melinda,. Chicago has been affected the remnants of hurricanes on at...
WGN TV

Continental U.S. Snow Cover reached 24% Saturday

Saturday was the first day this fall that snow was reported at Midway Airport. Flurries had occurred at O’Hare Airport on Oct. 17. A chance for the first accumulating snow of the season for Chicago arrives Monday night and continues during the day Tuesday. Snow accumulation is possible, especially on grass and elevated surfaces. Pavement temperatures may remain warm enough to melt the snow.
WGN TV

PAST CONEST RULES – Tom Skilling signed artwork

1. Sponsors. This sweepstakes (“WGNtv.com Exclusive! – Tom Skilling signed artwork rules”) is sponsored by WGN-TV, 2501 W Bradley Pl., Chicago, IL 60618 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.
WGN News

Randolph Street Market makes a festive return to West Loop

CHICAGO — In West Loop, a chilly Saturday marked an appropriate change in weather to match the opening of a seasonal shopping favorite. Starting this weekend, The Randolph Street Market is back for two weekends-worth of holiday shopping. For nearly 20 years, the market has been a festive staple of the area. This year, 125 […]
WGN TV

Saturday Forecast: Cloudy skies and chance of flurries

Saturday: Cloudy skies & cold with 30% chance of flurries. NW 10-15 G20 mph. Some accumulating snow is possible in SW Michigan and parts of NE Indiana around Laporte County. High 37, a bit warmer by the lake. Saturday Night: Chance of early evening flurries. Decreasing clouds overnight. NW 10-15...
WGN TV

Chicago police lay out holiday shopping safety plan

CHICAGO — The holiday season is right around the corner and Chicago police said they are working to ensure business owners and shoppers are safe. Compared to this time last year, burglaries are up nearly 20 percent across Chicago. But on Thursday, CPD laid out their plans to try to deter crime this holiday season.
WGN News

Woman shot in chin, 6 shot in overnight violence

CHICAGO — Two men, 22 and 19, were standing outside in the Lower West Side neighborhood around 2:00 a.m. when they both were shot. According to police, the 22-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the hip and the 19-year-old was shot in the leg and hip. They were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and are […]
WGN TV

4 wanted after Red Line pepper spray robbery

CHICAGO — An alert was issued after a Red Line stop robbery early Friday morning involving pepper spray. The robbery took place at around 2:10 a.m. on the Roosevelt stop platform, according to police. A man was pepper sprayed twice after being approached by three women and a man....
WGN TV

Nikola Vucevic fined $15,000 for gesture vs Pelicans

CHICAGO – Thanks to a moment early on in the game against the Pelicans on Wednesday night, the Bulls’ center is going to have to pay the NBA a little money. Nikola Vucevic was fined $15,000 by the league on Friday for an obscene gesture with 4:32 to go in the first quarter in the Bulls’ 115-111 loss to the Pelicans.
WGN TV

WGN TV

