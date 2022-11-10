ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times

L.A. school board races remain too close to call after latest update in vote count

By Howard Blume
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GJ2i1_0j6qCXHE00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gHDq9_0j6qCXHE00
A bicyclist in front of Panorama High School, which is in the district represented by L.A. school board President Kelly Gonez, who is facing a challenge from Marvin Rodriguez. The race remains too close to call. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

A tight race between two Los Angeles school board candidates with big-money supporters got tighter with the release of the latest vote tally Thursday.

Since the end of the first count early Wednesday morning, the gap between Maria Brenes and Rocio Rivas has shrunk from 852 votes to 203 votes. Brenes leads with 50.17% of the votes to Rivas' 49.83% in their bids to represent District 2, which includes downtown, adjacent neighborhoods and much of the Eastside.

In District 6, in the east San Fernando Valley, school board President Kelly Gonez saw her lead grow over challenger Marvin Rodriguez, from 298 to 1,115 votes. Gonez has 50.94% to 49.06% for Rodriguez, a high school Spanish teacher with virtually no campaign money and no major endorsements .

Many votes remain to be counted, and it's difficult to predict trends in the remaining votes because ballots could be cast by mail, in person at many locations across L.A. County and over an extended period of time.

Based on the turnout in the June primary, there could still be 10,000 to 20,000 votes left to be counted in each district.

Updated money figures through Thursday continue to show that most of the campaign funding went to the District 2 contest, where the winner will replace longtime incumbent Monica Garcia, who could not run again because of term limits.

The Brenes campaign raised $633,613, compared with $123,217 raised by Rivas.

The independent spending was larger on each side.

Campaigns on behalf of Brenes spent $5.15 million in positive advertising promoting Brenes and $434,689 in negative advertising against Rivas. One major source was Local 99 of Service Employees International Union, which represents custodians, cafeteria workers, bus drivers and teacher aides. Another was a political action committee controlled by retired businessman Bill Bloomfield and Netflix founder Reed Hastings, a charter schools supporter. This PAC was responsible for the negative ads.

The teachers union, United Teachers Los Angeles, spent more than $2.9 million on behalf of Rivas. Union leadership approved of Rivas' desire to curtail the growth and influence of charters, which are privately operated, mostly nonunion and publicly funded — and compete with district-operated schools for students.

The union spending also included some negative messages about Brenes, but the union has declined to classify these ads as negative campaigning.

Brenes is the leader of the Boyle Heights-based community group InnerCity Struggle. Rivas is a senior aide to school board member Jackie Goldberg.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

Related
mynewsla.com

Bass Takes 9,000-Vote Lead Over Caruso as Ballots Continue to Be Counted

Congresswoman Karen Bass has widened her lead over developer Rick Caruso to more than 9,000 votes as ballots in the Los Angeles mayoral election as ballots continue to be counted. On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk posted the latest numbers, with Bass at 306,990 votes to Caruso’s 297,527,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangejuiceblog.com

Weekend Open Thread: Results You May Not Know!

I don’t know about you, but I could use a break from looking at the OC political results, don’t you? So we’re instead going to look at some other political results in our state — ones we haven’t reported on. (But yeah, some of them will still be about OC in part, because that’s just how we are.)
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Carson election results show incumbents maintain lead over challengers

CARSON, Calif. – The latest election updates show incumbents on the city council maintaining solid leads over their challengers and keeping the User Utility Tax (UUT) in place to maintain some city services. Ballot Measure R asked residents to maintain the current 2% UUT to maintain emergency services, protect...
CARSON, CA
signalscv.com

Laurene Weste | L.A. County’s Most Historic Restaurant

Our city of Santa Clarita is known for its beautiful rolling hills and rich Western heritage – which is why the Clampers came to town. The Clampers, officially known as E. Clampus Vitus, have roots in the mining towns during our state’s gold rush era. The club grew...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
462K+
Followers
74K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy