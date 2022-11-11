ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chagrin Falls, OH

Strike a pose and capture your very own Hallmark moment at Sugar Pines Farm: Valley Views

By Joan Rusek, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Starbucks, Chipotle, Noodles & Company proposed for Nagel Crossing retail complex

Avon, Ohio - More retail is coming to Avon as Starbucks, Chipotle, and Noodles & Company (all with drive-thrus) are listed as proposed tenants at the new retail complex, Nagel Crossing off Nagel Road in front of the Residence Inn by Marriott near the Cleveland Clinic Richard E Jacobs Health Center (across from GetGo). According to information on the Goodman Real Estate Services Group website (leasing agent), Nagel Crossing features seven retail spaces, averaging approximately 2,300-square-foot each. A proposed hotel is also on the site map. For more information, go to goodmanrealestate.com, click on “Properties.”
AVON, OH
Cleveland.com

Chagrin Falls High School Interact Club collecting gift cards for holiday meals

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio-For eleven days, (November 7-November18), the Interact Club of Chagrin Falls High School will be collecting gift cards for grocery stores and monetary donations for the Geauga County Jobs and Family Services Holiday Food Drive. This is the 17th year that the Interact Club of Chagrin Falls has assisted in collecting funds for the holiday food drive.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

What happens to all those raked leaves your city siphons off your tree lawn?

CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the days wane and the temperatures drop, so do the leaves from the trees. According to the Weather Channel, trees in the northern hemisphere lose their leaves during autumn as a key strategy to survive adverse weather conditions. Leaves are literally “pushed” from the trees to help them conserve both water and energy throughout unfavorable weather.
CLEVELAND, OH
Travel Maven

This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in Ohio

The Buckeye State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind journey through the Cuyahoga Valley, you might just want to plan a trip.
INDEPENDENCE, OH
WKYC

Deck the halls at 'X-Mas Bar' Cleveland's newest Christmas pop-up bar

CLEVELAND — There's a new bar in Cleveland that would make Buddy the Elf very proud!. The X-Mas Bar pop-up opened on Thursday night in the Flats East Bank in Cleveland. The festive bar will surely get you in the holiday mood as it features thousands of lights, multiple Christmas trees and other holiday décor fit for a Hallmark movie.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Orchestra, Mahler shine on new digital ‘Symphony Night Live’ feature

CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s hard to deny yourself a new streaming platform when the product is great orchestral music. Case in point: Symphony Night Live. Even if you attend Cleveland Orchestra concerts in person or subscribe to Adella, you may find the orchestra’s new digital concert outlet has a place in your musical life and be well worth its $10 monthly fee.
CLEVELAND, OH
akronjewishnews.com

Robins to receive Press Club’s Heaton Award

WKYC health reporter Monica Robins, who writes a monthly health column for the Cleveland Jewish News, will receive the 2022 Chuck Heaton Award from the Cleveland Press Club at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 16. She will be honored during the Press Club Journalism Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which returns after...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Akron. If you want a great example of the famous Barberton chicken, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been around for several decades. Check out their signature classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy and tender breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing. It also comes with a side of "hot sauce" (actually a spicy rice and tomato mixture), vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh fries. They also offer a tasty chicken sandwich and homemade chicken noodle soup.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
92K+
Followers
87K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy