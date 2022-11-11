Strike a pose and capture your very own Hallmark moment at Sugar Pines Farm: Valley Views

Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Looking for a Slice of Pizza? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the RulesBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Summit County Aspiring Young Male Models Work Day Jobs and Walk the Runway on Weekends: Gifted and FashionableBrown on ClevelandSummit County, OH
‘The perfect location:’ Christmas movie filmed in Northeast Ohio gets red-carpet premier
On Friday, people got the chance to meet the cast and crew of a movie -- and watch the movie itself -- that was shot in the city.
Starbucks, Chipotle, Noodles & Company proposed for Nagel Crossing retail complex
Avon, Ohio - More retail is coming to Avon as Starbucks, Chipotle, and Noodles & Company (all with drive-thrus) are listed as proposed tenants at the new retail complex, Nagel Crossing off Nagel Road in front of the Residence Inn by Marriott near the Cleveland Clinic Richard E Jacobs Health Center (across from GetGo). According to information on the Goodman Real Estate Services Group website (leasing agent), Nagel Crossing features seven retail spaces, averaging approximately 2,300-square-foot each. A proposed hotel is also on the site map. For more information, go to goodmanrealestate.com, click on “Properties.”
Chagrin Falls High School Interact Club collecting gift cards for holiday meals
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio-For eleven days, (November 7-November18), the Interact Club of Chagrin Falls High School will be collecting gift cards for grocery stores and monetary donations for the Geauga County Jobs and Family Services Holiday Food Drive. This is the 17th year that the Interact Club of Chagrin Falls has assisted in collecting funds for the holiday food drive.
‘A Christmas Story’ fun facts: 20 things you might not know about the film and its Cleveland connections
CLEVELAND, Ohio - As Ralphie and his family and friends return for the upcoming sequel to “A Christmas Story” premiering Nov. 17 on HBO Max, we decided to take a look back at the original film. While the movie has plenty of fans around the world, it holds a special place in the hearts of Clevelanders.
Hallmark Channel brings holiday spirit to Ohio Farm
To kick off its Countdown to Christmas Season — yes, you can already watch new holiday movies every weekend on the channel through Christmas — Hallmark is heading to a Northeast Ohio farm.
What happens to all those raked leaves your city siphons off your tree lawn?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the days wane and the temperatures drop, so do the leaves from the trees. According to the Weather Channel, trees in the northern hemisphere lose their leaves during autumn as a key strategy to survive adverse weather conditions. Leaves are literally “pushed” from the trees to help them conserve both water and energy throughout unfavorable weather.
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in Ohio
The Buckeye State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind journey through the Cuyahoga Valley, you might just want to plan a trip.
WKYC
Deck the halls at 'X-Mas Bar' Cleveland's newest Christmas pop-up bar
CLEVELAND — There's a new bar in Cleveland that would make Buddy the Elf very proud!. The X-Mas Bar pop-up opened on Thursday night in the Flats East Bank in Cleveland. The festive bar will surely get you in the holiday mood as it features thousands of lights, multiple Christmas trees and other holiday décor fit for a Hallmark movie.
Photographer John Kuntz captured an arresting Guardians scene, beautifully presented in print
A big shout-out to photographer John Kuntz, Guardians manager Terry Francona, rookie Steven Kwan, and the anonymous headline writer for the beautiful image of Guardians teammates that ran on the front page of The Plain Dealer on Oct. 12 (“Embracing their opportunity”). In a culture of increasing toxicity,...
Yes, There Is a Rat Problem on Public Square. Yes, Officials Are Aware of and Working on It
As if the jersey barriers weren't bad enough
Time to celebrate the pizza! Here are our 5 favorite pizza restaurants in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pizza is a staple of life. Don’t believe us? According to The Pizza Calc, Americans consume three billion pizzas a year – an average of 46 slices – or 23 pounds – of pizza per person.
Cleveland Orchestra, Mahler shine on new digital ‘Symphony Night Live’ feature
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s hard to deny yourself a new streaming platform when the product is great orchestral music. Case in point: Symphony Night Live. Even if you attend Cleveland Orchestra concerts in person or subscribe to Adella, you may find the orchestra’s new digital concert outlet has a place in your musical life and be well worth its $10 monthly fee.
akronjewishnews.com
Robins to receive Press Club’s Heaton Award
WKYC health reporter Monica Robins, who writes a monthly health column for the Cleveland Jewish News, will receive the 2022 Chuck Heaton Award from the Cleveland Press Club at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 16. She will be honored during the Press Club Journalism Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which returns after...
Middleburg OKs plan for new Panera/Citizens Bank building on Bagley Rd.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – An outlot in front of a planned Cleveland Clinic Middleburg Heights Family Health Center at Engle and Bagley roads will become the location for a new multi-tenant building slated to house a Panera Bread bakery-café and a Citizens Bank. Middleburg Heights Planning Commission approved...
Cleveland Public Library celebrates the opening of its Hough branch with the help of acclaimed poet Nikki Giovanni
CLEVELAND, Ohio--The Cleveland Public Library’s Hough branch is opening its doors to the public. To celebrate the occasion, the library will offer the public an array of activities, a live performance from the Djapo Cultural Arts Institute, and even a few words from the world-renowned poet, activist, and educator Nikki Giovanni.
Feral cat colony in Liberty sign of much larger issue
A First News viewer's discovery of a feral cat colony outside an apartment complex in Liberty has tapped into what animal shelter officials say is a much larger problem.
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Akron. If you want a great example of the famous Barberton chicken, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been around for several decades. Check out their signature classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy and tender breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing. It also comes with a side of "hot sauce" (actually a spicy rice and tomato mixture), vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh fries. They also offer a tasty chicken sandwich and homemade chicken noodle soup.
Kids play chicken with cars on Halloween: Bay Village Police
On Oct. 31 at 7:59 p.m. officers received a complaint of kids playing chicken with cars. The primary offender was dressed as a dinosaur. Officers responded to the area, but were unable to locate the group.
Thanksgiving Italian-style: Celebrating Turkey Day in Italy presents culinary challenges and opportunities
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When cooking school founder Loretta Paganini’s three daughters grew up, married and started families, they negotiated holiday sharing. Thanksgiving would be with their husband’s families and Christmas with their parents. That left the uber-social chef and native Italian facing a lonely November holiday. So, she...
