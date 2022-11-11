Read full article on original website
Major update on unclaimed Powerball jackpot after warning to check lottery tickets and twist in Mega Millions $494m win
A WINNING Powerball lottery ticket with a $50,000 prize has gone unclaimed and is now expired, said lottery officials. A ticket sold for the April 18 Powerball drawing in Northwest Indiana wasn’t turned in for payment that the Indianapolis lottery headquarters before the 180-day deadline. The ticket matched four...
Check your tickets: Here are the winning numbers for Saturday’s $1.6B Powerball jackpot
The largest-ever Powerball jackpot in history stood at over $1.6 billion when the numbers were drawn Saturday night. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Nov. 5, were 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and Powerball number 20. >> More: Check the Powerball website to see if any winning tickets were sold...
Two Californians now millionaires after $1.2 billion Powerball lottery
Although no one took home the massive $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night’s drawing, two winning Californian tickets were drawn, both worth over $1 million. Two Powerball tickets purchased in California were one number short of hitting the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history. One ticket was sold in Ontario at the Eastland Food Market […]
WFMZ-TV Online
One of two winning Mega Millions lottery tickets was sold in an area hard hit by Hurricane Ian
One of the two winning lottery tickets in the latest Mega Millions jackpot of almost half a billion dollars was sold in an area of Florida that was battered by Hurricane Ian less than a month ago. The winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers, Florida, the...
Dad buys 40 lottery tickets — all winners — and wears costume to claim $30M in China
He wanted to keep the money a secret from his family.
Powerball the most common numbers drawn
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Without fail, as the Powerball jackpot rises to insane levels, the players come out in droves.And it's happened again: A surge of players has lifted the Wednesday Powerball Jackpot to at least $1.2 billion--the second time the Powerball jackpot has reached that amount.So, many rookies often ask: What are the most common Powerball numbers drawn?We are here to help!According to USA Mega, which collects data for the past 801 drawings (dating back to 10/7/15), 61, 32, 21, 63, and 69 are the five most popular. The most popular Powerball number is 24.For those contrarians in the crowd, here are...
Didn’t win the Powerball jackpot? You may still have won money. Here’s how
You may not have landed the jackpot but there are eight other ways your Powerball ticket could be a winner. Here's how to know.
The gas station owner who sold the $2 billion Powerball ticket got a $1 million bonus, and he plans to share it with his 11 grandkids
Joseph Chahayed, 75, received the $1 million check from lottery officials on Tuesday morning outside his store, Joe's Service Center.
Local lottery ticket misses Powerball by one, still gets $100k
The Powerball jackpot has climbed to 800 million after no one was able to match all the winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing. But that doesn’t mean there weren’t any big winners. The winning numbers were 19-36-37-46-56 and a Powerball of 24.
The 5 most common mistakes lottery winners make that the $2.04 billion Powerball winner should avoid
The $2.04 billion Powerball winner should heed these 5 common mistakes from previous lottery winners.
Powerball drawing for $1.9 billion jackpot delayed due to security protocol issue
A massive $1.9 billion jackpot is up for grabs in the latest record Powerball jackpot drawing. The highly-anticipated drawing was delayed over security protocols.
Powerball jackpot: Here’s where the most winning tickets have been sold
Will a state that's never had a Powerball jackpot winner get lucky Monday night, or will one of these states add another winner to its ranks?
1 person hits $2B Powerball jackpot, lottery officials announce
If the winner opts for the cash payout, they'll get an estimated $997.6 million lump sum.
Random number generator earns man a lottery prize worth $25,000 a year for life
A Michigan man who won a lottery jackpot of $25,000 a year for life said the numbers on his winning ticket came from a random number generator he found online.
Breaking: Dime in Circulation In Alabama Worth $450,000
Have you put away your coin jars yet? I hope you haven’t. The plus side is, we are not looking for pennies this time. Yes, there is another coin that can line your pockets with anywhere from $5.00 up to $450,000.00. That’s a lot of zeros in that number!!...
Powerball lottery: Did you win Monday’s $1.9 billion Powerball drawing? Winning numbers, live results (11/7/2022)
UPDATE: Powerball winning numbers drawn for record $2.04 billion jackpot after delay. See the results. The largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history is up for grabs on Monday night. This time the Powerball jackpot is an estimated $1.9 billion with a cash option of $929.1 million. The jackpot jumped again...
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?
On October 14, the Megamillions Lottery draw made two ticket holders very wealthy indeed. The jackpot was around half a billion dollars ($494 million to be precise). The prize will be split between two tickets that matched the winning numbers, and one of those tickets was bought in a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers, Florida.
How to pick the best Powerball numbers as jackpot reaches $1bn
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1bn, but the odds of winning the lottery aren’t always in your favour.The jackpot soared to $1bn over the weekend after no one seemed to match all six numbers during Saturday night’s drawing. The next Powerball drawing will occur on Monday night, as lottery players purchase tickets for a chance at the fifth-largest lottery prize in American history.While there’s no determining exactly what the lucky numbers will be at the drawing, there are certain numbers you can choose that will increase your chances of winning the Powerball.To play Powerball, hopefuls must pick five numbers...
Here are the numbers from Monday’s $1B Powerball drawing
Check your tickets — are you the nation’s newest billionaire? On Monday, the numbers were drawn in the second-largest Powerball jackpot in history. The winning numbers were 13, 19, 36, 39 and 59 with 13 pulled as the Powerball. The jackpot for Monday’s drawing was worth more than $1 billion, lottery officials said, after no […]
Winning ticket for $2bn Powerball jackpot revealed in California after delay in drawing
The Powerball jackpot’s record-breaking streak has come to a close after at least one ticket matched all six numbers drawn during a delayed drawing on Tuesday. According to Powerball, which kept players eagerly waiting to hear whether anyone had won the estimated $2.04bn jackpot on Monday night, the overnight delay was the result of a “participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols”.On Tuesday, Powerball announced that the winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56 with a red Powerball 10. Powerplay was 2X.There were also three Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey that match...
