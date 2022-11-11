ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

KTLA

Two Californians now millionaires after $1.2 billion Powerball lottery

Although no one took home the massive $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night’s drawing, two winning Californian tickets were drawn, both worth over $1 million. Two Powerball tickets purchased in California were one number short of hitting the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history. One ticket was sold in Ontario at the Eastland Food Market […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Chicago

Powerball the most common numbers drawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Without fail, as the Powerball jackpot rises to insane levels, the players come out in droves.And it's happened again: A surge of players has lifted the Wednesday Powerball Jackpot to at least $1.2 billion--the second time the Powerball jackpot has reached that amount.So, many rookies often ask: What are the most common Powerball numbers drawn?We are here to help!According to USA Mega, which collects data for the past 801 drawings (dating back to 10/7/15), 61, 32, 21, 63, and 69 are the five most popular. The most popular Powerball number is 24.For those contrarians in the crowd, here are...
CHICAGO, IL
95.3 The Bear

Breaking: Dime in Circulation In Alabama Worth $450,000

Have you put away your coin jars yet? I hope you haven’t. The plus side is, we are not looking for pennies this time. Yes, there is another coin that can line your pockets with anywhere from $5.00 up to $450,000.00. That’s a lot of zeros in that number!!...
The Independent

How to pick the best Powerball numbers as jackpot reaches $1bn

The Powerball jackpot has reached $1bn, but the odds of winning the lottery aren’t always in your favour.The jackpot soared to $1bn over the weekend after no one seemed to match all six numbers during Saturday night’s drawing. The next Powerball drawing will occur on Monday night, as lottery players purchase tickets for a chance at the fifth-largest lottery prize in American history.While there’s no determining exactly what the lucky numbers will be at the drawing, there are certain numbers you can choose that will increase your chances of winning the Powerball.To play Powerball, hopefuls must pick five numbers...
KTLA

Here are the numbers from Monday’s $1B Powerball drawing

Check your tickets — are you the nation’s newest billionaire? On Monday, the numbers were drawn in the second-largest Powerball jackpot in history. The winning numbers were 13, 19, 36, 39 and 59 with 13 pulled as the Powerball. The jackpot for Monday’s drawing was worth more than $1 billion, lottery officials said, after no […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Winning ticket for $2bn Powerball jackpot revealed in California after delay in drawing

The Powerball jackpot’s record-breaking streak has come to a close after at least one ticket matched all six numbers drawn during a delayed drawing on Tuesday. According to Powerball, which kept players eagerly waiting to hear whether anyone had won the estimated $2.04bn jackpot on Monday night, the overnight delay was the result of a “participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols”.On Tuesday, Powerball announced that the winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56 with a red Powerball 10. Powerplay was 2X.There were also three Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey that match...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

