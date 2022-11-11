Effective: 2022-11-14 02:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-14 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Banks; Barrow; Butts; Clarke; Clayton; Cobb; Coweta; DeKalb; Douglas; Fayette; Forsyth; Greene; Gwinnett; Hall; Harris; Heard; Henry; Jackson; Jasper; Lamar; Madison; Meriwether; Morgan; Newton; North Fulton; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Pike; Putnam; Rockdale; South Fulton; Spalding; Taliaferro; Troup; Walton; Wilkes FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s to low 30s. * WHERE...Portions of north and central Georgia. * WHEN...Now through 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

BANKS COUNTY, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO