El Paso, TX

City of Fabens holds groundbreaking ceremony for Veterans memorial

By Melissa Luna
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – A groundbreaking ceremony took place in the city of Fabens on Thursday, Nov. 10, for a new Veterans memorial.

The memorial will be built at the existing Fabens Veterans Park. The celebration included a ceremony for local veterans and performances by Fabens High School Students. The project will include walkways and large flags honoring the different branches of the military. Commissioner Holguin hopes this will not be the only park for veterans, but for the community to also remember those who served our country. The memorial is being built with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

