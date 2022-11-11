Read full article on original website
Cool temps and dry skies highlight weather in Utah
We can expect to see cooler temperatures and mostly dry skies as we wait for the next round of moisture to come to us.
ksl.com
Salt Lake canyoneering guide dies in Moab climbing accident
MOAB, Grand County — A 21-year-old woman died in a climbing accident at Morning Glory Arch on Saturday. About 1:45 p.m., Grand County Dispatch received a call reporting a climbing accident at Morning Glory Arch. Grand County Sheriff Office deputies, search and rescue members, National Park Service Rangers and...
kjzz.com
Utah experts say magnitude 3.6 earthquake is reminder to prepare for the future
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV) — Utah experts said while a magnitude 3.6 earthquake that struck in Box Elder County was a minor one, it was a reminder that something much more intense could be on its way. Hundreds reported feeling the initial 3.6-magnitude earthquake at 6:45 a.m. near Corinne on...
cohaitungchi.com
10+ of the Best Hikes Near Salt Lake City: Waterfalls, Alpine Lakes and Peaks
Are you searching for one of the best mountaineering trails close to Salt Lake Metropolis? Salt Lake Metropolis has an enormous number of mountaineering trails inside an hour's drive. In solely minutes, you possibly can attain trails that can lead you to waterfalls, alpine lakes, mountain peaks and extra. Discover...
kjzz.com
3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County felt from Salt Lake to Logan
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV) — A 3.6-magnitude earthquake shook the ground in an area of Box Elder County about six to seven miles west of Interstate 15. The minor quake struck at 6:45 a.m. Saturday about five miles southwest of Corinne and nine miles west of Brigham City. According to...
KSLTV
Skiers stuck in long lines before hitting the slopes
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Drivers in Big Cottonwood Canyon reported traffic delays and limited parking in the first few days of 2022 ski season. Solitude and Brighton Ski Resorts opened early after recent storms brought heavy snowfall to the mountains. Skiers said a steady line of cars led to...
Blue skies into the weekend with chilly temperatures hanging on
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — What a cold start to the day! Many spots faced the coldest temperatures of the season this morning with lows hitting the single digits, teens and 20s throughout the state. Salt Lake City dropped to 26°, the coldest in 245 days, which is roughly 10° colder than normal. Temperatures will […]
Utah snowpack may help in relieving drought conditions
Utah Division of Water Resources reported that strong snowfall this time of the year has contributed to around 95% of the state's water supply. However, the
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide
ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
‘He went without it for two weeks and it cost him his life’: Utahns rally for more insulin accessibility
Utahns have taken to the steps of the State Capitol, hoping to send a message about saving lives. It's all about the importance of making Insulin accessible to those living with diabetes across our state.
New Cache Valley warming center in need of volunteers
In December, Nicole Burnard aims to open Cache Valley’s first emergency crisis response warming center, with locations in Logan and North Logan at a church and a veterans' center.
Fire destroys cabin in remote area near Park City
A cabin in a remote area of the mountains near Park City was completely destroyed by a fire on Friday.
kjzz.com
Utah Division of State History moves artifacts across valley for preservation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Hundreds of thousands historical documents and artifacts including those about Black history, are being relocated to different sites within the Salt Lake Valley. This is being done under the watchful care of the Utah Division of State History. The basement of the Rio Grande...
Series of crashes in Taylorsville among icy road conditions
A series of crashes on I-215 near Redwood Road in Taylorsville Thursday morning left one in the hospital and damaged a Utah Highway Patrol trooper car.
Why two housing experts disagree on how much Utah home prices will drop in 2023
In a market characterized by ‘volatility’ and ‘uncertainty,’ Utah housing predictions vary. Looking ahead to 2023 and what it will bring to the housing market, two of Utah’s leading housing experts disagree with each other.
KUTV
Opportunities exist for potential homebuyers in Utah despite market lag
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Many potential homebuyers feel like they’ve been priced out of the Utah market, especially with interest rates over 7 percent. But here in the Beehive State, 2News has found there are actually opportunities for deals that homebuyers weren’t seeing over the summer and fall.
kjzz.com
Solo skier triggers avalanche in Park City
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A solo skier triggered an avalanche in the backcountry adjacent to Park City Mountain Resort, according to Utah Avalanche Center. According to UAC, the avalanche occurred on the Park City Ridgeline within the resort on Wednesday. Reports stated the skier was caught, but made...
Holladay resident captures exploding meteor on camera
For the second time in a month, a Utah resident has captured a meteor in the act of exploding in the atmosphere as it hurtles toward Earth.
Utah says goodbye to ABC4’s Marcos Ortiz in memorial
Utahns from all walks of life gathered Thursday and Friday to say goodbye to ABC4 senior crime reporter Marcos Ortiz, 68, after he died from a sudden heart attack last week.
kjzz.com
Videos capture meteor fireball lighting up Utah skies
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — People across Utah are sharing video of a meteor fireball over the state. Video captured a large flash in the sky just after 10:40 p.m. on Thursday. Footage sent to KUTV was taken from all around Utah, including Ogden in the north to Parowan in the south.
