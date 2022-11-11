ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ksl.com

Salt Lake canyoneering guide dies in Moab climbing accident

MOAB, Grand County — A 21-year-old woman died in a climbing accident at Morning Glory Arch on Saturday. About 1:45 p.m., Grand County Dispatch received a call reporting a climbing accident at Morning Glory Arch. Grand County Sheriff Office deputies, search and rescue members, National Park Service Rangers and...
MOAB, UT
KSLTV

Skiers stuck in long lines before hitting the slopes

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Drivers in Big Cottonwood Canyon reported traffic delays and limited parking in the first few days of 2022 ski season. Solitude and Brighton Ski Resorts opened early after recent storms brought heavy snowfall to the mountains. Skiers said a steady line of cars led to...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Blue skies into the weekend with chilly temperatures hanging on

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — What a cold start to the day! Many spots faced the coldest temperatures of the season this morning with lows hitting the single digits, teens and 20s throughout the state. Salt Lake City dropped to 26°, the coldest in 245 days, which is roughly 10° colder than normal.  Temperatures will […]
UTAH STATE
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide

ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
KANAB, UT
KUTV

Opportunities exist for potential homebuyers in Utah despite market lag

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Many potential homebuyers feel like they’ve been priced out of the Utah market, especially with interest rates over 7 percent. But here in the Beehive State, 2News has found there are actually opportunities for deals that homebuyers weren’t seeing over the summer and fall.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Solo skier triggers avalanche in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A solo skier triggered an avalanche in the backcountry adjacent to Park City Mountain Resort, according to Utah Avalanche Center. According to UAC, the avalanche occurred on the Park City Ridgeline within the resort on Wednesday. Reports stated the skier was caught, but made...
PARK CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Videos capture meteor fireball lighting up Utah skies

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — People across Utah are sharing video of a meteor fireball over the state. Video captured a large flash in the sky just after 10:40 p.m. on Thursday. Footage sent to KUTV was taken from all around Utah, including Ogden in the north to Parowan in the south.
UTAH STATE

