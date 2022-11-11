ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
B93

Which Areas in Texas Had the Biggest Property Price Increases?

Dallas - Plano (127.17% increase) Killeen Temple (101.93% increase) Brownsville-Harlingen (101.82% increase) San Antonio - New Braunfels (96.24% increase) The Metropolitan areas with the lowest increase were Amarillo, Laredo, Odessa, Midland and Victoria. Lubbock barely missed the top 10 coming in at an increase of 95.01% over the last 10...
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

The World’s Largest Bounce House Is In Texas Through Thanksgiving Weekend

Sometimes we all wish we could go back and be kids again but the way our bodies hurt after doing the slightest physical activity keeps us acting like our age and not our shoe size. But if you want to feel like a kid again and bounce around like you used to when you were young then you need to get ready for something that's super fun that's in Texas for the next couple of days!
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Out of Shape: Texas Has #1 Most Overweight City in America

Let's face it: the pandemic caused things to happen to our bodies that we haven't gotten over yet. Almost 50 percent of people across the nation gained weight during the height of COVID-19 restrictions, according to a study published earlier this year by the National Library of Medicine. The CDC reported that over 13 percent of Americans are in poor, or at best fair, health overall.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Finding fall foliage in an unexpected Texas town

Vanderpool, TEXAS - A Veterans Day cold front didn't just bring a chilly change, it also set the stage for some spectacular fall color. Though you might not think of Texas as a place to go leaf peeping, there's a day trip destination that may change your mind. During the...
TEXAS STATE
FMX 94.5

Can You Believe This Gorgeous Restaurant is Located in a Small Texas Town?

Texas is full of amazing food all across the state. We have iconic Tex Mex, barbeque, and so much more that is to die for. While small towns throughout the Lone Star state have their hidden gems, most exceptional and travel-worthy establishments are often found in the larger cities like Dallas, Austin, San Antonia, and Houston. However, that isn’t always the case.
TEXAS STATE
CandysDirt

Experts Tell Builders to Watch for Electricity Shortage and Weaponized Water in 2023 Legislative Session

There’s good news and bad news for Dallas-area builders, experts told a crowded room of industry leaders Wednesday morning. We’ll start with the good news. Housing affordability is at the forefront of state legislative priorities. There might be a $30 billion surplus going into the 2023 session that could be used to buy down property taxes. And the re-election of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is likely a positive for the homebuilding industry, according to Scott Norman, executive vice president of the Texas Association of Builders.
DALLAS, TX
KLST/KSAN

What was the coldest night in Texas History?

SAN ANGELO, Texas — While Texas may not be known for its winter weather, the state has experienced historically drastic drops in temperature over the years the most notorious being the Great Blizzard of 1899. The arctic temperatures, described by newspapers as the worst freeze ever known in the state, swept across Texas in February […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Preparing for winter weather in Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service refers to winter storms as “Deceptive Killers” because a majority of deaths are indirectly related to the storm and with Texas beginning its transition into the winter months it’s important to stay prepared. Ready South Texas suggests preparing for winter weather in the following ways: Before winter […]
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
49K+
Followers
378
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy