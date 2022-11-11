Read full article on original website
LIST: Local freebies, deals for veterans on Veterans Day
Businesses in Central Texas are honoring veterans on Friday by providing them with some deals and freebies.
Millions of stimulus dollars available to homeowners and renters in Texas
money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) As you know, Texans pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. So, if you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here’s how:
Which Areas in Texas Had the Biggest Property Price Increases?
Dallas - Plano (127.17% increase) Killeen Temple (101.93% increase) Brownsville-Harlingen (101.82% increase) San Antonio - New Braunfels (96.24% increase) The Metropolitan areas with the lowest increase were Amarillo, Laredo, Odessa, Midland and Victoria. Lubbock barely missed the top 10 coming in at an increase of 95.01% over the last 10...
These 2 Texas cities are among the 10 fastest-growing in America for 2022: report
When you think of some of the fastest-growing cities in America, what states do you think of? California, New York, well, one of those is true, but the state of Texas not only has two of the fastest-growing cities in the country but these cities cracked the top five.
The World’s Largest Bounce House Is In Texas Through Thanksgiving Weekend
Sometimes we all wish we could go back and be kids again but the way our bodies hurt after doing the slightest physical activity keeps us acting like our age and not our shoe size. But if you want to feel like a kid again and bounce around like you used to when you were young then you need to get ready for something that's super fun that's in Texas for the next couple of days!
Tips for protecting your plants as the temperature drops
FLINT, Texas (KETK) — With the cold air rushing in, you want to make sure your outdoor plants are protected from this sudden shock to the system. Temperatures in East Texas have dropped to freezing digits a couple of times this year as we get closer to the winter months, so you want to be […]
Out of Shape: Texas Has #1 Most Overweight City in America
Let's face it: the pandemic caused things to happen to our bodies that we haven't gotten over yet. Almost 50 percent of people across the nation gained weight during the height of COVID-19 restrictions, according to a study published earlier this year by the National Library of Medicine. The CDC reported that over 13 percent of Americans are in poor, or at best fair, health overall.
CBS Austin
Finding fall foliage in an unexpected Texas town
Vanderpool, TEXAS - A Veterans Day cold front didn't just bring a chilly change, it also set the stage for some spectacular fall color. Though you might not think of Texas as a place to go leaf peeping, there's a day trip destination that may change your mind. During the...
These donut shops ranked among best in Texas & US: report
How many of your out there can truly say that donuts make you go nuts? Well, if you're living in the state of Texas there are a couple of cities that are not only home to some of the best in the state, but in the country as well.
Can You Believe This Gorgeous Restaurant is Located in a Small Texas Town?
Texas is full of amazing food all across the state. We have iconic Tex Mex, barbeque, and so much more that is to die for. While small towns throughout the Lone Star state have their hidden gems, most exceptional and travel-worthy establishments are often found in the larger cities like Dallas, Austin, San Antonia, and Houston. However, that isn’t always the case.
Texas’ driest reservoir at 0.5% capacity — how others compare
The driest in the state is the Palo Duro Reservoir, about 100 miles north of Amarillo in the Texas Panhandle. Palo Duro only has 275 acre-feet of water, enough to quench the annual needs of about 8 Texans.
It'll Be Colder In Texas Than Alaska This Weekend
Temperatures will be about 10 to 20 degrees below normal.
First RSV vaccine with UT ties expected to be available by next year
Texas Department of State Health Services data shows for PCR testing, which is a nasal swab and more commonly used, there was a peak of roughly 1,300 positive RSV tests in mid-October across the state.
Experts Tell Builders to Watch for Electricity Shortage and Weaponized Water in 2023 Legislative Session
There’s good news and bad news for Dallas-area builders, experts told a crowded room of industry leaders Wednesday morning. We’ll start with the good news. Housing affordability is at the forefront of state legislative priorities. There might be a $30 billion surplus going into the 2023 session that could be used to buy down property taxes. And the re-election of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is likely a positive for the homebuilding industry, according to Scott Norman, executive vice president of the Texas Association of Builders.
Invasive tree-killing beetle spreading devastatingly quick through East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive tree-killing beetle, has been spreading across East Texas rapidly, already killing millions of trees. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the beetle has been confirmed to be killing trees in 11 counties in Texas, with five of those being added to the list just […]
Texan Walks Away With The Last $1 Million Prize In Scratch Lottery Game
A lucky Texas resident claimed the last of 12 top prizes worth $1 million in the Million Dollar Loteria game.
What was the coldest night in Texas History?
SAN ANGELO, Texas — While Texas may not be known for its winter weather, the state has experienced historically drastic drops in temperature over the years the most notorious being the Great Blizzard of 1899. The arctic temperatures, described by newspapers as the worst freeze ever known in the state, swept across Texas in February […]
Here's how many people voted in each North Texas county compared to 2018
TEXAS, USA — Another election season is coming to a close in Texas. A few voting ballots are still being counted on Wednesday, but the winners have been projected or called for a majority of key positions, including governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. So how many people in...
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in Texas
A major supermarket chain just opened another new location in Texas, and local shoppers couldn't be happier. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the popular Texas-based grocery store chain H-E-B opened another new grocery store in Plano, Texas.
Preparing for winter weather in Texas
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service refers to winter storms as “Deceptive Killers” because a majority of deaths are indirectly related to the storm and with Texas beginning its transition into the winter months it’s important to stay prepared. Ready South Texas suggests preparing for winter weather in the following ways: Before winter […]
