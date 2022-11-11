Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the CountryTravel MavenGraham, NC
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United StatesKennardo G. JamesWinston-salem, NC
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
The Juicy Crab opening November 7th in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Wing-shaped UFO reported at tree top level over NC couple's backyardRoger MarshHigh Point, NC
Fire at Winston-Salem home on South Main Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a home on fire on South Main Street Sunday morning. No one was injured during the fire, according to officials. The cause of the fire is being investigated. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to our daily newsletter...
2 left lanes of U.S. 421 South near Exit 221 in Guilford Co. closed after crash
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The two left lanes of U.S. 421 South near Exit 221 around Macy Grove Road are closed Sunday after a crash, according to North Carolina Department of Transportation. Drivers are encouraged to follow the direction of personnel that are on the scene. The road is...
NC dad dies from injuries in house fire, family says
Michael Horlick's daughter said that he fought hard while he was in the hospital.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police: Human skeletons found on the road
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a case after someone reported a skeleton found on the side of the road. Police said they got a call at about 2:39 p.m. after someone said they stumbled across human remains on Buxton street. WXII crews saw a forensics team arriving...
Authorities search for owners of dog abandoned at North Carolina park with backpack, note
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Animal Resource Center is looking for the owner of a dog that was abandoned inside the Country Park in Greensboro. Officials with the center said he was left at the park on Halloween and was roaming around looking for his owner. Phil Valla was one of the […]
cbs17
Woman wanted for questioning could be in Apex, Sanford, or Chatham County, deputies say
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County deputies are asking the public to help them identify a woman wanted for questioning. They say they want to ask the woman in these surveillance photos about an incident from Oct. 23. Deputies say the woman may conduct business in Chatham County, Sanford...
WXII 12
Rockingham Co. shelter launches free pet adoption ahead of holiday season
ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — Watch pet of the week in the video above. The Rockingham County animal shelter is hosting free pet adoption now through Dec. 31. The organization is partnering with Best Friends animal society to increase pet adoption. People can adopt any cat or dog without paying any...
WRAL
NC Zoo taking applications for internships
ASHEBORO, N.C. — If you have ever wanted to work at a zoo, now's your chance. You can now apply for one of four paid internships at the North Carolina Zoo. The different internship options include social media, wildlife rehabilitation, photography, and guest services. All positions are full-time for...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police investigating fight with weapon
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watch Sundays morning headlines above. Winston-Salem police are investigating a fight involving weapons on Old Rural Hall Road. Police said they got the call around 5:42 a.m. Sunday. Officers did not say what kinds of weapons were involved or if anyone was injured. WXII is working...
WBTV
A rural town 40 minutes from Charlotte wanted margaritas, so they passed a new law
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - In the tiny Rowan County town of Rockwell, you can now order a cocktail thanks to a voter referendum and one Mexican restaurant’s determination to serve margaritas. “Big changes are coming,” says Pedro Saldana, the manager of Los Jacubes, a Mexican restaurant in...
Retired captain with Graham Fire Department dies after battle with cancer
GRAHAM, N.C. — A retired captain with the Graham Fire Department has died. Allen Maness died after over 30 years of service with the department. “It is with the saddest of hearts that we announce the passing of our Friend, Colleague, and brother,” read a statement from Fire Chief Tommy Cole on Graham Fire Department’s Facebook page.
Over 4,600 attend Go Out For A Run event for Triad-area children
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Over 4,600 were in attendance for the Go Out For A Run Community 5K and Fun Run Presented by Novant Health. GOFAR’s mission is to help combat childhood obesity with fitness programs that teach kids about healthy eating habits and goal setting. Saturday’s 5K event was emceed by FOX8 Meteorologist […]
High Point police SUV stolen while being repaired found in Winston-Salem, 3 stolen Dodge Challengers still at-large, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point unmarked police vehicle was stolen while undergoing repairs on Saturday morning. Investigators say that a 2019 black Dodge Durango belonging to the department was stolen while being repaired at a business on the 700 block of South Main Street at around 5:18 a.m. The SUV was eventually […]
Shooting in Salisbury neighborhood leaves 14-year-old hurt, authorities say
SALISBURY, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people, including a 14-year-old, in a Salisbury neighborhood on Sunday morning. The incident happened on Messner Street between W. Horah and W. Monroe streets. Several vehicles and a house sustained damage from the bullets. Michael Miller, a resident of the neighborhood, said his truck was hit with several rounds, some of which hit his tires and radiator.
North Carolina mom searches for charm with son’s ashes
CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — A Forsyth County mom is searching for a piece of her heart. “Losing a child is definitely not something that anyone prepares you for,” Morgan Clodfelter said. Clodfelter left the hospital with two things on July 30, 2021: a stamp of her baby boy Zachary James’ feet and his ashes. “We […]
Armed robbery at a Greensboro business
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police officers responded Saturday, just after 5pm, to the Super-S-Mart on Bessemer St. in reference to a robbery. Police said a man, armed with a handgun, entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot. Investigators said the suspect was...
Veteran history bike tour in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Bike riders learned a little bit about military veteran history as a part of a tour in Greensboro on Saturday. The tour was a 7.5-mile loop from the Greensboro History Museum to six different historical stops related to veteran history in the city. The groups were split into two each featuring […]
getnews.info
USPA Nationwide Security Readies Temporary Guards in Greensboro ahead of Black Friday Rush
“Security Guard Services in Greensboro, NC – USPA adds hundreds of nationwide security guards to their roster ahead of Black Friday. The temporary security guard services will encompass loss prevention, fire watch and general security services in Greensboro and across the USA for the holiday season.”. While the demand...
WXII 12
Unmarked police car stolen at a shop during repairs
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Watch Saturday's headlines. High Point police have found an unmarked police car after officials reported it stolen at approximately 5:18 a.m. Saturday. Officers said the Black SUV was at an outside vendor for repairs in the 700 block of South Main Street. The vehicle was...
A list of Triangle restaurants open for Thanksgiving dining + takeout feasts
We put together a list of local restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day and packing up food to-go.
