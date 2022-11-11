ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WFMY NEWS2

Fire at Winston-Salem home on South Main Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a home on fire on South Main Street Sunday morning. No one was injured during the fire, according to officials. The cause of the fire is being investigated. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to our daily newsletter...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police: Human skeletons found on the road

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a case after someone reported a skeleton found on the side of the road. Police said they got a call at about 2:39 p.m. after someone said they stumbled across human remains on Buxton street. WXII crews saw a forensics team arriving...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL

NC Zoo taking applications for internships

ASHEBORO, N.C. — If you have ever wanted to work at a zoo, now's your chance. You can now apply for one of four paid internships at the North Carolina Zoo. The different internship options include social media, wildlife rehabilitation, photography, and guest services. All positions are full-time for...
ASHEBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police investigating fight with weapon

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watch Sundays morning headlines above. Winston-Salem police are investigating a fight involving weapons on Old Rural Hall Road. Police said they got the call around 5:42 a.m. Sunday. Officers did not say what kinds of weapons were involved or if anyone was injured. WXII is working...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Over 4,600 attend Go Out For A Run event for Triad-area children

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Over 4,600 were in attendance for the Go Out For A Run Community 5K and Fun Run Presented by Novant Health. GOFAR’s mission is to help combat childhood obesity with fitness programs that teach kids about healthy eating habits and goal setting. Saturday’s 5K event was emceed by FOX8 Meteorologist […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

High Point police SUV stolen while being repaired found in Winston-Salem, 3 stolen Dodge Challengers still at-large, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point unmarked police vehicle was stolen while undergoing repairs on Saturday morning. Investigators say that a 2019 black Dodge Durango belonging to the department was stolen while being repaired at a business on the 700 block of South Main Street at around 5:18 a.m. The SUV was eventually […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Shooting in Salisbury neighborhood leaves 14-year-old hurt, authorities say

SALISBURY, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people, including a 14-year-old, in a Salisbury neighborhood on Sunday morning. The incident happened on Messner Street between W. Horah and W. Monroe streets. Several vehicles and a house sustained damage from the bullets. Michael Miller, a resident of the neighborhood, said his truck was hit with several rounds, some of which hit his tires and radiator.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina mom searches for charm with son’s ashes

CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — A Forsyth County mom is searching for a piece of her heart. “Losing a child is definitely not something that anyone prepares you for,” Morgan Clodfelter said. Clodfelter left the hospital with two things on July 30, 2021: a stamp of her baby boy Zachary James’ feet and his ashes. “We […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Armed robbery at a Greensboro business

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police officers responded Saturday, just after 5pm, to the Super-S-Mart on Bessemer St. in reference to a robbery. Police said a man, armed with a handgun, entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot. Investigators said the suspect was...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Veteran history bike tour in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Bike riders learned a little bit about military veteran history as a part of a tour in Greensboro on Saturday. The tour was a 7.5-mile loop from the Greensboro History Museum to six different historical stops related to veteran history in the city. The groups were split into two each featuring […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Unmarked police car stolen at a shop during repairs

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Watch Saturday's headlines. High Point police have found an unmarked police car after officials reported it stolen at approximately 5:18 a.m. Saturday. Officers said the Black SUV was at an outside vendor for repairs in the 700 block of South Main Street. The vehicle was...
