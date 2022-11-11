ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern defeats Penn in home-opener

Northwestern opened the season at home in the win column. The Wildcats (1-1, 0-0 Big Ten) entered Sunday’s contest against Penn looking to right the ship after a 43-point loss at Oregon. NU did just that, defeating the Quakers (1-1, 0-0 Ivy League) 63-55 to earn a much-needed first win of the year.
Daily Northwestern

Field Hockey: Rapid Recap: Northwestern 2, Miami 1

The 2021 national champions are still in the hunt. In its first postseason match in Evanston in program history, Northwestern defeated Miami (OH) 2-1 to secure its trip to the NCAA second round on Sunday. After a neck-and-neck first half, the Wildcats (18-4, 5-3 Big Ten) dominated the third quarter and took down the RedHawks for the second time in two weeks.
Daily Northwestern

Men’s Basketball: Rapid Recap: Northwestern 63, Northern Illinois 46

Northwestern continued its victorious home stand, fending off Northern Illinois 63-46 on Friday. But the Wildcats (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten), initially started off slow offensively. Throughout the early stages of the first half, NU struggled, shooting just 13-for-31 from the field and 3-for-12 from deep. Nevertheless, the Wildcats’ scoring constituted 9 second chance points and 13 points off turnovers, leading to a 36-27 lead at halftime.
Daily Northwestern

Rapid Recap: Minnesota 31, Northwestern 3

MINNEAPOLIS – After a number of Minnesota defenders warmed up in shorts, no shirt and a black ski mask to block out the below-30 degree weather, one thing was for sure — they were ready for the midday contest. Yet, with Northwestern’s entire team flexing a similar absence of attire during their pregame, the Cats looked more than ready as well.
Daily Northwestern

Everything Evanston: Edible Evanston’s growing gardening efforts

Podcast (everythingevanston): Play in new window | Download. Everything Evanston explores Edible Evanston, a non-profit growing food in the community and for the community. The podcast explores the initiatives they have been working on. TIM SONDER: I think we find that people really get a greater understanding of how they...
Daily Northwestern

Northwestern acapella group Brown Sugar provides an outlet for cultural expression, creative experimentation

Brown Sugar, Northwestern’s premier co-ed South Asian Fusion a capella group, wants to change the way students view music. The group’s speciality is mixing Western and South Asian songs to form a sound that uniquely blends different types of music. One of Weinberg junior Uma Thachapuzha’s favorite pieces is a mashup of Taio Cruz’s “Break Your Heart” and famous Bollywood song “Desi Girl” from the movie “Dostana.”
Daily Northwestern

Seesaw Theatre’s annual Inclusive Theatre Festival returns, brings local theatres for diverse audiences together

Seesaw Theatre presented its Seventh Annual Inclusive Theatre Festival on Saturday and Sunday — a weekend-long conference that invites local theatres intended for diverse audiences to celebrate progress and collaborate. At Northwestern, Seesaw’s mission is to produce shows for disabled audiences. Weinberg junior and ITF Conference Director Monica Williams...
Daily Northwestern

In Focus: Albany Care’s residents report violence and medical mistreatment. But many may have nowhere else to go

Content warning: This article contains discussion of medical mistreatment, assault, suicidal ideation and racism. Peter Basquin moved out of one Chicago-area residential mental health care facility because of bedbugs, cockroaches and lice. He left another because it lacked the counseling structure he needed. Basquin said he wound up at Albany...
Daily Northwestern

ReFusionShaka rocks the stage, brings together NU dance community

Cheering students, colorful flashing lights and cardboard cutouts of performers’ faces sprinkled the crowd at ReFusionShaka’s Friday and Saturday performances at Cahn Auditorium. The largest dance show on campus showcased student-choreographed routines from Refresh Dance Crew, Fusion Dance Co. and Boomshaka, as well as guest performances from other...

