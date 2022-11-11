The 2021 national champions are still in the hunt. In its first postseason match in Evanston in program history, Northwestern defeated Miami (OH) 2-1 to secure its trip to the NCAA second round on Sunday. After a neck-and-neck first half, the Wildcats (18-4, 5-3 Big Ten) dominated the third quarter and took down the RedHawks for the second time in two weeks.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO