Daily Northwestern
Cross Country: Northwestern qualifies for its first NCAA Championships in 20 years
Time to lace up the spikes and the dancing shoes. No. 30 Northwestern is going to the big dance for the first time since 2002. The Wildcats placed second at the NCAA Midwest Regional Championships, automatically qualifying for the Nov. 19 NCAA Division I Women’s Cross Country Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Daily Northwestern
Field Hockey: Northwestern secures second straight ticket to Final Four after defeating Iowa in penalty strokes
For the second year in a row, Northwestern is dancing into the NCAA Division I Field Hockey Final Four after defeating Iowa 4-3 in penalty shootouts Sunday. Sixty minutes of regulation, two competitive overtimes and a shootout later, the Wildcats cruised past the Hawkeyes to book their tickets to Storrs, Connecticut.
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Soccer: Fourth-seeded Northwestern comfortably defeats SIUE 3-0 to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament
When a team allows only one shot total in a match, that’s impressive on its own. Considering Northwestern did that while firing 24 shots – and three goals – of its own, there wasn’t much stopping the Wildcats on Saturday. Fourth-seeded NU (15-4-2, 7-2-1 Big Ten)...
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern defeats Penn in home-opener
Northwestern opened the season at home in the win column. The Wildcats (1-1, 0-0 Big Ten) entered Sunday’s contest against Penn looking to right the ship after a 43-point loss at Oregon. NU did just that, defeating the Quakers (1-1, 0-0 Ivy League) 63-55 to earn a much-needed first win of the year.
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s defense remedies poor offensive showing in win against Northern Illinois
With just under 11 minutes remaining in the second half of Northwestern’s clash against Northern Illinois, coach Chris Collins called a timeout. The Wildcats (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) had broken the Huskies’ 2-2-1 full court press, but Collins needed to stymie the visitors’ momentum. After NU gained...
Daily Northwestern
Field Hockey: Rapid Recap: Northwestern 2, Miami 1
The 2021 national champions are still in the hunt. In its first postseason match in Evanston in program history, Northwestern defeated Miami (OH) 2-1 to secure its trip to the NCAA second round on Sunday. After a neck-and-neck first half, the Wildcats (18-4, 5-3 Big Ten) dominated the third quarter and took down the RedHawks for the second time in two weeks.
Daily Northwestern
Football: Northwestern’s quarterback issues headline rough offensive performance in 31-3 loss to Minnesota
Another week, another game where Northwestern’s offense struggled to come into their own, dropping another matchup due to miscues and incomplete passes on the field. And for yet another week, the Wildcats’ quarterback situation was a major area of concern. Expectedly, sophomore quarterback Brendan Sullivan received the start...
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Basketball: Rapid Recap: Northwestern 63, Northern Illinois 46
Northwestern continued its victorious home stand, fending off Northern Illinois 63-46 on Friday. But the Wildcats (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten), initially started off slow offensively. Throughout the early stages of the first half, NU struggled, shooting just 13-for-31 from the field and 3-for-12 from deep. Nevertheless, the Wildcats’ scoring constituted 9 second chance points and 13 points off turnovers, leading to a 36-27 lead at halftime.
Daily Northwestern
Football: Mo Ibrahim and Minnesota pummel Northwestern’s defense as Cats’ skid reaches nine games
MINNEAPOLIS — Northwestern’s hopes of snapping an eight-game losing streak at chilly Huntington Bank Stadium relied on holding its ground in a matchup of the Wildcats’ greatest weakness against Minnesota’s greatest strength — the NU rushing defense versus Golden Gopher running back Mohamed Ibrahim. Ibrahim...
Daily Northwestern
Rapid Recap: Minnesota 31, Northwestern 3
MINNEAPOLIS – After a number of Minnesota defenders warmed up in shorts, no shirt and a black ski mask to block out the below-30 degree weather, one thing was for sure — they were ready for the midday contest. Yet, with Northwestern’s entire team flexing a similar absence of attire during their pregame, the Cats looked more than ready as well.
Daily Northwestern
Everything Evanston: Edible Evanston’s growing gardening efforts
Podcast (everythingevanston): Play in new window | Download. Everything Evanston explores Edible Evanston, a non-profit growing food in the community and for the community. The podcast explores the initiatives they have been working on. TIM SONDER: I think we find that people really get a greater understanding of how they...
Daily Northwestern
Northwestern acapella group Brown Sugar provides an outlet for cultural expression, creative experimentation
Brown Sugar, Northwestern’s premier co-ed South Asian Fusion a capella group, wants to change the way students view music. The group’s speciality is mixing Western and South Asian songs to form a sound that uniquely blends different types of music. One of Weinberg junior Uma Thachapuzha’s favorite pieces is a mashup of Taio Cruz’s “Break Your Heart” and famous Bollywood song “Desi Girl” from the movie “Dostana.”
Daily Northwestern
Seesaw Theatre’s annual Inclusive Theatre Festival returns, brings local theatres for diverse audiences together
Seesaw Theatre presented its Seventh Annual Inclusive Theatre Festival on Saturday and Sunday — a weekend-long conference that invites local theatres intended for diverse audiences to celebrate progress and collaborate. At Northwestern, Seesaw’s mission is to produce shows for disabled audiences. Weinberg junior and ITF Conference Director Monica Williams...
Daily Northwestern
In Focus: Albany Care’s residents report violence and medical mistreatment. But many may have nowhere else to go
Content warning: This article contains discussion of medical mistreatment, assault, suicidal ideation and racism. Peter Basquin moved out of one Chicago-area residential mental health care facility because of bedbugs, cockroaches and lice. He left another because it lacked the counseling structure he needed. Basquin said he wound up at Albany...
Daily Northwestern
Evanston author launches publishing company, gives storytellers a platform to share their stories
Evanston resident Anne Beall started a consulting firm in 2003. Within five years, the firm had an office space in downtown Chicago, and it “was more successful than (she) ever imagined.” Then, the 2008 recession hit and “everything folded.”. “The phone stopped ringing, the emails stopped coming,...
Daily Northwestern
ReFusionShaka rocks the stage, brings together NU dance community
Cheering students, colorful flashing lights and cardboard cutouts of performers’ faces sprinkled the crowd at ReFusionShaka’s Friday and Saturday performances at Cahn Auditorium. The largest dance show on campus showcased student-choreographed routines from Refresh Dance Crew, Fusion Dance Co. and Boomshaka, as well as guest performances from other...
Daily Northwestern
Sesame Cafe creates Asian food-inspired cat toys, promotes cultural representation
Lifelong friends and Evanston residents Theresa Robinson and Skye O’Connor adopted two rescue cats at the end of August 2020. They co-founded their small business Sesame Cafe on Etsy two months later, after losing their jobs during the pandemic. “We noticed that there weren’t a lot of colorful cat...
Daily Northwestern
A&O Productions presents night of stand-up comedy with Hannah Einbinder and Megan Stalter of HBO Max’s ‘Hacks’
A&O Productions will present a night of stand-up comedy featuring stars Hannah Einbinder and Megan Stalter of HBO’s comedy drama, “Hacks.” Stand-up comedian and Communication junior Orly Lewittes will perform as the event’s opener. The annual Fall Speaker event will take place at Cahn Auditorium Nov....
