KTBS
Marshall leaders approve next steps in down redevelopment
MARSHALL, Texas - Marshall’s ongoing downtown redevelopment project is moving onto its next phases this week, with City Council unanimously approving to move forward with the design and engineering for the last two phases of the plan. City Public Works Director Eric Powell presented on the item to councilmembers...
Fairmont Street in Longview reopens to two-way traffic
LONGVIEW, Texas — Fairmont Street between Toler Road and H.G. Mosley Parkway has reopened to two-way traffic following major roadway construction was completed. According to the city of Longview, the work remains ongoing along Fairmont Street and a temporary lane closure could be necessary. But two-way traffic is expected to be available for the remainder of the project.
KLTV
$33M Longview police station nears completion
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The days are counting down for one East Texas police department to move into a long awaited state-of-the-art facility. For decades, the Longview police department has operated out of an outgrown, cramped facility. Supply chain issues aside, the new 70,000 square foot, $33 million Longview police...
KLTV
City approves commercial district on west side of Tyler
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran resigns; Neal Franklin sworn in as replacement. In the wake of his Tuesday night victory to succeed Louie Gohmert in the United States House of Representatives, Nathaniel Moran has resigned his position as Smith County Judge effective immediately.
KLTV
Crews respond to structure fire in Henderson Cross RV Park
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire in Henderson, with a possible burn victim. Henderson Fire Department and Carlisle VFD are working a structure fire in Cross Park, just off the intersection of Loop 571 and US 79, according to a Rusk County OEM social media statement.
KLTV
Whitehouse Youth Community Council holds veteran memorial event
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - The community, veterans and officials gathered in front of the Whitehouse ISD Education Support Center to honor veterans for their service near a monument created by the Youth Community Council. The monument was created to honor fallen soldier Nelson Trent. Today, his widow, April Coutsos, was...
ktalnews.com
Retired Shreveport firefighter claims millions are missing from their pension fund
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Retired firefighters addressed the city council about missing deposits from their pension funds. During this week’s city council meeting, retired assistant fire chief Bill Wilson addressed the council and claimed millions of dollars have not been going into the police and fire pension fund that is required under state law. Wilson sits on the Police Pension and Relief Board and said under Mayor Ollie Tyler’s administration; a financial officer would present them with quarterly reports, which stopped under Mayor Adrian Perkins’ administration.
1 flown to hospital following mobile home fire in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — One person was flown to a hospital following a structure fire in Rusk County. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Henderson Fire Department and Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department are working a fire in Cross Park , just off the intersection of Loop 571 and US 79.
KTBS
January 6 defendant with East Texas ties granted release
An East Texas man arrested on charges from the January 6 riots is being released from jail to prepare for his trial. Ryan Nichols of Longview, has spent the last 20 months in prison. Nichols' attorney argued that he wasn't getting proper access to evidence. from jail staff. A hearing...
Kilgore lights up oil derricks for Christmas
Kilgore, Texas (KETK) – The City of Kilgore hosted their annual Oil Derrick Lighting Ceremony Saturday evening. Community members were encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and pick a seat as the festivities began. The event featured vendors, food and music. This ceremony takes place every year, and always brings the community together.
KLTV
City of Bullard holds town hall meeting to address high water bills, meter concerns
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Bullard residents tried to get some answers tonight regarding abnormally high water bills, some as high as $750. At issue are the water meters in the city. At a town hall meeting tonight, representatives from Neptune and Core and Main were present to answer questions regarding...
KLTV
Tyler ISD students perform for Veterans Day
There is one man in Morris County who says he wasn't scared when, right above his head, an EF-2 tornado ripped the roof off his house. That veteran says it was his time in the military that kept him calm through the storm.
KLTV
Wood County Constable federally indicted for use of excessive force
The church originally wanted a zone change for both of their properties on the eastern side of Judson Road and the western side. The east side is their main church and the west is their Life Family Center.
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR Subhead Week of November 14-19 News Staff Sat, 11/12/2022 - 07:37 Image ...
UPDATE: Longview West Loop 281 back open after multiple vehicle crash
UPDATE: West Loop 281 is completely open again and all law enforcement have left the crash scene, according to Longview Police Department. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police Department is on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash near West Loop 281 and HG Mosley Parkway. Traffic on West Loop 281 is only open in […]
KLTV
Longview middle school holds ceremony for veterans
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A group of East Texas veterans were invited to school this morning in Longview for Veteran’s Day. But not to sit in on a class at Foster Middle School. They were invited to lunch. First, they were entertained by two school choirs and their orchestra. COVID kept Foster from having the luncheon for the last few years, but the school thought it was time to bring it back. The school put out a notification through social media.
KLTV
Wood County Constable Indicted
KLTV
Write-in candidate wins constable election in Panola County
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - It’s extremely rare for a write-in candidate to win an election, but this week it happened in Panola County. Jeff Ivy beat out the other candidate in the race for the position of Pct. 1 and 4 constable with 68% of the vote in Tuesday’s election. Ivy says he was appointed to the position back in May when it was vacated. He says he approached the local Republican party in hopes of being their nominee, but Ivy lost out on the vote to be placed on the ballot - leaving write-in as his only option.
KLTV
Diesel Fuel Shortage
ktoy1047.com
Pine Street school catches fire
The fire was reported around 7 p.m. Fire fighters were able to combat the blaze effectively. There’s been no word yet on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are reminding motorists that, with modern gun season opening tomorrow, they should be mindful of deer being more active in the Natural State.
