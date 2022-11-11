ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

St. Louis County prosecutor calls for juvenile crime reform

By Kayla Shepperd, Chris Hayes
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ygytp_0j6q3sKR00

ST. LOUIS – Calling for a change in the fight against juvenile crime, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell says he is looking into possible legislative reforms.

Bell talked about tackling what he believes is an outdated juvenile court system .

“I think it does need to be updated because what we see particularly in these car thefts and carjacking cases is these rings,” he said. “These car theft rings are recruiting young people because they know young people will not be arrested oftentimes or will be out quickly.”

Top Story: Light snow possible south of St. Louis amid windy weekend

FOX 2 was granted exclusive access to a meeting between police and juvenile court officers in which they discussed increasing challenges . Their next stop was a meeting with Bell.

“The prosecutors in the juvenile courts do not work for me. I do not get to make the call,” Bell said.

Bell expressed his dissatisfaction with juvenile courts following the death of an off-duty Moline Acres Police Sgt. in a crash caused by teenagers fleeing in a stolen car.

“We contacted the juvenile courts because we believed that they should have been charged,” he said. “We weren’t suggesting what the charge should be, what the punishment should be, what have you, but they should be issued, and juvenile courts would not. We asked them would they consider certifying this case because an officer was killed, a person was killed, and they would not.”

Trending: Missouri personal property tax bills on the way, likely higher than years past

“That’s something legislation could address and bring these legal officers, who are the prosecutors in the juvenile courts, into our office,” Bell said. “Now, we can address these young people holistically.”

Bell said he is now working with legislators on reform, which he believes could do more than lock up teens. He said juveniles could also be held accountable through programs his office uses for what is called “diversion.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 7

Not True
2d ago

Any juvenile caught committing a crime. Their parents should be charged also plus their parents should lose all government assistance immediately. Then things will start changing when it affects our family.

Reply
13
Jeff Wilson
2d ago

choices. lock them up with the adults. ĺock them up with their guardian over a weekend and let that guardian do whatever they want without being punished.. then if all else fails the juvenile should be locked up till 18 and put in military

Reply
4
Related
KMOV

Woman killed in North County crash late Saturday night

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A woman was killed in an accident that happened in north St. Louis County late Saturday night. Police tell News 4 the crash happened just before midnight near the intersection of Halls Ferry and Vaile Avenue. A man was driving a Buick Lacrosse northbound on Halls Ferry when he crossed the center lane and hit a Hyundai Sonata that was going southbound.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Man dies in St. Louis County motorcycle crash

St. Louis County, Mo. – Police responded to a fatal wreck involving a man on a motorcycle. He has been identified as Gerald McClain, 31, of St. Louis. On November 6, about 3:35 p.m., a crash happened near the intersection of Reavis Barracks Road and Wembley Drive. A woman was driving a Jeep Wrangler and stopped at the stop sign on northbound Wembley Drive at Reavis Barracks Road.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Map: The 17 St. Louis area lakes stocked with fish

ST. LOUIS – There are plenty of lakes stocked with fish in Missouri. The St. Louis and Kansas City areas have 30 urban city lakes stocked by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Channel catfish are stocked April through September, and trout are stocked at selected lakes during the winter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMOV

Warrants issued against man accused of killing his sister in Black Jack

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is accused of killing his sister during a fight in Black Jack Sunday night. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers responded to the 11900 block of Barden Tower Road for an emotionally disturbed person and found the defendant, John Freeman, covered in blood. He told officers he killed his sister by strangling her.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy