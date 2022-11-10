ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

The Batavian

Bowling tournament raises $1,385 for Oakfield man

The local bowling community rolled out the red carpet for an Oakfield resident and longtime kegler who has been battling bladder cancer. A 3-person no-tap tournament to benefit Claude Schultz that took place at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia on Saturday generated $1,385 to help pay for the 62-year-old tractor trailer master technician’s medical bills.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Batavia defeats Monroe 14-8 with one second left in regulation to claim back-to-back titles

Ja'vin McFollins tossed two TD passes, including one in the closing seconds of the game for a come-from-behind victory on Saturday in Brockport to give the Batavia Blue Devils the Section V Class B championship. Batavia beat Monroe 14-8. The 19-yard TD pass to Vincent Arroyo left one second on the clock and Julia Petrie kicked her second point-after of the game. Batavia scored first in first quarter on a McFollins to Cole Grazioplene 38-yard TD pass.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

James F. Cassidy

- James F. Cassidy, 70 of Corfu, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Crossroads House in Batavia, after a brave battle with cancer and surrounded by family. He was born on July 19, 1952, the son of the late Francis Cassidy and Helen Judge. He was also preceded in death by his brother Wayne Cassidy.
CORFU, NY
2 On Your Side

North Tonawanda Veteran wins a free deck

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Three local business owners asked for help in finding a veteran deserving of a special surprise. Nearly 500 of you answered the call and now one of them was chosen. Life is always full of surprises. "This is exciting," Pat Williams, the owner of Len...
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
The Batavian

Betty M. Schmieder

- Betty M. Schmieder, 92 of Batavia, formerly of Alexander, passed away on Thursday, (November 10, 2022) at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Batavia. Mrs. Schmieder was born February 3, 1930 in Batavia, a daughter of the late Millard and Margaret (Schuster) Calkins. Betty had a great...
BATAVIA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

WNY prepares for first major lake effect storm of season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With snow on the way, everyone is getting prepared for the storm, including Erie County’s Public Works Department. They say they will have plenty of plows to clear about 600 mile of roadway during the storm. Some Western New Yorkers say they are ready for anything. “I’m going to be prepared. […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

Former Notre Dame basketball star wins MVP for UofR in Resler Tournament

Callie McCulley, a former standout with Notre Dame in her high school basketball career, helped the University of Rochester to its second straight Chuck Resler Tournament Championship with a 55-44 win over #21 ranked Messiah University. McCulley was named the tournament MVP after Saturday's win. On Friday, she set a school record for blocked shots in a game. 
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Video: Hochul makes announcement in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced multiple investments into the East Buffalo community on Monday morning, focusing on 11 projects that intend to improve the area. It was her first time returning to her hometown since being elected to another term. “This is a community that matters,” Hochul said. “It has a story […]
BUFFALO, NY
The Batavian

Batavia native recalls his early years when a teacher guided his path

Artist and Batavia native Anthony Terrell was amongst friends and family during a showing of his paintings Thursday at Haxton Memorial Library. Not just any paintings, this collection of six pastel-hued works was in memory of his sister Onnalee Berrios. “Amethyst Clouds Over Oakfield” was an appropriate title for each piece washed in shades of purples, pinks and blues.
BATAVIA, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Some accumulating snow for western New York this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s been a mild and tame fall up until this point, but that is starting to change. Wintry weather is making it’s way into western New York this week, and in a very big way for parts of the area. A Yellow Alert is up Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This is an area-wide light snow, with most seeing a coating to an inch or two by Wednesday morning. We’ll likely see snow falling during the morning commute, and with temperatures hovering right around freezing, we may see some impacts on roads. This won’t be a big event, but it will be our first snowfall impacting a commute, so it’s a good time to dust off our winter driving skills!
ROCHESTER, NY
The Batavian

Byron-Bergen's first defeat in girls soccer comes in state semifinal

The Byron-Bergen Bees went into Saturday's state championship semifinals in girls soccer with a track record of dominating opponents to the point of a more than 125-point differential on the season. But they ran into a Sauquoit Valley team ready to play defense, rarely giving clear space to Mia Gray and Mackenzie Haegen, who each scored more than 40 points this season.
BYRON, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Foot of Lake Effect Snow Forecasted for Western New York

We have gotten used to above-average temperatures in Western New York since fall began. Last weekend was unusually warm, with highs in the mid-to-high 70's and even extending into this past week, with temperatures in the 60's on Friday; albeit with heavy rain. It appears our good-weather luck has finally...
BUFFALO, NY

