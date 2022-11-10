Read full article on original website
Bowling tournament raises $1,385 for Oakfield man
The local bowling community rolled out the red carpet for an Oakfield resident and longtime kegler who has been battling bladder cancer. A 3-person no-tap tournament to benefit Claude Schultz that took place at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia on Saturday generated $1,385 to help pay for the 62-year-old tractor trailer master technician’s medical bills.
Football Frenzy: Batavia wins thriller, Attica, O-A/E, Pembroke raise bricks
Blue Devils win second straight title on last-second touchdown
Batavia defeats Monroe 14-8 with one second left in regulation to claim back-to-back titles
Ja'vin McFollins tossed two TD passes, including one in the closing seconds of the game for a come-from-behind victory on Saturday in Brockport to give the Batavia Blue Devils the Section V Class B championship. Batavia beat Monroe 14-8. The 19-yard TD pass to Vincent Arroyo left one second on the clock and Julia Petrie kicked her second point-after of the game. Batavia scored first in first quarter on a McFollins to Cole Grazioplene 38-yard TD pass.
James F. Cassidy
- James F. Cassidy, 70 of Corfu, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Crossroads House in Batavia, after a brave battle with cancer and surrounded by family. He was born on July 19, 1952, the son of the late Francis Cassidy and Helen Judge. He was also preceded in death by his brother Wayne Cassidy.
Betty M. Schmieder
- Betty M. Schmieder, 92 of Batavia, formerly of Alexander, passed away on Thursday, (November 10, 2022) at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Batavia. Mrs. Schmieder was born February 3, 1930 in Batavia, a daughter of the late Millard and Margaret (Schuster) Calkins. Betty had a great...
Quicklee’s on Culver Road open for business
The gas franchise offers car fuel, food fuel, and caffeine fuel.
Former Notre Dame basketball star wins MVP for UofR in Resler Tournament
Callie McCulley, a former standout with Notre Dame in her high school basketball career, helped the University of Rochester to its second straight Chuck Resler Tournament Championship with a 55-44 win over #21 ranked Messiah University. McCulley was named the tournament MVP after Saturday's win. On Friday, she set a school record for blocked shots in a game.
Latest: Long duration lake effect snow to impact Buffalo and WNY Thursday through Sunday
Forecasters are gaining confidence that a significant and long-term lake effect snow storm will impact the Buffalo metro area and much of Western New York Thursday through Sunday.
Batavia native recalls his early years when a teacher guided his path
Artist and Batavia native Anthony Terrell was amongst friends and family during a showing of his paintings Thursday at Haxton Memorial Library. Not just any paintings, this collection of six pastel-hued works was in memory of his sister Onnalee Berrios. “Amethyst Clouds Over Oakfield” was an appropriate title for each piece washed in shades of purples, pinks and blues.
First Alert Forecast: Some accumulating snow for western New York this week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s been a mild and tame fall up until this point, but that is starting to change. Wintry weather is making it’s way into western New York this week, and in a very big way for parts of the area. A Yellow Alert is up Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This is an area-wide light snow, with most seeing a coating to an inch or two by Wednesday morning. We’ll likely see snow falling during the morning commute, and with temperatures hovering right around freezing, we may see some impacts on roads. This won’t be a big event, but it will be our first snowfall impacting a commute, so it’s a good time to dust off our winter driving skills!
Byron-Bergen's first defeat in girls soccer comes in state semifinal
The Byron-Bergen Bees went into Saturday's state championship semifinals in girls soccer with a track record of dominating opponents to the point of a more than 125-point differential on the season. But they ran into a Sauquoit Valley team ready to play defense, rarely giving clear space to Mia Gray and Mackenzie Haegen, who each scored more than 40 points this season.
