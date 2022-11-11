Read full article on original website
Up North Voice
UPDATE – Gaylord woman missing
OTSEGO COUNTY – The MSP Gaylord Post received a call from a woman claiming to be Gorman. The woman stated she was not missing. She has moved to Virginia. A video of Gorman was posted on her Facebook account. In the video, Gorman states she is not missing and is now living in an apartment with friends in Virginia.
Walmart shopper charged for using ‘pass-around’ to steal from self-checkout weeks after couple caught using ‘switcheroo’
ALLEGED shoplifters at Walmart have been charged for skipping items and changing barcodes at the retail giant's self-checkout. On two separate occasions in the past few weeks, the Alpena, Michigan, Walmart has caught shoppers allegedly stealing in the self-checkout section of the store. A couple was reportedly caught switching barcodes...
