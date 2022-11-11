ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benefit dinner, concert held for Johnson City firefighter with cancer

By Slater Teague
 3 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Friends and co-workers of Johnson City firefighter Ryan Cradic held a benefit concert and barbecue dinner Thursday to benefit Cradic’s family as he battles cancer.

Cradic underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor in January 2021.

In order to help his family, his fellow firefighters came together to hold Thursday’s special event.

“They’re so thrilled for all the support, I know that they appreciate everything we’ve done in the past and moving forward we will continue to help support them,” JCFD Lt. David Howland said. “I know this pleases them very much and it’s just a good thing to do to help out one of our own.”

Cradic has been with the fire department for six years and is also an Iraqi War veteran, husband, and father of two.

