foxbaltimore.com

Local bishop weighs in on 'Squeegee Collaborative' plan

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Thursday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott unveiled his "Squeegee Collaborative" plan, which will ban the practice of roadside window washing at some of the city's busiest intersections. Here's what we know so far. The first, citations will be based on a 'three-strike' system in six enforcement...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police will be back under local control in the new year

BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — Tuesday a majority of voters approved the ballot measure to bring the Baltimore Police Department back under local control. For more than a century the department has functioned as a state agency leaving Baltimore City without the authority to fully regulate the department. "This is something...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

A Charm City wave? This election's biggest winners may be Baltimore and its residents

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After this week's election, Baltimore’s fortunes -- at least in Annapolis – are looking up. For the past eight years, the executive branch of the state government has been dominated by politicians from the Washington suburbs. The state’s powerful spending board, the Board of Public Works, lacked any representation from the state’s largest city. To make matters worse, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan had a mostly frosty relationship with a reloving door of Democratic Baltimore mayors.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Non-profit leader reacts to Squeegee Collaborative plan

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — They're the long-awaited results after four months, and tonight, there's a new reaction to the plan released by the Mayor’s Squeegee Collaborative. Marlo Hargrove is a non-profit leader who’s also been working to help squeegee kids. Hargrove is the Executive Director of F.A.C.E, an...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

$5 Million is allotted for the 'Squeegee Collaborative Plan'

BALTIMORE (WBFF)- Mayor Brandon Scott has officially released his Squeegee Collaborative Plan, which includes an outreach program for squeegee kids, and a ban on squeegeeing at prominent intersections. These intersections include:. President Street and Jones Falls Expressway/Interstate 83. Conway and Light streets. Mount Royal Avenue and North Avenue/Interstate 83. Martin...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

800 Baltimore City students treated to exclusive screening of 'Wakanda Forever'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Hundreds of Baltimore City High School and college students received a special treat with an exclusive screening of a highly anticipated sequel. The United Way of Central Maryland and the Propel Center hosted more than 800 Baltimore City students from five schools, as well as students from Coppin and Morgan, at The Senator Theater for a special screening of Wakanda Forever.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Squeegeeing stems from redlining | Mayor Scott's released plan

BALTIMORE (WBFF)- Criticism has sparked over Mayor Brandon Scott’s Squeegee Collaborative Plan, not only over the 5 million allotted in funding but also over whether the plan will succeed. Sean Kennedy, with the Maryland Public Policy Institute, stated this plan will not work. He said it is only shifting...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor's 'Squeegee Collaborative' plan would ban squeegeeing at prominent intersections

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott unveiled his "Squeegee Collaborative" plan Thursday, which will ban the practice of roadside window washing at some of Baltimore's most prominent intersections. Those areas are:. President Street and Jones Falls Expressway/Interstate 83. Conway and Light streets. Mount Royal Avenue and North Avenue/Interstate 83.
BALTIMORE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore announces transition team leaders, meets Larry Hogan in Annapolis

Maryland Goveror-elect Wes Moore (D) held his first press conference yesterday, to announce the leaders of his transition team. "We are going to move fast, we're going to be bold, we're going to be fearless," Moore told reporters assembled at the University of Maryland in College Park Thursday. He also met with currrent Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the State House in Annapolis, privately and then later at a joint press conference.
MARYLAND STATE
Outsider.com

LOOK: Resource Officer Captures Massive Snake on Maryland High School Campus

A school resource officer has saved the day at one Baltimore high school recently, stepping in to send a slithery non-authorized visitor on its way!. The commotion began Friday afternoon at around 1:45 when the Howard County School Resource Officer, Cliff Macer heard shouting coming from the high school lobby which sat just outside Macer’s office. Soon, however, the shouts turned into frightened screams, which sent Officer Macer running.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore police find 2-year-old child who was taken from West Baltimore home by mother

BALTIMORE -- City Police are searching for a woman who allegedly violated court orders by running off with her 2-year-old daughter, according to authorities.Biancha Griffin, 32, absconded with her daughter, Aubrey, from the 1600 block of Edmondson Avenue on Saturday, police said.Officers were able to find Aubrey but not Griffin, according to authorities.Griffin does not drive and is known to frequent the area near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and West North Avenue, police said.She also frequently spends her time around the Lexington Market area, according to authorities.Anyone who has seen Griffin should contact Western District officers at 410-396-2477 or dial 911.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

City leaders to vote on receiving a pension after only 8 years

BALTIMORE (WBFF)- Following the passing of Question K, Baltimore City leaders will be limited to two terms for each position in office. This decision has led officials to produce a bill to reduce the number of years required to receive a pension, from 12 down to 8. A third and final reading is expected in a matter of weeks.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Reginald F. Lewis Museum inching closer to permanent exhibit displaying the tragic truths of lynching

BALTIMORE -- The Reginald F Lewis Museum is inching closer to creating a new permanent exhibit to recognize the history of lynching in Maryland and the victims.Senator Chris Van Hollen made an appearance at a conference Saturday at the museum to discuss how this new monument could garner worldwide attention.The Maryland Lynching Memorial Project nonprofit was created to uncover the truth about the state's lynching history of African Americans.Diving into the late 19th century and early 20th century‌ reports, they found at least 38 lynched victims. Volunteers read each name aloud at the conference held at the museum Saturday morning."We...
