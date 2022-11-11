ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, MA

capecod.com

Baker Vetoes Nuclear Decommissioning Group

PLYMOUTH – Governor Charlie Baker vetoed the creation of a special commission that would have studied the economic and environmental effects of decommissioning the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station. Baker explained his decision in a written statement when he signed off on a recently passed $3.76 billion spending bill. “I...
PLYMOUTH, MA
iheart.com

Lieutenant Governor-Elect Kim Driscoll Talks Transition To The State House

SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — After more than two decades in municipal government, Kim Driscoll is switching roles. Lieutenant Governor-elect, Kim Driscoll, will be serving 6.8 million constituents in her new role, as opposed to the 45 thousand she served as mayor of Salem. Despite the big change, Driscoll said the same rules that applied to her as mayor of Salem will apply in her new role as lieutenant governor.
SALEM, MA
thelocalne.ws

Candidates waiting for postal votes to determine outcome of 2nd Essex race

Republican Rep. Lenny Mirra and Democrat Kristin Kassner have a nervous few days in store as they await the collection and counting of mail-in ballots. When town clerks released their unofficial results Tuesday night, Mirra was ahead by 84 votes after Mirra won 11,599 (50.2%) votes to Kassner’s 11,515 (49.8%).
ESSEX, MA
burlington.org

Why are the Flags at half mast?

Please be advised that Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has ordered that the United States of America flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset at all state buildings on Monday, November 14, 2022, the day of interment, in honor of United States Army Sergeant First Class Jeremy Bushey, of Dalton, MA, who passed away on October 30, 2022.
BURLINGTON, MA
lincolnsquirrel.com

State of the Town, community center discussions on tap

The proposed community center, which is headed for a town meeting vote later this month, will be one of the topics discussed at the first of two State of the Town (SOTT) meetings on Monday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. Click here to register for the first night and get the Zoom link.
LINCOLN, MA
WMUR.com

Representatives from both ends of age spectrum elected to New Hampshire House

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Granite Staters of all ages were elected to the New Hampshire House this week, including one of the youngest state representatives every elected. Republican Valerie McDonnell is 18 years old and just elected as one of the representatives for Rockingham District 25. "This really feels incredible,"...
SALEM, NH
chelsearecord.com

Garcia Wins State Rep. Seat

Chelsea has a new voice in the State House. Democrat Judith Garcia defeated fellow City Councilor Todd Taylor in Tuesday’s state election to become the new state representative in the 11th Suffolk District. After being split into two districts for decades, Chelsea was brought together in a brand-new district, which also includes one precinct in Everett, through the 2020 redistricting process.
CHELSEA, MA
vineyardgazette.com

State Hosts Public Meetings on Cape Cod Bridge Replacement Projects

With a major project to rebuild the Bourne and Sagamore bridges now in the state highway pipeline, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will host two virtual public meetings this week to present an update on the project and hear public comment. The identical live meetings will be held over Zoom...
BOURNE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Natick officials vote to remove popular dam

NATICK, Mass. — It is a spot for selfies, solitude and the simple appreciation of beauty. But a beloved park in South Natick is in line for a permanent change -- because of its dam. “A lot of people come here, local people come here,” said Natick resident Patty...
NATICK, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts MS-13 leader sentenced to prison, subject to deportation

BOSTON –The leader of a local MS-13 clique was sentenced on Nov. 8, 2022 in federal court in Boston. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Manuel Adan Yanez Cruz, a/k/a “Rocky,” a/k/a “Flaco,” 22, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to 162 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Yanez Cruz is an El Salvadoran citizen and will be subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence. On March 18, 2022, Yanez Cruz pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, more commonly referred to as RICO or racketeering conspiracy.
BOSTON, MA
mynbc5.com

After election, New Hampshire voters celebrate, express frustration

A day after the 2022 midterm elections in New Hampshire, some voters were celebrating victories, while others were left frustrated with how the races turned out. While official turnout numbers are still being counted, the secretary of state's office said it's possible a record number of Granite Staters voted in Tuesday's midterm.
MANCHESTER, NH
Q97.9

Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?

There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
DANVILLE, NH
Wilmington Apple

Middlesex DA Marian Ryan Launches ‘Digital Citizenship Academy’ To Combat High Schoolers’ Consumption Of Fake News Online

Below is a press release from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office:. WOBURN, MA — Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan recently announced the forging of a strategic partnership between her Office and the California-based Digital Inquiry Group (“DIG”) to create a “Digital Citizenship Academy”. The program will offer high schoolers in Middlesex County best-in-class, research-based critical thinking and reasoning training to both protect them from falling victim to online disinformation and misinformation — and to prepare them to become leaders in the restoration of our democracy.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
wgbh.org

Natick will remove its 90-year-old dam after contentious process

Natick’s local government on Wednesday voted to remove a dam that has sat on the Charles River for nearly 90 years. Select Board members called the vote a “first step” in what has already been a multiyear process to decide the dam’s future. Environmental advocates celebrated...
NATICK, MA
The Jewish Press

Boston Mapping Project Protest Calls for an Intifada

The anti-Semitic Mapping Project, launched by BDS Boston, led a protest calling for Jewish National Fund-USA to be shot down and for a new intifada against Israel to be launched. The protest was held on Nov. 5 outside JNF-USA’s 2022 National Conference in Boston. The Mapping Project, which came...
BOSTON, MA

