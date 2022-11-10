Read full article on original website
emsnow.com
CalcuQuote Adds Business Development Manager to European Team
CalcuQuote, a supply chain solutions provider for the electronics industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of its newest European Business Development Manager. Based in Munich, Nour Labiedh will join the team to continue to drive the company’s European sales, alongside the company’s existing European team members, and will be present at electronica with the rest of the CalcuQuote team.
emsnow.com
Incap Corporation: Change in Incap’s Management Team
Greg Grace will leave his position as Incap’s Director of Operations Estonia and Managing Director of Incap Estonia. The recruitment process for a new Director of Operations Estonia and Managing Director of Incap Estonia will begin immediately. Margus Jakobson, Member of the Incap Estonia Management Team responsible for QHSE, is appointed as interim Managing Director of Incap Estonia with immediate effect.
emsnow.com
Koh Young will be Showcasing its Award-winning Inspection Solutions at electronica on 15-17 November 2022 in Munich, Germany
Alzenau, Germany – Koh Young Technology, the industry leader in True 3D measurement-based inspection solutions, will showcase its award-winning inspection solutions at electronica on 15-17 November 2022 in Munich, Germany. We will present our innovative technologies to a global audience at this leading tradeshow in booth A3.358. Additionally, Koh...
Quectel Announces C-V2X Module AG18 to Enhance Driving Safety and Efficiency
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT and automotive solutions provider, today announces the launch of its new AG18 module, one of the next generation of Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) modules. Featuring PC5 direct communications, the module enables vehicles to effectively communicate with one another and with their surroundings, ensuring improved safety and traffic efficiency. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005192/en/ Quectel announces C-V2X module AG18 to enhance driving safety and efficiency (Graphic: Business Wire)
