MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT and automotive solutions provider, today announces the launch of its new AG18 module, one of the next generation of Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) modules. Featuring PC5 direct communications, the module enables vehicles to effectively communicate with one another and with their surroundings, ensuring improved safety and traffic efficiency. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005192/en/ Quectel announces C-V2X module AG18 to enhance driving safety and efficiency (Graphic: Business Wire)

16 MINUTES AGO