westseattleblog.com
West Seattle’s newest Peace Pole
As part of a project with the Rotary Club of West Seattle, three Peace Poles have been installed so far this fall – and this is the newest, dedicated last weekend just southeast of the Fauntleroy ferry dock parking lot. The other two are at C & P Coffee...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: Want to get a photo of your pet with Santa?
We’re continuing to assemble the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and just got the first “pet photos with Santa” announcement of the season:. It’s happening one week from today, 2-6 pm Sunday, November 20, at Dough Joy Donuts in The Junction (4310 SW Oregon). Forgotten Dogs Rescue, which is led by a West Seattle resident, says “We will have Erika Smith Photography with us! For a $25 donation, everyone will receive at least one digital photo file (able to be printed), a 5″x7″ print, and their dog’s photo on our Facebook page.”
westseattleblog.com
COUNTDOWN: 3 weeks until West Seattle Junction’s Holiday Festival, with first-ever GLOWS
Speaking of holidays … Saturday, December 3 – just three weeks from today – is the date to set on your calendar for the biggest event of the season in the West Seattle Junction. What started as “just” the tree lighting is expanding to include not only the return of a Night Market but also GLOWS – Glorious Lights of West Seattle. We had a bit of information about it when the call for artists opened last month, but you have a role in this too – here’s more, from West Seattle Junction Association executive director Chris Mackay:
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: New West Seattle Junction pop-up shop One Bird’s Eye View
KayK November 13, 2022 (8:35 pm) Definitely worth checking out- I get all my coats from Nickie, she’s got great stuff!. ElizaC November 13, 2022 (10:41 pm) aa November 13, 2022 (9:20 pm) Why is it called a pop up?. WSB November 13, 2022 (9:49 pm) Dictionary: “denoting a...
westseattleblog.com
Live, work, study, play in Admiral? Got traffic/crime concerns? Here’s where to go Tuesday night
It’s been a busy few months in Admiral, from the first-ever Admiral Junction Funktion to business-district trick-or-treating, and now it’s time to get ready for the winter holidays. It’s also time to look ahead to next year, while addressing current concerns, and that’s all part of what the Admiral Neighborhood Association plans to do at its next general community meeting, 7 pm Tuesday (November 15) in-person at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill). Here are agenda highlights:
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE FOOD BANK: Drive-up turkeys Saturday; totals from last weekend’s Beer Church Turkey Bowl; how you can help, pre-Thanksgiving
(WSB photo from 2021 WSFB turkey distribution at SSC) DRIVE-UP TURKEYS: This Saturday (November 19th), you have two options for a free turkey if you need one. In addition to the Eastridge Church giveaway, the WSFB is distributing 500 turkeys and grocery boxes with fresh produce – while they last – at a drive-up/ride-up event in the north lot of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), 10 am-1 pm. Available to all, not just current WSFB clients. If you need a turkey but can’t go there on Saturday, they’ll also be available at WSFB HQ noon-7 pm next Monday (November 21) and 10 am-2 pm next Tuesday and Wednesday (November 22-23).
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 17 notes!
(Seen at Lincoln Park – photo by Darlene Allen) Welcome to Saturday! Here are highlights for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. TRAFFIC ALERT: SDOT crews are scheduled to work starting early this morning on the salmon street murals planned for parts of 31st SW and SW Graham in High Point – here’s the explanatory notice.
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: Grand opening Saturday for Bali’s Himalayan Chai and Salt Snacks Counter
You’re invited to a grand opening tomorrow (Saturday, November 12th) in The Junction! Here’s the announcement we received tonight:. Bali’s Himalayan Snacks Counter is hosted inside Puerto Vallarta Mexican restaurant, thanks to owner Eduardo Morales. We’re in Alaska Junction, 4727 California Avenue. There will be free...
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Salmon in the street in High Point
As previewed in our traffic alerts the past few mornings, SDOT was out today painting community-designed salmon in the street in High Point. The decorative fish are planned for two “Healthy Street” sections of 31st SW and SW Graham. We went over late today to see what had been completed in the first round of work.
westseattleblog.com
FOUND CAT: Fauntleroy/Hudson – November 12, 2022 11:51 pm
Young Female Cat found around 10 pm 11.12.22 at Fauntleroy and Hudson. Skinny and hungry, sweet so it seems like she must be someone’s pet and perhaps lost. Looks like she may have had a collar at one point by the gap in the fur on her neck, but it’s come off. Distinctive markings but can only post one photo.
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Monday begins
6 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, November 14th. -SW Roxbury work continues in Holy Family-to-Safeway vicinity for RapidRide H Line. -The east end of Sylvan Way just west of the Home Depot entrance remains closed for drainage work. TRAFFIC ADVISORY. If you’re in the Westwood area in the 7...
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Seattle Fire ‘full response’ in southwest Admiral = kitchen fire
11:02 AM: Seattle Fire has a “full response” headed to a house in the 3200 block of 47th SW [vicinity map]. First crews on scene are reporting “light smoke” visible from outside. Updates to come. 11:07 AM: It’s a kitchen fire, firefighters tell dispatch, so they’re...
westseattleblog.com
Remembering Charles William Fleming, 1941-2022
Family and friends are remembering Charlie “Tuna” Fleming, and sharing this remembrance with the community:. “Tuna” Fleming (AKA: Butch, Charlie, Chuck, “T”). Charlie was born in Seattle to David Peter Fleming and Grace (Knoff). Growing up along the Duwamish River, he was briefly raised there on a houseboat, which was moved close by to 12th Ave SW – near West Marginal Way – and expanded. He attended Highland Park, Denny, Chief Sealth (he was a sprinter and hurdler) and West Seattle H.S. As a boy he was adventurous and bright and often chose a divergent path: fishing the River, running the log booms, roaming the woods, rebuilding and racing boats. As a young man he embraced work and a life – rambunctious, diverse, wild, boisterous, combative, creative, FUN and funny (after his major heart attack twelve years ago, he awoke in the hospital the next morning: Nurse: “Were you a smoker?”, Charlie: “No, I quit.” Nurse: “How long ago?” Charlie: “When was I admitted?”)
westseattleblog.com
WEEKEND PREVIEW: Beer Church Turkey Bowl returns Saturday
(File photo, donated food at a past Turkey Bowl) The Beer Church Turkey Bowl is a beer-release party and early-holiday-season benefit all in one, and it’s back, tomorrow (Saturday) at West Seattle Bowl (39th/Oregon). Here’s the announcement from Kim at the Beer Church (philanthropic arm of the West Seattle-headquartered Washington Beer Blog):
westseattleblog.com
HELPING: Beer Church Turkey Bowl’s comeback
Kendall Jones and Kim Sharpe Jones brought back the Beer Church Turkey Bowl tonight after a pandemic hiatus – and they report an even better turnout than pre-pandemic. The lanes at West Seattle Bowl were sold out in advance. They were selling raffle tickets for items celebrating the Beer...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 83-year-old carjacked; armed hit-and-run suspect; precinct meeting reminder
First, two West Seattle incidents, from Sunday police reports:. CARJACKING: Police say this happened in the parking lot at the Arrowhead Gardens senior-living complex just after 10:30 Sunday morning. They report that an 83-year-old woman told them she was on her way to her car when a man asked her for a cigarette. She replied that she doesn’t smoke, and got into her car, with her key “on her pinky finger.” Police day the man reached into her car and tried to rip the key away from her finger, then grabbed her and threw her to the ground before stealing her car. She had to be taken to a hospital for evaluation of injuries including “a deep laceration to her arm.” The full police report says the carjacker was described only as “short”; the stolen car is a silver Hyundai sedan. SPD incident number is 2022-305063.
westseattleblog.com
VIDEO: Ruby Bridges Walk-to-School Day @ Denny IMS
62 years ago today, six-year-old Ruby Bridges walked into an all-white elementary school in New Orleans after a desegregation order – an act of tremendous bravery. In honor of what she and others accomplished in the fight against racism, and to spotlight what is yet to be achieved, schools across the country are now participating in Ruby Bridges Walk-to-School Day on November 14th. In our video above is a group of Denny International Middle School students who walked together early this morning as part of it. Denny principal Jeff Lam spoke to them as they gathered north of Westwood Village to start their walk:
westseattleblog.com
CONTINUING SUNDAY: Peace Lutheran Church’s holiday bazaar is back
Christmas is six weeks away. If you’re ready to get in the mood, this weekend’s return of the Peace Lutheran Church (39th/Thistle) holiday bazaar is the place – many of the handmade/fair-trade items are holiday-themed:. The bazaar also features a bake sale, with proceeds benefiting the West...
