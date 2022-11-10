The Last Inning (Nov. 10, 2022): Spotlighting Bolts Prospect Brooke McGowin, Big Tournaments, Latest Verbals, ‘I Ain’t No Joke’ & Andor

Read full article on original website
An Alabama Woman Helps Catch Thieves at Dick's Sporting Goods That Recently Used Her Stolen Debit Card, Find Out HowZack LoveDaphne, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Baldwin County Boss Babes to host 2022 Holiday MarketAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
Foley, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama WR commit Ryan Williams scores six touchdowns in playoff game
Alabama football’s 2025 wide receiver commit, Ryan Williams came up big in Saraland’s win over Hillcrest Friday in the second round of the class 5A AHSAA Playoffs. Williams finished the night with six touchdowns. He scored his first touchdown of the game on Saarland’s first play from scrimmage. His second score came later in the second half with an 84-yard touchdown reception.
South Alabama surges to 38-21 win over Texas State, but Wommack still sees room for improvement
Perhaps a sign of South Alabama’s growth as a football program is that the Jaguars can win a conference game by 17 points and still be largely unsatisfied. Carter Bradley threw four touchdown passes and the Jaguars’ defense held visiting Texas State to just 230 total yards in a 38-21 victory on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium. However, head coach Kane Wommack had something of a bad taste in his mouth after his team was penalized 11 times for 121 yards and gave up three touchdowns in the second half.
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama lists eight Mobile County schools as ‘failing,’ but officials tout improvements
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama’s latest list of “failing” schools names eight in Mobile County, but officials highlighted improvement by two schools that were on previous assessments. This is the first failing schools list in three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mobile County list includes...
Veterans have no greater friend on earth than this Alabama dentist
“Every day should be Veterans Day.” - Dr. Barry Booth. Veterans have no greater friend on this earth than Dr. Barry Lee Booth. An Auburn graduate, Booth joined the U.S. Navy Reserve in 1963 while going to dental school at the University of Alabama. He began active duty in the Navy in 1966 and was sent to Vietnam and assigned to the Naval Support Activity in Danang. We’ll get to more about his work in Vietnam a bit later.
Kayak getaway: Three days on Alabama’s Upper Bartram Canoe Trail
See one little foot-long alligator basking in the sun, it’s cute. See two little alligators basking in the sun, it’s cute. See five little alligators basking in the sun and you start thinking about who might be running this daycare, and how it might be better to be somewhere else.
How Democratic ‘discouragement’ allowed GOP to flex its muscle in Mobile, Madison counties
Republicans continued their dominance in Alabama by squashing any surprises and swamping Democrats in competitive contests in two of the state’s largest counties. Mobile and Madison counties standout because they trail only Jefferson County -- the state’s largest Democratic stronghold – in population size. But neither county has a Democrat in charge of a countywide office, and Tuesday’s election results suggest that Republicans have little reason to sweat.
An Alabama Woman Helps Catch Thieves at Dick's Sporting Goods That Recently Used Her Stolen Debit Card, Find Out How
A woman from Daphne, AL goes to the police station to file a report that her debit card was stolen when she receives fraud alert texts that help the police find the thieves quickly. Find out what the police find on the men.
List of free Thanksgiving food distributions along the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dozens of food distributions are happening along the Gulf Coast to provide help before Thanksgiving. As the price of groceries remains inflated, nonprofits have seen an increase in the number of families that have needed assistance this year. Feeding the Gulf Coast plans to distribute nearly 200,000 lbs. of food to […]
The 2022 Blue Angels Homecoming Show is back at NAS Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — For the first time since 2019, NAS Pensacola is hosting the Blue Angels Homecoming show. Over 200,000 people are expected to attend the show. Some saw it for the first time, while others have gone to more shows than they can count. The homecoming show brings back memories for retired veteran […]
Linda Koniar of Foley is Main Street Alabama’s Main Street Hero
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Longtime Foley volunteer Linda Koniar received the Main Street Alabama Hero Award at the Foley Main Street’s winter volunteer appreciation reception at the Copper Kettle Cottage. Main Street Alabama Assistant State Coordinator Tricia Black. The Main Street Hero award recognizes one community...
WALA-TV FOX10
Holiday Market held in Robertsdale, benefiting DASH Foundation of Baldwin County
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - From holiday music to décor, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. ‘Twas the case in Robertsdale for the 6th Annual Holiday Market hosted by Baldwin County Boss Babes. There were more than a hundred vendors ready to sell and with plenty of...
New details released in suspected Foley murder/suicide: Foley Police
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department released the names and additional details in connection to the alleged murder, suicide in Foley over the weekend. Officers said the “findings of the investigation appears to be consistent with a murder suicide.” The FPD responded to the 1600 block of North Pine Street at around 2 […]
The ‘Lady’ returns to Barber Marina in Baldwin County
She's been gone for more than two years but now the "Lady in the Water" at Barber Marina is back home.
Cold weather increasing need for help around Mobile, Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re getting near-freezing temperatures overnight for the second night in a row. More people in need are seeking shelter from the cold. As a cold wind whips through Mobile Sunday, you can see the chill in the air just by what people are wearing. Extra layers, extra hats or hoods, and […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Power of Prayer: friends & community rally behind teen hospitalized with flu complications
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been nearly two weeks since 14-year-old Mileigh Mothershead was hospitalized at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital. Complications with the flu -- along with a rare blood disorder that prevents her body from fighting off bacteria, developed into pneumonia weaking her heart, lungs, and kidneys. She was eventually - she was eventually placed on ventilator.
School bus crash in Mobile, no students injured
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Just before 7 Monday morning, a Mobile County Public School school bus was struck by a white Toyota at Halls Mill Road and McVay Drive. Authorities said students were inside the bus. The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital. Officials said none of the students in the bus […]
thepulsepensacola.com
Served, Sacrificed, Yet Struggling: More than 12,000 Veterans in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties Living in Financial Hardship
They’ve served and sacrificed for our country yet nearly one quarter — 22% — of our community’s 54,392 veterans struggle to afford the basics, according to a new report from United Way of West Florida and its research partner United For ALICE. In 2019, while 7%...
WALA-TV FOX10
Semmes man extradited to Alabama for threats against a public official
SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - A Semmes man was extradited back to Alabama today from the Escambia County Florida Sheriff’s Office. Justice Clyde Morgan had a warrant for making terroristic threats back on October 07, 2022. According to authorities, a warrant was issued for Morgan after the results of an investigation found he had threatened a public official in Saraland.
State authorities investigating death of south Alabama jail inmate
State authorities are investigating the Sunday death of a south Alabama jail inmate. Thomas Marvin Lord, 57, of Atmore, was in the Atmore City Jail when his death was reported Sunday, said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sgt. Jeremy Burkett on Monday. ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation is probing Lord’s death...
