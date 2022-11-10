ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Minette, AL

The Last Inning (Nov. 10, 2022): Spotlighting Bolts Prospect Brooke McGowin, Big Tournaments, Latest Verbals, ‘I Ain’t No Joke’ & Andor

By Carlos Arias
extrainningsoftball.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Foley, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Theodore High School basketball team will have a game with Foley High School on November 14, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
FOLEY, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama WR commit Ryan Williams scores six touchdowns in playoff game

Alabama football’s 2025 wide receiver commit, Ryan Williams came up big in Saraland’s win over Hillcrest Friday in the second round of the class 5A AHSAA Playoffs. Williams finished the night with six touchdowns. He scored his first touchdown of the game on Saarland’s first play from scrimmage. His second score came later in the second half with an 84-yard touchdown reception.
SARALAND, AL
AL.com

South Alabama surges to 38-21 win over Texas State, but Wommack still sees room for improvement

Perhaps a sign of South Alabama’s growth as a football program is that the Jaguars can win a conference game by 17 points and still be largely unsatisfied. Carter Bradley threw four touchdown passes and the Jaguars’ defense held visiting Texas State to just 230 total yards in a 38-21 victory on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium. However, head coach Kane Wommack had something of a bad taste in his mouth after his team was penalized 11 times for 121 yards and gave up three touchdowns in the second half.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Veterans have no greater friend on earth than this Alabama dentist

“Every day should be Veterans Day.” - Dr. Barry Booth. Veterans have no greater friend on this earth than Dr. Barry Lee Booth. An Auburn graduate, Booth joined the U.S. Navy Reserve in 1963 while going to dental school at the University of Alabama. He began active duty in the Navy in 1966 and was sent to Vietnam and assigned to the Naval Support Activity in Danang. We’ll get to more about his work in Vietnam a bit later.
SPANISH FORT, AL
AL.com

How Democratic ‘discouragement’ allowed GOP to flex its muscle in Mobile, Madison counties

Republicans continued their dominance in Alabama by squashing any surprises and swamping Democrats in competitive contests in two of the state’s largest counties. Mobile and Madison counties standout because they trail only Jefferson County -- the state’s largest Democratic stronghold – in population size. But neither county has a Democrat in charge of a countywide office, and Tuesday’s election results suggest that Republicans have little reason to sweat.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

List of free Thanksgiving food distributions along the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dozens of food distributions are happening along the Gulf Coast to provide help before Thanksgiving. As the price of groceries remains inflated, nonprofits have seen an increase in the number of families that have needed assistance this year. Feeding the Gulf Coast plans to distribute nearly 200,000 lbs. of food to […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

The 2022 Blue Angels Homecoming Show is back at NAS Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — For the first time since 2019, NAS Pensacola is hosting the Blue Angels Homecoming show. Over 200,000 people are expected to attend the show. Some saw it for the first time, while others have gone to more shows than they can count. The homecoming show brings back memories for retired veteran […]
PENSACOLA, FL
OBA

Linda Koniar of Foley is Main Street Alabama’s Main Street Hero

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Longtime Foley volunteer Linda Koniar received the Main Street Alabama Hero Award at the Foley Main Street’s winter volunteer appreciation reception at the Copper Kettle Cottage. Main Street Alabama Assistant State Coordinator Tricia Black. The Main Street Hero award recognizes one community...
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

New details released in suspected Foley murder/suicide: Foley Police

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department released the names and additional details in connection to the alleged murder, suicide in Foley over the weekend. Officers said the “findings of the investigation appears to be consistent with a murder suicide.” The FPD responded to the 1600 block of North Pine Street at around 2 […]
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Cold weather increasing need for help around Mobile, Pensacola

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re getting near-freezing temperatures overnight for the second night in a row. More people in need are seeking shelter from the cold. As a cold wind whips through Mobile Sunday, you can see the chill in the air just by what people are wearing. Extra layers, extra hats or hoods, and […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Power of Prayer: friends & community rally behind teen hospitalized with flu complications

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been nearly two weeks since 14-year-old Mileigh Mothershead was hospitalized at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital. Complications with the flu -- along with a rare blood disorder that prevents her body from fighting off bacteria, developed into pneumonia weaking her heart, lungs, and kidneys. She was eventually - she was eventually placed on ventilator.
SATSUMA, AL
WKRG News 5

School bus crash in Mobile, no students injured

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Just before 7 Monday morning, a Mobile County Public School school bus was struck by a white Toyota at Halls Mill Road and McVay Drive. Authorities said students were inside the bus. The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital. Officials said none of the students in the bus […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Semmes man extradited to Alabama for threats against a public official

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - A Semmes man was extradited back to Alabama today from the Escambia County Florida Sheriff’s Office. Justice Clyde Morgan had a warrant for making terroristic threats back on October 07, 2022. According to authorities, a warrant was issued for Morgan after the results of an investigation found he had threatened a public official in Saraland.
SEMMES, AL
AL.com

State authorities investigating death of south Alabama jail inmate

State authorities are investigating the Sunday death of a south Alabama jail inmate. Thomas Marvin Lord, 57, of Atmore, was in the Atmore City Jail when his death was reported Sunday, said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sgt. Jeremy Burkett on Monday. ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation is probing Lord’s death...
ATMORE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy