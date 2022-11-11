ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

abc57.com

South Bend officials announce new proposals for urban housing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Officials with the City of South Bend announced two new proposals on Monday designed to support progress in the city's urban neighborhoods. The Scattered Site Property RFP and the South Bend Infill Development RFP are both part of the New Neighborhood Homes Initiative. The initiative helps support urban neighborhoods by introducing new housing, improving quality of life, and promoting market potential to a wider audience.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

City of South Bend to officially recognize Women's Entrepreneurship Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- City officials will be making history on Monday as Mayor James Mueller is set to sign the first ever special resolution and proclamation that recognizes the efforts of women entrepreneurs in the community. The historic signing will take place at the County-City Building during the city's...
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

City Celebrates Ensuing Transformation of ‘Blighted, Environmental Mess’

WARSAW — You’ll have to excuse Mayor Joe Thallemer if he appeared a bit eager Thursday, Nov. 10, in witnessing a reversal of fortunes for the old Arnolt property. Thallemer, who often says mayors “always want things done yesterday,” watched for years – many years – as the city wrestled with what to do with the blighted property visible from Argonne Road.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

69-Unit apartment complex planned in South Bend

A new, $27.6 million apartment complex could be coming to South Bend. A now-vacant property on North Notre Dame Ave, across the street from Saint Joseph High School, is set to become a 69-unit development. There’s a former medical office on the site that's been empty since 2014. The South...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Fox 59

IN Focus: Pete Buttigieg one-on-one

INDIANAPOLIS – After a the busy campaign season ahead of the midterms, IN Focus is speaking with Transportation Secretary and former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) about Democratic progress nationally, as well as his own political future. Speaking with Kristen Eskow on Tuesday morning, Buttigieg said he was...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Brownfield Park to be renamed Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Brownfield Park is set to be renamed on Friday. The park will now be named as the Stephen J. Luecke Park after former South Bend Mayor. Mayor Luecke was the longest serving mayor in South Bend history, garnering re-election three times from 1997 to 2011. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Habitat for Humanity continues to expand thriving Mishawaka subdivision

MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- Since 1987, Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County has built over 220 homes for families in need in our community. In 2018, Jimmy and Roselyn Carter came to Mishawaka for the Annual Carter Work Project, creating The Fields at Highland subdivision. "This is an awesome, awesome neighborhood,"...
MISHAWAKA, IN
wkvi.com

Starke County Commissioners Approve Purchase of Plows

Starke County Highway Superintendent Dan Dipert addressed the Starke County Commissioners last week about the need for three plows to attach to the current trucks in use. Superintendent Dipert said the size of the current plows in use are good for in town, but not on county roads out of town. He added these new sized plows would be bigger and of better use to the county in order to keep roads clear during this upcoming winter season.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Save America Urged at Veterans Day Ceremony

(La Porte, IN) - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita was the keynote speaker during the annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Civic Auditorium in La Porte. Before the usual large crowd, Rokita quoted the late president Ronald Reagan in describing the nation’s veterans and how their efforts should always be remembered.
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Cubs hosts Holiday Extravaganza December 3

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Cubs will host the eighth annual Holiday Extravaganza on December 3 at Four Winds Field. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. During this time, kids can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, participate in a scavenger hunt, enjoy free hot chocolate and cookies, and write letters to Santa.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Free flu shots with Saint Joseph Health System November 15

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The Saint Joseph Health System is administering flu shots on Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. Community members can get the shot in the Pavilion II lobby, located at 707 E. Cedar St. in South Bend. Those attending are asked to bring a canned good...
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Eight Men Graduate From Kosciusko County JCAP

WARSAW — Eight men graduated from Kosciusko County’s Jail Chemical Addiction Program (JCAP) during a ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 10. JCAP was launched in 2018 to address substance abuse issues suffered by many jail inmates and involves participation in classes covering areas such as physical fitness, spirituality, life skills, leadership and financial counseling.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN

