Starke County Highway Superintendent Dan Dipert addressed the Starke County Commissioners last week about the need for three plows to attach to the current trucks in use. Superintendent Dipert said the size of the current plows in use are good for in town, but not on county roads out of town. He added these new sized plows would be bigger and of better use to the county in order to keep roads clear during this upcoming winter season.

STARKE COUNTY, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO