Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc57.com
South Bend officials announce new proposals for urban housing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Officials with the City of South Bend announced two new proposals on Monday designed to support progress in the city's urban neighborhoods. The Scattered Site Property RFP and the South Bend Infill Development RFP are both part of the New Neighborhood Homes Initiative. The initiative helps support urban neighborhoods by introducing new housing, improving quality of life, and promoting market potential to a wider audience.
abc57.com
City of South Bend to officially recognize Women's Entrepreneurship Day
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- City officials will be making history on Monday as Mayor James Mueller is set to sign the first ever special resolution and proclamation that recognizes the efforts of women entrepreneurs in the community. The historic signing will take place at the County-City Building during the city's...
WNDU
South Bend seeks land developers; puts out call for proposals
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend has acquired lots of lots over the years. Now there’s a plan to get some of those parcels of property into the hands of private developers. Seven sites have been bundled into a public request for proposals that went...
inkfreenews.com
City Celebrates Ensuing Transformation of ‘Blighted, Environmental Mess’
WARSAW — You’ll have to excuse Mayor Joe Thallemer if he appeared a bit eager Thursday, Nov. 10, in witnessing a reversal of fortunes for the old Arnolt property. Thallemer, who often says mayors “always want things done yesterday,” watched for years – many years – as the city wrestled with what to do with the blighted property visible from Argonne Road.
abc57.com
69-Unit apartment complex planned in South Bend
A new, $27.6 million apartment complex could be coming to South Bend. A now-vacant property on North Notre Dame Ave, across the street from Saint Joseph High School, is set to become a 69-unit development. There’s a former medical office on the site that's been empty since 2014. The South...
WNDU
Plans call for former medical building in South Bend to be renovated into apartments
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans call for converting a former four-story medical office building into an apartment building with 69 units, which just might be what the doctor ordered for what ails South Bend’s housing market. The former medical pavilion at the northwest corner of Cedar Street and...
WNDU
South Bend dedicates park, trail to former Mayor Stephen Luecke
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - He was a trailblazing mayor while in office, now a South Bend city trail bears the name of Stephen J. Luecke. Ceremonies today added the Luecke name to Brownfield Park at Angela and Riverside, and to the Coal Line Trail that runs through the park.
Fox 59
IN Focus: Pete Buttigieg one-on-one
INDIANAPOLIS – After a the busy campaign season ahead of the midterms, IN Focus is speaking with Transportation Secretary and former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) about Democratic progress nationally, as well as his own political future. Speaking with Kristen Eskow on Tuesday morning, Buttigieg said he was...
abc57.com
Brownfield Park to be renamed Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Brownfield Park is set to be renamed on Friday. The park will now be named as the Stephen J. Luecke Park after former South Bend Mayor. Mayor Luecke was the longest serving mayor in South Bend history, garnering re-election three times from 1997 to 2011. The...
WANE-TV
2 local businesses remain in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
(WANE) — What began with a 54-man field is now down to 16 as Round 3 of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament kicked off Friday. The tournament started with nine businesses from Fort Wayne and the surrounding area, but...
abc57.com
Habitat for Humanity continues to expand thriving Mishawaka subdivision
MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- Since 1987, Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County has built over 220 homes for families in need in our community. In 2018, Jimmy and Roselyn Carter came to Mishawaka for the Annual Carter Work Project, creating The Fields at Highland subdivision. "This is an awesome, awesome neighborhood,"...
wkvi.com
Starke County Commissioners Approve Purchase of Plows
Starke County Highway Superintendent Dan Dipert addressed the Starke County Commissioners last week about the need for three plows to attach to the current trucks in use. Superintendent Dipert said the size of the current plows in use are good for in town, but not on county roads out of town. He added these new sized plows would be bigger and of better use to the county in order to keep roads clear during this upcoming winter season.
hometownnewsnow.com
Save America Urged at Veterans Day Ceremony
(La Porte, IN) - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita was the keynote speaker during the annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Civic Auditorium in La Porte. Before the usual large crowd, Rokita quoted the late president Ronald Reagan in describing the nation’s veterans and how their efforts should always be remembered.
WNDU
Voters in Niles Township say no to marijuana ordinance for retail establishments
NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Voters in Niles Township have decided not to allow marijuana retail establishments. The vote was very close, with 2,512 voting “no” and 2,322 voting “yes.”. The ordinance would have allowed for four marihuana retail establishments and one marihuana safety compliance facility within...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Parks & Rec Department looking for Winterfest Lighted Parade participants
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Parks & Rec Department is issuing a callout to local businesses to participate in the upcoming Winterfest Lighted Parade. Interested organizations can design a float or decorate a car with holiday lights to be a part of the parade and can sign up here. The...
abc57.com
South Bend Cubs hosts Holiday Extravaganza December 3
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Cubs will host the eighth annual Holiday Extravaganza on December 3 at Four Winds Field. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. During this time, kids can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, participate in a scavenger hunt, enjoy free hot chocolate and cookies, and write letters to Santa.
abc57.com
Free flu shots with Saint Joseph Health System November 15
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The Saint Joseph Health System is administering flu shots on Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. Community members can get the shot in the Pavilion II lobby, located at 707 E. Cedar St. in South Bend. Those attending are asked to bring a canned good...
inkfreenews.com
Eight Men Graduate From Kosciusko County JCAP
WARSAW — Eight men graduated from Kosciusko County’s Jail Chemical Addiction Program (JCAP) during a ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 10. JCAP was launched in 2018 to address substance abuse issues suffered by many jail inmates and involves participation in classes covering areas such as physical fitness, spirituality, life skills, leadership and financial counseling.
Man trapped in snow-covered vehicle for 8 hours overnight after Southwest Michigan crash
CASSOPOLIS, MI – A South Bend man was injured and trapped in his snow-covered vehicle for eight hours overnight after crashing early Sunday on M-60. Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke did not disclose the extent of the man’s injuries but said the man, 50-year-old Michael Douglas II, was flown to a hospital in South Bend for treatment.
Comments / 1