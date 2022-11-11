ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

Woman found dead at Browne's Addition apartment fire

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Fire Department (SFD) has shared new details about the early morning Browne's Addition apartment fire, where one woman was found dead. According to the release, Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a 9-1-1 call at the 2300 block of west Pacific Ave., where a neighbor reported smelling a "really strong chemical smell" and heard what sounded like an argument, a woman crying, and what may have been someone falling over.
SPOKANE, WA
3 injured in multi-vehicle DUI crash on Trent and Argonne

MILLWOOD, Wash. - Two cares were totaled and three people injured in a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Trent and Argonne on Friday. An update Washington State Patrol (WSP) cites driving under the influence as the cause. According to a report by WSP, the light was green for traffic...
MILLWOOD, WA
Argonne and Trent intersection reopens after multi-vehicle crash blocked several lanes

MILLWOOD, Wash. - Police have finished investigating a crash scene at Trent and Argonne involving multiple vehicles, and all lanes have reopened at the intersection. The accident resulted in multiple injuries, though the extent has not been released at this time. Police blocked off multiple lanes for a few hours to investigate the incident, reopening just before 5 p.m.
MILLWOOD, WA
Bundle up! Freezing temps & dry weather conditions continue in Spokane

A weak weather system continues to bring dry, cold weather to the Inland Northwest for the third week of November. Sunday night and Monday morning’s forecast entails foggy conditions for our morning commute, before clearing around ten a.m. This is added into the mix with potential ice on the roadways throughout town – take your time driving Monday morning and be safe!
SPOKANE, WA

