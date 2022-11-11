Read full article on original website
Woman found dead at Browne's Addition apartment fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Fire Department (SFD) has shared new details about the early morning Browne's Addition apartment fire, where one woman was found dead. According to the release, Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a 9-1-1 call at the 2300 block of west Pacific Ave., where a neighbor reported smelling a "really strong chemical smell" and heard what sounded like an argument, a woman crying, and what may have been someone falling over.
3 injured in multi-vehicle DUI crash on Trent and Argonne
MILLWOOD, Wash. - Two cares were totaled and three people injured in a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Trent and Argonne on Friday. An update Washington State Patrol (WSP) cites driving under the influence as the cause. According to a report by WSP, the light was green for traffic...
Argonne and Trent intersection reopens after multi-vehicle crash blocked several lanes
MILLWOOD, Wash. - Police have finished investigating a crash scene at Trent and Argonne involving multiple vehicles, and all lanes have reopened at the intersection. The accident resulted in multiple injuries, though the extent has not been released at this time. Police blocked off multiple lanes for a few hours to investigate the incident, reopening just before 5 p.m.
Bundle up! Freezing temps & dry weather conditions continue in Spokane
A weak weather system continues to bring dry, cold weather to the Inland Northwest for the third week of November. Sunday night and Monday morning’s forecast entails foggy conditions for our morning commute, before clearing around ten a.m. This is added into the mix with potential ice on the roadways throughout town – take your time driving Monday morning and be safe!
Eastern Washington notebook: Freshman quarterback Kekoa Visperas throws first touchdown in loss to Montana
MISSOULA – Eastern Washington’s young players got plenty of playing time in Saturday’s 63-7 blowout loss to the Montana Grizzlies at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, and none perhaps was more valuable than the time played by redshirt freshman quarterback Kekoa Visperas. After senior Gunner Talkington played the entire first...
With trip to the Bahamas in sight, Gonzaga women first face tough test at Wyoming
Please forgive the Gonzaga women if they want to look past Tuesday’s game at Wyoming and toward their trip to paradise. That would be Paradise Island in the Bahamas, site of the three-day Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. “We’re very excited for the Bahamas,” guard Payton Muma...
Friday Night (High)lights: First round of state football provides glimpses of success, future promise
We’re not going to lie – it was a long weekend. There was a lot going on in high school sports, with state and district playoffs going on in football, soccer and volleyball spread out across the state. We covered Mt. Spokane’s State 3A football game from the...
