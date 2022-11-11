Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Robert Plant sing two Low songs in tribute to late singer Mimi Parker
Robert Plant and Saving Grace pay tribute to Low singer Mimi Parker, whose death was announced at the weekend
Chris Stapleton's Kids: Here's a Look at the Country Icon's Family
Chris Stapleton is one of the most well-known names in modern country music. As the former frontman of bluegrass band, The SteelDrivers, Stapleton shot to mainstream country fame with the release of his debut solo album, Traveller, in May 2015. The singer has since released three more albums, a total of seven Platinum-certified singles (or higher), and won countless awards, including eight Grammys.
Watch Bruce Springsteen make Howard Stern cry live on air with a gorgeous piano version of Thunder Road
Bruce performs a different take on his classic anthem, causing Stern to well up for the "first time ever" on the show
Throwback To Patty Loveless’ Performance Of “Lonely Too Long” From The 1996 CMA Awards
Patty Loveless is a legend. At this year’s CMA Awards, she took the stage with Chris Stapleton for one of the best performances of the night, a tribute to their home state of Kentucky with an incredible duet of “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive.”. Which got me...
CMT
"America's Got Talent" Finalist Chapel Hart Announces First Headlining Tour
Country music fans fell in love with CMT's Next Women of Country Artist, Chapel Hart, on "America's Got Talent." Now they can see them in their town. On Monday, Chapel Hart revealed plans for their first headlining tour, the GLORY DAYS TOUR. Lucas Hoge is the opening act for the first leg of the tour.
The night Jimi Hendrix dropped acid for the first time and the girl who changed his life
It's New York, it's 1966, and Jimi Hendrix's life is about to be turned around by Keith Richards' girlfriend
Jimi Hendrix Smoked a Joint in 1968 and Established a Weird Connection to the 2022 World Series
Jimi Hendrix has a connection to the 2022 World Series thanks to a joint he smoked in 1968.
Bruce Springsteen Ditched ‘Entire Record’ of Covers
Bruce Springsteen revealed he’d ditched an “entire record” of cover versions before starting again and creating the newly released Only the Strong Survive. He’d settled on the idea of paying tribute to some of his favorite singers – but found himself unhappy with the results of his first attempt.
Jerry Lee Lewis Dead: Dennis Quaid, Ringo Starr, Elton John and More Remember Late Rocker
Celebrities are mourning the loss of rock n' roll legend and controversial musician Jerry Lee Lewis. Known as The Killer, Lewis died at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, on Friday, with his wife, Judith Brown Lewis, by his side. According to a press release confirming his death, he told her in his final days that he was not afraid to die.
Ozzy Osbourne Willing To Work With His Black Sabbath Bandmates Again
Ozzy Osbourne is open to working with Tony Iommi again in the future, after the two reunited for work on his latest solo album. Ozzy made the comment in a recent sit-down with Billy Morrison, who asked if the two songs Ozzy wrote with Iommi — "Degradation Rules" and "No Escape From Now" — could lead to more Black Sabbath.
Nancy Sinatra Said Covering The Beach Boys’ ‘California Girls’ With Brian Wilson Was 1 of the Best Moments of Her Life
Nancy Sinatra covered The Beach Boys' "California Girls" with Brian Wilson for an album of songs themed around the Golden State.
35 Years Ago: Joe Walsh’s ‘Got Any Gum?’ Begins Career Downturn
The late '80s were a challenging period for classic rockers: Could they remain relevant and maintain their levels of success, born of moments six or eight or 10 years before, when they were topping the charts and regularly packing arenas? Many were staring down their 40s, if not meekly entering them, crossing a threshold that at one time was impossible to fathom. Rock was a young person's game, a music of rebellion and reaction to those of a certain, older set.
NME
Bruce Springsteen recalls playing guitar for Clarence Clemons in hospital as he died
Bruce Springsteen has opened up about the final moments of longtime E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons’ life in a new interview. Speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Springsteen – on the show to promote his forthcoming covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ – recalled visiting Clemons in the hospital following the saxophonist suffering from a stroke. Despite two brain surgeries, Clemons’ medical issues proved to be too severe and he passed away on June 11, 2011 at the age of 69.
Watch Jethro Tull, Soft Machine and Lemmy in wild French TV London special from 1969
This rediscovered documentary on London's music scene features some formidable performances
Dolly Parton Declares Herself a ‘Rock Star Now’ in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Speech
Dolly Parton is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. After initially deeming herself not worth for induction back in March and attempting to withdraw from consideration — then ultimately agreeing to the honor six weeks later — Parton was officially inducted during the Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday night in Los Angeles.
guitar.com
Ozzy reveals he “wasn’t really in love with” Black Sabbath’s final album
Ozzy Osbourne has no intention of rehashing Black Sabbath music, but would be open to working with Tony Iommi again in the future. On the latest edition of Sirius XM’s Ozzy Speaks‘ radio show, via Blabbermouth, the Prince of Darkness emphatically told co-host Billy Morrison, “No, not more Black Sabbath. But I wouldn’t say no to do some more with Tony. Black Sabbath is a completely different music to what I’m into now.”
CMT
Essex County Shares How The Country Community In Nashville Gave Them A Second Chance To Pursue Music
British brother trio Essex County is no stranger to the spotlight with popular songs including "So Good," "11:11" and "Fire It Up." The country-rock band, best known for their captivating harmonies is comprised of Kieran Bass, Mark Bass, and Nate Bass. They've recently released a new self-titled EP, home to...
CMT
Garth Brooks Reveals New Las Vegas Residency
Garth Brooks played his hand on Monday mornings and revealed the long-awaited next step. Brooks is going to Sin City. The "Friends In Low Places" singer said Monday that his new show Garth Brooks/Plus ONE would be in residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace beginning in 2023. Tickets for...
Dolly Parton Debuts Brand New Rock Song, And Slays The Electric Guitar, At Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction
What else is there to say about the one and only Dolly Parton at this point?. She’s accomplished almost any and everything you can dream of in the realm of country music, has launched multiple, very successful businesses, starred in Hollywood movies, is active in giving back in all sorts of philanthropic efforts, and is both a country and pop culture icon.
torquenews.com
Singer Chris Stapleton Debuts Retro Ram Truck and New Ram Song
Country Singer Chris Stapleton is having a huge week. He debuted the Traveller Ram truck that he helped design. People are raving about his duet at the CMA awards. Friday, he releases a new song called "I'm a Ram". Tomorrow, country superstar Chris Stapleton releases his recording of “I’m a...
Comments / 0