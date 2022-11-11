ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wide Open Country

Chris Stapleton's Kids: Here's a Look at the Country Icon's Family

Chris Stapleton is one of the most well-known names in modern country music. As the former frontman of bluegrass band, The SteelDrivers, Stapleton shot to mainstream country fame with the release of his debut solo album, Traveller, in May 2015. The singer has since released three more albums, a total of seven Platinum-certified singles (or higher), and won countless awards, including eight Grammys.
The Moose 95.1 FM

Bruce Springsteen Ditched ‘Entire Record’ of Covers

Bruce Springsteen revealed he’d ditched an “entire record” of cover versions before starting again and creating the newly released Only the Strong Survive. He’d settled on the idea of paying tribute to some of his favorite singers – but found himself unhappy with the results of his first attempt.
97.5 KMOD

Ozzy Osbourne Willing To Work With His Black Sabbath Bandmates Again

Ozzy Osbourne is open to working with Tony Iommi again in the future, after the two reunited for work on his latest solo album. Ozzy made the comment in a recent sit-down with Billy Morrison, who asked if the two songs Ozzy wrote with Iommi — "Degradation Rules" and "No Escape From Now" — could lead to more Black Sabbath.
Ultimate Classic Rock

35 Years Ago: Joe Walsh’s ‘Got Any Gum?’ Begins Career Downturn

The late '80s were a challenging period for classic rockers: Could they remain relevant and maintain their levels of success, born of moments six or eight or 10 years before, when they were topping the charts and regularly packing arenas? Many were staring down their 40s, if not meekly entering them, crossing a threshold that at one time was impossible to fathom. Rock was a young person's game, a music of rebellion and reaction to those of a certain, older set.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
NME

Bruce Springsteen recalls playing guitar for Clarence Clemons in hospital as he died

Bruce Springsteen has opened up about the final moments of longtime E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons’ life in a new interview. Speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Springsteen – on the show to promote his forthcoming covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ – recalled visiting Clemons in the hospital following the saxophonist suffering from a stroke. Despite two brain surgeries, Clemons’ medical issues proved to be too severe and he passed away on June 11, 2011 at the age of 69.
guitar.com

Ozzy reveals he “wasn’t really in love with” Black Sabbath’s final album

Ozzy Osbourne has no intention of rehashing Black Sabbath music, but would be open to working with Tony Iommi again in the future. On the latest edition of Sirius XM’s Ozzy Speaks‘ radio show, via Blabbermouth, the Prince of Darkness emphatically told co-host Billy Morrison, “No, not more Black Sabbath. But I wouldn’t say no to do some more with Tony. Black Sabbath is a completely different music to what I’m into now.”
CMT

Garth Brooks Reveals New Las Vegas Residency

Garth Brooks played his hand on Monday mornings and revealed the long-awaited next step. Brooks is going to Sin City. The "Friends In Low Places" singer said Monday that his new show Garth Brooks/Plus ONE would be in residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace beginning in 2023. Tickets for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Debuts Brand New Rock Song, And Slays The Electric Guitar, At Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

What else is there to say about the one and only Dolly Parton at this point?. She’s accomplished almost any and everything you can dream of in the realm of country music, has launched multiple, very successful businesses, starred in Hollywood movies, is active in giving back in all sorts of philanthropic efforts, and is both a country and pop culture icon.
torquenews.com

Singer Chris Stapleton Debuts Retro Ram Truck and New Ram Song

Country Singer Chris Stapleton is having a huge week. He debuted the Traveller Ram truck that he helped design. People are raving about his duet at the CMA awards. Friday, he releases a new song called "I'm a Ram". Tomorrow, country superstar Chris Stapleton releases his recording of “I’m a...
WISCONSIN STATE

